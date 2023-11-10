1.In a podcast interview this week, former Bachelor contestant Carly Waddell discussed what it was like for her going to college at NYU with Lady Gaga. "[We] would eat in a dance studio," she said. "And there was a piano, and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day. And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy."
2.The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin lived with Senator Ted Cruz in college at Princeton University — and had nothing but horrible things to say about the guy. Over the years, Craig would periodically tweet things about his former roommate whenever he would come up in the news. Some examples? "My freshman year college roommate Ted Cruz is going to be elected Senator. In case I hadn't made it clear, he's also a huge a**hole," he wrote back in 2012. "Don't you hate it when you wake up and read about your jerk freshman year roommate running for President? We've all been there, right?" he wrote in 2016. All of the tweets have since been deleted.
3.Before their breakout roles on The Office and Mad Men, respectively, Ellie Kemper talked about having Jon Hamm as her drama teacher in high school. "So, he's 10 years older than I am. He went to my high school," she told Andy Cohen. "To give people some background, he went to my high school, went to college, came back, and taught drama for a year at our high school. And he's the youngest teacher by far. He's not bad looking, and he's teaching drama... He is, in fact, great looking. Dreamy."
4.Before they starred together in films like Black Panther and Us, Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o attended Yale School of Drama together. When asked about their friendship at the time, Winston had a lot of fond memories. "We were dorks," he told Page Six. "It was very much socializing academically — so, seeing each other's plays. We also had work study together a couple times where she had to usher at the Yale Repertory Theater, and I'd be ushering at the Yale Repertory Theater, and we'd be there telling jokes... There was another time where we were walking in the streets of New Haven, just singing. We were singing about how cold it was outside... We were just singing and singing at people as they walked by. It was very, 'I'm in theater school training' of us."
5. When they were both starting out in Hollywood waiting for their big breaks, Lauren Graham and Connie Britton lived together in a house with "no furniture," and all they ate was Rice Krispies Treats. During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lauren joked that Connie would leave dishes in the sink "forever" and would borrow her shoes without asking, but said she didn't really have any dirty habits. "What a breath of fresh air all the time!" she said. When asked if Connie brought guys home a lot, Lauren joked, "Just as often as I did."
6.The Office costars B.J. Novak and John Krasinski grew up together and were even on the same little league team. They were also in the same graduating class at Newtown South High School in Massachusetts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, B.J. was asked if they were both "theater" guys in school, to which he responded, "I was, he wasn't. He was a jock, a basketball captain, stuff like that. He found acting a little later."
7.Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg were only a year apart (he was one grade older) when they attended the same high school — Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. "He was very tall and skinny and wore lots of ponytails in his hair, and I’m pretty sure I bought weed from him," she once shared in an interview with George Lopez. "I had to have.”
8.Drake and Elliot Page went to high school together at Vaughan Road Academy in Toronto, and Drake actually admitted that he was mean to Elliot — and later apologized for it. "I was watching Juno tonight on the tour bus, and I am so proud of you... You were always the smartest and wittiest person in our class, and I only made fun of you and acted like an asshole 'cause I had a crush on you," Drake wrote on his blog in 2009.
9.Jessica Simpson once revealed a bet that Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling apparently had with each other starting back from when they were only 12 years old. "After [my] divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was over at my house, and we shared a nostalgic kiss," she said about Justin Timberlake on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’ And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Ok? I hope that’s not another girl. Did I stick out my tongue too much?'” Turns out, he was texting Ryan. "Apparently, he and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old. And so, he text Ryan that he had won the bet. I was like, ‘Oh? Ok. Um, so we don’t kiss again?’ That’s done."
10.Jonah Hill grew up with Adam Levine, and they actually met in the principal's office in junior high and would carpool together. Jonah told Howard Stern that Adam was "nerdy" and "had bad acne when he was growing up." But he also shared that he always looked up to Adam and that he stayed the same post-fame. "'He's not different now. He's an actual guy... That is a guy who is exactly who he ever was in a great way. And actually, I know a lot of famous people, and he's one that has not changed."
11.Finally, Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt are still best friends now — and that all started when they first met at a Bat Mitzvah (where they sort of "got in trouble" because they were only hanging out with each other) and eventually attended Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles together. Beanie gave a little bit of insight into what she and Ben were both like as students. "Ben was always super, super bright and thrived academically,” Feldstein told Vanity Fair. “I had more ups and downs and found myself much more academically in college."