2.Troye Sivan is known for his music career (including his recently released third studio album Something to Give Each Other) and his acting in projects like HBO's The Idol, but before that, he played...
...a younger version of Hugh Jackman's character, Wolverine, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
3.Jenna Ortega is known for playing Wednesday Addams on Wednesday (among many other recent acting roles), but before that, she played...
...a young version of Gina Rodriguez's character Jane Villaneuva on Jane the Virgin:
4.Yara Shahidi is known for playing Zoey Johnson on Black-ish and Grown-ish, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Kerry Washington's character, Olivia Pope, on Scandal.
5.Gavin Casalegno is known for playing Jeremiah Fisher on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but before that, he played...
...a younger version of Ian Somerhalder's character Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries:
6.Amandla Stenberg is known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games, and more recently for roles in movies like Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and The Hate U Give, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Zoë Saldaña's character, Cataleya, in Colombiana:
7.Bella Thorne is known for her acting career (including her role as CeCe Jones on Disney Channel's Shake It Up) and music career, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Autumn Reeser's character Taylor Townsend on The O.C.:
8.Max Greenfield is known for playing Schmidt on New Girl, but before that, he played...
...a younger version of Peter Gallagher's character Sandy Cohen on The O.C.:
9.Camilla Belle is known for her work in films like Rip Girls and When a Stranger Calls, and more recently a role in Law & Order: Organized Crime, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Sandra Bullock's character, Sally Owens, in Practical Magic:
10.Momona Tamada is known for her role as Claudia Kishi on Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Lana Condor's character, Lara Jean Song Covey, in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise:
11.Ariana Greenblatt is known for her recent role as Sasha in Barbie, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Zoë Saldaña's MCU character, Gamora, in Avengers: Infinity War:
12.Peyton List is known for her work on Disney Channel as well as her role as Tory in Cobra Kai, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Katherine Heigl's character, Jane Nichols, in 27 Dresses:
13.Dakota Fanning is known for her roles in movies like Uptown Girls and The Twilight Saga, and more recently Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Alienist, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Reese Witherspoon's character, Melanie Smooter, in Sweet Home Alabama:
14.Kyla Pratt is known for voicing Penny Proud in The Proud Family and starring in the Dr. Dolittle films and the show One on One, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Sanaa Lathan's character, Monica Wright, in Love & Basketball:
15.Bailee Madison is known for her roles on The Fosters and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, but before that, she played...
...a younger version of Ginnifer Goodwin's character, Snow White, on Once Upon a Time:
16.Finally, Mckenna Grace is known for her roles on Young Sheldon and The Handmaid's Tale, but she's also known for frequently getting cast as the younger version of characters. As just one example, before this, she played...
...a younger version of Margot Robbie's character Tonya Harding in I, Tonya: