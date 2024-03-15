Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Kaia Gerber Wore A Retro Turquoise Dress That Gets So Interesting The Longer You Look At It

    Now that's a dress that says it's nearly spring and my TV show takes place in South Florida.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kaia Gerber is starring in a new TV show, and she showed up to the premiere in a dress that is the definition of being the sum of its parts.

    Closeup of her
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    On Thursday, Palm Royale, Apple TV+'s new miniseries, held its premiere. The show stars Kristen Wiig as Maxime, an opportunistic socialite in 1960s Palm Beach.

    Woman in sunglasses by a pool with diners and swimmers, wearing a patterned dress, seated at a table with a pink napkin
    Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Kaia plays Mitzi, a nail artist, aspiring model, and Maxime's close confidant.

    Woman in retro fashion sits in a vintage-styled salon
    Apple TV+

    For the occasion, Kaia donned an Alaïa dress from the Haute Couture Spring 2024 collection.

    Closeup of her smiling at the premiere
    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

    At first sight, the light blue draping minidress seems simple enough, though a high collar and single sleeve add levels of uniqueness to the look.

    she poses in the dress on the carpet for the premiere
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    But that's not all. What really stands out is the dark blue fringed belt she wore that peaks out on the side of the dress alongside a coordinating dark blue bodice.

    side shot of her in the dress
    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

    It's the sort of breezy yet chic look perfect for the March premiere of a TV show about South Floridan high society.

    JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    It's also the type of look that only a professional model like Kaia could make work.

    Kaia Gerber posing in a blue draped dress with white heels at an event with a pink backdrop
    Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

    Joining Kaia at the premiere were numerous castmates, including the show's star Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett.

    Carol and Kristen at the premiere
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    As well as Allison Janney...

    She’s wearing an off shoulder long dress
    JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    ...Ricky Martin...

    Ricky Martin in a black shirt and trousers, posing with one hand in pocket at an event
    Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

    ...Leslie Bibb...

    She’s  in a light blue dress with black shoulder details and pointed black heels
    Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

    ...and several others, proving this is one stylish cast.

    Cast photo at the premiere
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Palm Royale premieres on Apple TV+ on March 20.