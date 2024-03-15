Kaia Gerber is starring in a new TV show, and she showed up to the premiere in a dress that is the definition of being the sum of its parts.
On Thursday, Palm Royale, Apple TV+'s new miniseries, held its premiere. The show stars Kristen Wiig as Maxime, an opportunistic socialite in 1960s Palm Beach.
Kaia plays Mitzi, a nail artist, aspiring model, and Maxime's close confidant.
For the occasion, Kaia donned an Alaïa dress from the Haute Couture Spring 2024 collection.
At first sight, the light blue draping minidress seems simple enough, though a high collar and single sleeve add levels of uniqueness to the look.
But that's not all. What really stands out is the dark blue fringed belt she wore that peaks out on the side of the dress alongside a coordinating dark blue bodice.
It's the sort of breezy yet chic look perfect for the March premiere of a TV show about South Floridan high society.
It's also the type of look that only a professional model like Kaia could make work.
Joining Kaia at the premiere were numerous castmates, including the show's star Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett.
...and several others, proving this is one stylish cast.
Palm Royale premieres on Apple TV+ on March 20.