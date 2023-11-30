Jim Carrey transformed himself into a green Christmas-hating character 23 years ago, and the holiday film canon has never been the same since.
On Nov. 17, 2000, a live-action adaption of Dr. Seuss' 1957 book was released and became a huge hit. Directed by Ron Howard, the film starred Jim Carrey, Christine Baranski, and a young Taylor Momsen among a well-known cast.
The film isn't currently available on streaming. However, according to NBC, the movie will be available on Peacock from December 20 to 31. The film will also air on NBC on Dec. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can read more about the film's upcoming availability here.
With the holiday season in full swing, take a stroll down memory lane. Here's the cast in the film, at its premiere, and what they're up to now:
1.Jim Carrey as the Grinch:
Jim Carrey at the film's premiere:
Jim Carrey in 2022:
2.Christine Baranski as Martha May Whovier:
Christine Baranski at the film's premiere:
Christine Baranski now:
3.Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who:
Taylor at the film's premiere:
Taylor Momsen now:
4.Molly Shannon as Betty Lou Who:
Molly Shannon at the film's premiere:
Molly Shannon now:
5.Jeffrey Tambor as Mayor Augustus MayWho:
Jeffrey Tambor at the film's premiere:
Jeffrey Tambor in 2021:
6.Clint Howard as Whobris, Augustus MayWho's aide:
Clint Howard with his then-wife Melanie Howard at the film's premiere: