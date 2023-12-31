Skip To Content
14 Side-By-Sides Of Celebrity Kids Almost A Decade Ago Vs. Now

I swear it feels like Beyoncé revealing she was pregnant at the VMAs was not that long ago...

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Blue Ivy Carter in 2014:

Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

Blue Ivy Carter now:

Blue Ivy and Beyoncé onstage
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

2. North West in 2014:

Kim Kardashian and North West
Michel Dufour / WireImage

North West now:

North West and Kim Kardashian
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

3. Cruz and Romeo Beckham in 2014:

Cruz, David, and Romeo Beckham
Axelle / FilmMagic

Cruz and Romeo Beckham now:

Cruz and Romeo Beckham
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Natasha Poonawalla

4. Robert and Bindi Irwin in 2014:

Robert and Bindi Irwin
Ida Mae Astute / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Robert and Bindi Irwin now:

Robert and Bindi Irwin
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

5. Willow and Jaden Smith in 2014:

Willow and Jaden Smith
Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Willow and Jaden Smith now:

Willow and Jaden Smith
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

6. Maude and Iris Apatow in 2014:

Maude, Iris, and Judd Apatow, and Leslie Mann
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Maude and Iris Apatow now:

Iris and Maude Apatow
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for FENDI

7. Moroccan and Monroe Cannon in 2012:

Mariah Carey with Moroccan and Monroe Cannon
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Monroe and Moroccan Cannon now:

Mariah Carey with Moroccan and Monroe Cannon
Gilbert Flores / Penske Media via Getty Images

8. Ryder Robinson in 2014:

Kate Hudson and Ryder Robinson
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Ryder Robinson now:

Ryder Robinson and Kate Hudson
Gotham / GC Images

9. Maya Hawke in 2014:

Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Maya Hawke now:

Closeup of Maya Hawke
Andrew Toth / FilmMagic

10. Sadie and Sunny Sandler in 2011:

Adam and Jackie Sandler with their daughters, Sadie and Sunny
Eric Charbonneau / WireImage

Sadie and Sunny Sandler now:

Jackie Sandler with daughters Sadie and Sunny
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

11. Emme and Max Muñiz in 2015:

J.Lo with kids Max and Emme
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Emme and Max Muñiz now:

12. Kaia Gerber in 2014:

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Rachel Murray

Kaia Gerber now:

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

13. Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin in 2014:

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin with daughters Amelia and Delilah
Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin now:

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna with daughters Amelia and Delilah
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

14. Finally, Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone in 2014:

Sylvester Stallone with his wife and daughters
David Livingston / Getty Images

Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone now:

Sylvester Stallone with his wife and daughters
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Paramount+