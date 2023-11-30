Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" Cast In 2000 When The Film Came Out Vs. Now

    Who could forget Christine Baranski as Martha May Whovier?

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jim Carrey transformed himself into a green Christmas-hating character 23 years ago, and the holiday film canon has never been the same since.

    the grinch kneeling down to talk to his dog
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    On Nov. 17, 2000, a live-action adaption of Dr. Seuss' 1957 book was released and became a huge hit. Directed by Ron Howard, the film starred Jim Carrey, Christine Baranski, and a young Taylor Momsen among a well-known cast.

    the grinch at a christmas party
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    The film isn't currently available on streaming. However, according to NBC, the movie will be available on Peacock from December 20 to 31. The film will also air on NBC on Dec. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can read more about the film's upcoming availability here.

    the city decorated for christmas
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    With the holiday season in full swing, take a stroll down memory lane. Here's the cast in the film, at its premiere, and what they're up to now:

    cindy loo-whoo with her dad getting presents
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    1. Jim Carrey as the Grinch:

    closeup of the grinch in a santa suit
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    Jim Carrey at the film's premiere:

    closeup of jim carrey
    LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images

    Jim Carrey in 2022:

    closeup of him with a t-shirt and blazer
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Jim Carrey's career has only continued to flourish since 2000, including signature roles in films like Lemony Snicket's A Serious of Unfortunate Events (2004) and the animated remake of A Christmas Carol (2009). He's starred in comedies like Bruce Almighty (2003), Yes Man (2008), and Dumb and Dumber To (2014). Notably, Jim received critical acclaim for his work in the drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2005). Most recently, he's starred in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, with the most recent film in the series being released last year.

    2. Christine Baranski as Martha May Whovier:

    closeup of her in a santa suit
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    Christine Baranski at the film's premiere:

    closeup of her in a sparkly strapless dress
    LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images

    Christine Baranski now:

    closeup of her in a zebra print blazer and wearing glasses
    John Nacion / Getty Images

    Christine Baranski has consistently worked on stage, in film, and on television. She's garnered 15 Emmy nominations with 10 coming after 2000 for her work on The Good Wife and The Big Bang Theory. Christine has starred in the TV dramas The Good Fight (a The Good Wife spinoff) and The Gilded Age (which is currently airing its second season). Oh, and who could forget her iconic role in the Mamma Mia! films?

    3. Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who:

    cindy and the dog
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    Taylor at the film's premiere:

    closeup of her as a kid
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Taylor Momsen now:

    closeup of her with dark eye makeup and jewelry on stage
    Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage / Getty Images

    While Taylor Momsen found success in the late-aughts playing Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, she shifted her focus to her music career in the early 2010s. Taylor's band, the Pretty Reckless, has released four albums and headlined multiple tours. Their most recent album, Death by Rock and Roll, dropped in 2021. Earlier this year, Taylor reunited with Penn Badgley on his podcast, Podcrushed. Penn played Jenny's older brother Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl.

    4. Molly Shannon as Betty Lou Who:

    closeup of her in christmas attire
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    Molly Shannon at the film's premiere:

    closeup of her with short hair and a strapless dress
    Kevin Winter/ImageDirect / Getty Images

    Molly Shannon now:

    her wearing baggy jeans and sleeveless blouse for an event
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

    In 2001, Molly Shannon left her breakout run on Saturday Night Live and continued to find success with major roles in TV series like Divorce, The White Lotus, and I Love That For You. This year, she starred in the film A Good Person, returned (for her second time) to host SNL, and completed a run on the comedy series The Other Two.

    5. Jeffrey Tambor as Mayor Augustus MayWho:

    closeup of him speaking into an old-fashioned mic
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    Jeffrey Tambor at the film's premiere:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Kevin Winter / ImageDirect / Getty Images

    Jeffrey Tambor in 2021:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    Jeffrey Tambor's work since 2000 has included starring in the series Arrested Development from 2003 to 2006 and returning for two revival seasons on Netflix in 2013 and again in 2018. He also starred in the series Transparent for four seasons from 2014 to 2017. Jeffrey left Transparent in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

    6. Clint Howard as Whobris, Augustus MayWho's aide:

    him next to a car to be gifted with the town crowding around him
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    Clint Howard with his then-wife Melanie Howard at the film's premiere:

    closeup of the two
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Clint Howard today:

    closeup of him with a guitar
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Clint Howard, who is Ron Howard's younger brother, has steadily acted in a variety of TV shows (including Arrested Development and My Name Is Earl) and films (including Austin Powers in Goldmember, Frost/Nixon, and The Dilemma). This year, he appeared in the Nicolas Cage-led western, The Old Way.

    7. Finally, Josh Ryan Evans as a young Grinch:

    grinch at a student desk
    Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Josh Ryan Evans at the film's premiere:

    closeup of him
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    Josh appeared on the soap opera Passions from 1999 to 2002. He died in 2002 at the age of 20. How the Grinch Stole Christmas was his last film.