    These 16 Celebrities Played Younger Versions Of Other Celebrities On Screen, And It's Pretty Wild To Look Back On

    Before The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco actually played the "young" version of characters twice...

    1. Kaley Cuoco is known for her acting career in projects like The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, but before that, she played…

    ...a younger version of Clare Danes' character, Angela Chase, on My So-Called Life.

    Kaley Cuoco in a flashback scene side by side with Clare as Angela leaning against a locker
    And that wasn't Kaley's only time playing a younger version of a character — she also played Young Ellen in a flashback on Ellen.

    2. Troye Sivan is known for his music career (including his recently released third studio album Something to Give Each Other) and his acting in projects like HBO's The Idol, but before that, he played...

    ...a younger version of Hugh Jackman's character, Wolverine, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

    Troye playing Wolverine screaming in agony side by side a still of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine
    3. Jenna Ortega is known for playing Wednesday Addams on Wednesday (among many other recent acting roles), but before that, she played...

    ...a young version of Gina Rodriguez's character Jane Villaneuva on Jane the Virgin:

    side by side of the two
    4. Yara Shahidi is known for playing Zoey Johnson on Black-ish and Grown-ish, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Kerry Washington's character, Olivia Pope, on Scandal.

    Yara Shahidi as young olivia in glasses and headphone side by side with Kerry in a suit as olivia
    5. Gavin Casalegno is known for playing Jeremiah Fisher on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but before that, he played...

    ...a younger version of Ian Somerhalder's character Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries:

    Gavin as young damon with dark brown hair side by side Ian in as scene as damon
    6. Amandla Stenberg is known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games, and more recently for roles in movies like Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and The Hate U Give, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Zoë Saldaña's character, Cataleya, in Colombiana:

    Amandla as young cataleya sucking on a lollipop side by side Zoe
    7. Bella Thorne is known for her acting career (including her role as CeCe Jones on Disney Channel's Shake It Up) and music career, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Autumn Reeser's character Taylor Townsend on The O.C.:

    Bella as Young Taylor in big glasses and a headband side by side autumn reeser in a scene as Taylor
    8. Max Greenfield is known for playing Schmidt on New Girl, but before that, he played...

    ...a younger version of Peter Gallagher's character Sandy Cohen on The O.C.:

    Max Greenfield as young sandy cohen wearing a sweatshirt side by side with Peter in his role as sandy
    9. Camilla Belle is known for her work in films like Rip Girls and When a Stranger Calls, and more recently a role in Law & Order: Organized Crime, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Sandra Bullock's character, Sally Owens, in Practical Magic:

    Camila in a scene as young baby side by side with sandra bullock
    10. Momona Tamada is known for her role as Claudia Kishi on Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Lana Condor's character, Lara Jean Song Covey, in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise:

    Momona Tamada as young lara jean close up in pigtails side by side Lara as Lara Jean in the first movie
    11. Ariana Greenblatt is known for her recent role as Sasha in Barbie, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Zoë Saldaña's MCU character, Gamora, in Avengers: Infinity War:

    Ariana as young gamora in a flashback scene side by side with zoe as gamora in guardians of the galaxy 2
    Ariana also played a young version of Rosario Dawson's character, Ahsoka, in the Star Wars universe and voiced a young version of Gina Rodriguez's Velma in Scoob

    12. Peyton List is known for her work on Disney Channel as well as her role as Tory in Cobra Kai, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Katherine Heigl's character, Jane Nichols, in 27 Dresses:

    Peyton List wearing a dress and hair clips as young jane in a flashback side by side with katherine heigl holding a bouquet in a wedding scene as jane
    13. Dakota Fanning is known for her roles in movies like Uptown Girls and The Twilight Saga, and more recently Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Alienist, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Reese Witherspoon's character, Melanie Smooter, in Sweet Home Alabama:

    Young dakota fanning as young melanie with curly hair and a sweatshirt side by side reese witherspoon in a short haircut as melanie in the movie
    14. Kyla Pratt is known for voicing Penny Proud in The Proud Family and starring in the Dr. Dolittle films and the show One on One, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Sanaa Lathan's character, Monica Wright, in Love & Basketball:

    Kyla Pratt riding a bicycle as young monica side by side a picture of sanaa lathan as monica
    15. Bailee Madison is known for her roles on The Fosters and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, but before that, she played...

    ...a younger version of Ginnifer Goodwin's character, Snow White, on Once Upon a Time:

    Bailee Madison as young snow in a dress and bow side by side ginnifer&#x27;s character
    16. Finally, Mckenna Grace is known for her roles on Young Sheldon and The Handmaid's Tale, but she's also known for frequently getting cast as the younger version of characters. As just one example, before this, she played...

    ...a younger version of Margot Robbie's character Tonya Harding in I, Tonya:

    Mckenna in pigtails on a skating rink in itonya side by side margota as tonya
    But she's also been Young Chloe in The Goodwin Games, Young Caroline on The Vampire Diaries, Young Emma Swan on Once Upon A Time, Young Theo Crain on The Haunting of Hill House, Young Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, Young Madison Lake in Malignant, and the voice of Young Daphne in Scoob