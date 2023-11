9.

Jessica Simpson once revealed a bet that Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling apparently had with each other starting back from when they were only 12 years old. "After [my] divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was over at my house, and we shared a nostalgic kiss," she said about Justin Timberlake on Jimmy Kimmel Live . "And I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’ And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Ok? I hope that’s not another girl. Did I stick out my tongue too much?'” Turns out, he was texting Ryan. "Apparently, he and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old. And so, he text Ryan that he had won the bet. I was like, ‘Oh? Ok. Um, so we don’t kiss again?’ That’s done."