39 Products For Anyone Who Wants To Get Better At Doing Their Hair

It's designed for all hair types and reviewers across the board mostly report a good experience with it, from users with fine, thin hair to coarse, curly strands. That said, JVN says it's especially good for people with frizzy, wavy, curly, or coily hair.

As someone who's never had the patience to blow dry their hair, I picked this air dry cream up after seeing its heat-free results in this TikTok and reading all the positive reviews (plus, ya know, I feel like I'd trust Jonathan Van Ness with my hair). For context, I have extremely thin, fine hair that is mostly pretty straight. This air-dry cream has a really nice, silky consistency and smells like the salon (IDK how else to describe it, but it's a pleasant smell), and it doesn't make my hair feel greasy or crunchy after I've worked this through it. It definitely helps cut down on frizz and makes my hair feel really silky and healthy, even into the next day. If you don't have any natural wave to your hair, this isn't going to create that (at least not in my experience), so it makes sense that it's recommended for the hair types mentioned above. But even if you have straight, fine hair, if you don't already have a good leave-in conditioner, I'd still recommend this cream for its smoothing, hydrating benefits. A little goes a long way, and the bottle has a lot of product in it!

Promising review: "Smells amazing. This stuff is a nice-one step process for when you are feeling lazy or don’t wanna blow dry. Keeps my waves and tames the frizz." —mmkile

Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $26.