39 Products For Anyone Who Wants To Get Better At Doing Their Hair

1. A microfiber towel wrap because traditional bath towels are so harsh on hair, and not only is this a gentler option — it'll also dry your hair way more quickly. You can pin it at the back and go about your day without having to perform a balancing act.
Promising review: "Love these because they actually dry my hair pretty fast and are very soft on my hair. They stay in place and I can go about my business without having to worry about my towel falling. Very comfy too." —M. Antillon
Get it from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in five colors).
2. Or a gentle T-shirt hair towel that doesn't cause frizz, breakage, or split ends — unlike "the evil material known as terry cloth" (as they call it), which creates a lot of damaging friction when drying. This 100% cotton interlock towel was designed for curly natural hair and can be easily wrapped for hands-free rapid drying!
Breezy Tee is a Black woman–owned business based in Portugal. You can also shop directly on the Breezy Tee website.
Promising review: "I love this! So much better than using an old T-shirt since it is actually shaped well. Works great on my natural coils to prevent water and product from dripping all over me while I’m waiting for my hair to air dry. Also shipping was extremely fast despite it coming to the US from Portugal!" —sda369
Get it from Breezy Tee on Etsy for $22 (originally $27.50; available in several colors and styles listed separately, including a towel with a button and loop so you can wrap it up with ease).
3. Briogeo's Heat Protectant Crème — it doesn't just protect your strands against high temperatures when styling; it *also* smooths frizz and leaves your hair soft and shiny using rosehip, argan, and coconut oils.
It's recommended for all hair types and textures where dryness and frizz are an issue!
BTW, Briogeo is a Black woman-owned business.
Promising review: "It’s amazing. I have spiral curls. This stuff takes amazingly. I put this on before I dry my hair with a diffuser, and my curls were drop dead gorgeous and the frizzies were next to nothing." —CharlieFB
"My hair is fine, soft natural platinum silver. If I use heat on it to style it I use this product now. Before this product, I didn’t realize how easily silver hair would yellow and burn. This product is wonderful because it protects from high heat...up to 450. It smells great too and it is not sticky or tacky. Keeps your hair soft and smooth too. I highly recommend it!" —Tex
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
4. Or a blow-dry spray to protect your hair from heat, eliminate frizz after washing, and *also* decrease blow-dry time by 50% so you have time to make that coffee run before your 9 a.m. meeting.
Promising reviews: "If you have long and/or thick hair, this is absolutely necessary! Just a few sprays over your head and your hair will dry so much faster. If you're thinking 'it's so expensive for such a small amount,' you only need a small amount and it lasts a really long time. I have long AND thick hair; I use it every time I wash my hair and a bottle lasts me about 6 months." —Wanda H.
"This product was AMAZING. It made my 4c kinky-curly hair so silky soft and cut my blow drying time down significantly. It also has a very pleasant smell and I couldn't stop myself from using it. I'd recommend buying the bigger size as the small one will not last long and the amount is that good for the price you pay." —MB
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes and two-packs).
5. A spray bottle of SoCozy leave-in conditioner, a game changer for both curly-haired kiddos and adults. It helps reduce breakage, frizz, and tangles when applied before bedtime, but it can also help with styling in the morning by leaving curls defined and bouncy.
Check out a TikTok of the spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
BTW, SoCozy is a small biz!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.69.
6. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer so you can give yourself a gorgeous blowout without visiting the salon — it knocks out drying *and* styling your hair in one step to save time in the mornings too! Dropping $500+ on a Dyson Airwrap suddenly seems...even less appealing.
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Get it from Amazon for $39.89.
7. Or a universal blow dryer diffuser attachment — it diffuses heat to help prevent damage to your hair, maximizes volume and definition by drying your curls in their natural pattern, and reduces frizz. It'll put so much life back into your curls and waves, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
It's compatible with hair dryers with a nozzle diameter of 1.7 to 2.6 inches. Reviewers say it's travel-friendly too, since it fits so many different hair dryers!
Promising review: "I have never used a diffuser before I purchased this one, but it is doing just what it said it would: dries wavy to curly (my hair) and gives my hair shine. I have white/gray hair that tends to look wiry, but when I use the diffuser, it takes away that wiry look and gives definition to my curls. Can't ask more than that! I also cannot attest to the travel part, except to say most hotels have hair dryers and this diffuser should fit them nicely, so you don't have to bring along a hair dryer. Yay!" —JB
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in seven colors).
8. A 42-pack of foam curling rods to make curling your hair *so* easy. All you have to do is wrap your hair around the rods into your desired shape and size, then lay down for your nightly snooze. You'll wake up with gorgeous curls — no expensive curlers or gadgets needed.
Reviewers with everything from stick-straight to type 4c curls swear by these!
Promising review: "I haven’t put curlers in my hair in YEARS. Saw this on TikTok. Thought it would be great, especially because I’m so lazy when it comes to styling my hair. Dried my hair about 60%–70%, put curlers in, slept on them (not uncomfortable to sleep in), and voilà — hair is curled and ready to go in the a.m." —lapiper21
Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $13.99.
9. Or a RobeCurls heatless hair curler covered in satin to help lock in moisture and reduce frizz and split ends. Rather than using different individual rods, your hair gets wrapped around this single long rod, kind of like a headband. The next morning you'll wake up to gorgeous ringlets, letting you fly through your morning routine faster.
Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site!
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors). You'll get two free satin scrunchies too.
10. *Or* a versatile set of sponge rollers for some retro heat-free styling — you can experiment with different styles without damaging your hair, like tight ringlets or big, bouncy curls.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I have these foam rollers and they're really great! The clips stay in my hair, even while sleeping (not the most comfortable way to sleep, but here we are), and the results lasted for days! If you're new to rollers, I recommend rolling in sections right down your center part (as the reviewer does above), and then curling the sides by section — just make sure you're rolling underneath the hair. And the curls will be tighter than you want when you take them out! Just finger detangle or brush through to achieve that softer, vintage-inspired look."
Promising review: "I've always had bad experiences with foam rollers in the past. I don't know what makes these ones different, but they stay in your hair, don't take long to dry, and give you long-lasting curls! I'm in love with them. I use about 12 at a time to curl my hair, spray a setting lotion, and either let them stay in overnight while I sleep or I sit under my hooded dryer for 10 minutes." —Katrina Holte
Get the set of 36 rollers from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors, plus a larger size).
11. JVN Air Dry Cream, which eliminates the arduous step of blow drying your hair — you can just apply this to wet hair, and it'll leave you with minimal frizz and enhance your natural waves or curls if you have them.
It's designed for all hair types and reviewers across the board mostly report a good experience with it, from users with fine, thin hair to coarse, curly strands. That said, JVN says it's especially good for people with frizzy, wavy, curly, or coily hair.
As someone who's never had the patience to blow dry their hair, I picked this air dry cream up after seeing its heat-free results in this TikTok and reading all the positive reviews (plus, ya know, I feel like I'd trust Jonathan Van Ness with my hair). For context, I have extremely thin, fine hair that is mostly pretty straight. This air-dry cream has a really nice, silky consistency and smells like the salon (IDK how else to describe it, but it's a pleasant smell), and it doesn't make my hair feel greasy or crunchy after I've worked this through it. It definitely helps cut down on frizz and makes my hair feel really silky and healthy, even into the next day. If you don't have any natural wave to your hair, this isn't going to create that (at least not in my experience), so it makes sense that it's recommended for the hair types mentioned above. But even if you have straight, fine hair, if you don't already have a good leave-in conditioner, I'd still recommend this cream for its smoothing, hydrating benefits. A little goes a long way, and the bottle has a lot of product in it!
Promising review: "Smells amazing. This stuff is a nice-one step process for when you are feeling lazy or don’t wanna blow dry. Keeps my waves and tames the frizz." —mmkile
12. Bedhead's Deep Waver tool that'll show your hair (that can't hold a curl to save its life) who's boss. It'll sculpt gorgeous, shiny waves without creating any frizz, and has different heat settings. PLUS it's dual voltage, so if you're a frequent traveler, you'll be all set for your globetrotting.
Reviewers compare this to pricier hair wavers like Conair.
Promising reviews: "This might be the best hair waver on the market. 😩 I tried one of the popular ones off Instagram and it was terrible. Extremely bulky, I hit the temperature control when trying to wave my hair, and on top of that it didn’t even work! This Bed Head waver is 75% of the price and does a 1,000% better job! It is bulkier than your average straightener or curler but it’s not extremely heavy. I do agree with most of the other reviews that the temp control could use numbers. Took me three times before I found a technique to achieve the look I wanted. The waves last as well! I didn’t use any hairspray the first time I tried it and it stayed the whole day." —Hannah
"I have medium-length hair and it's the best waver I've ever used! I had the Conair one and it broke within a few months and it didn't wave my hair as well as this one! Very impressed how well it works!" —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $24.82+ (available in two colors).
13. Or a 2-in-1 hair tool (also dual voltage!) so you can stop making room for both your curling iron and straightener in your suitcase — this will take up literally half the space and give you ~options~ for how you want to style your hair every day.
Promising review: "The international traveler's BFF. Don't be fooled by the tiny price or size, this little baby is serious. If you are looking for a small travel option rather than lugging your big straightener and giant curling iron around the world, then I think you'll love this. It performs really well, turning my frizzy, wavy hair into a smooth and sleek style. The curling iron option also creates shiny, silky lasting curls! It's easy to transition between both. I also like the grippy handle and the fact that the curling iron clip is a different color than the straightening bars because that helps me see how I should be maneuvering it around. The voltage goes up to 240 so you are good using it internationally without a converter (but you will need an adapter just to fit it into various foreign outlets). At this price, definitely give it a try and flaunt your tresses abroad." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in black or white).
14. Crave Naturals' Glide Thru detangling brush that's capable of passing through annoying tangles with ease, helping you brush out your strands without causing any pain. It makes the process fly by *much* faster so you can tame your mane and move on, minus any yanking, pulling, or tears.
Reviewers swear it works magic on all hair types, including 2c–4c — also, I have thin, fine hair and use this brush at home too! Plus, you can use it on both wet and dry hair.
Promising review: "I have thick, down to my butt long curly hair, so brushing has always been hell. Usually, I have to deep condition my hair, brush it out before I wash it (about a half hour), then brush it in the shower, and after my shower, to try and keep it manageable. I never thought that it would matter what brush I used for my hair because its just always been the same no matter what I use. BUT THIS BRUSH. Oh my gosh! It has cut my hair brushing time down from 45 minutes to about five! And the best part, is that I can even brush it when it's dry! It doesn't rip or tug, my hair doesn't get poofy or frizzy, and it just takes away my knots and leaves my curls. It is built really well, tough enough to withstand even my nutty hair! Doesn't have those awful little beads that rip off in your hair. This is a life-changer for me!" —Ryan Turner
Get it from Amazon for $13.49 (available in many colors and also a two-pack).
15. Or a Denman hair brush literally made for curly hair — it detangles, distributes product evenly, and shapes curls so you can dash out the door with perfectly sculpted spirals and time to spare. Also, its mini size makes it easy to hold and great for curly-haired kids to use as well.
Promising review: "I love this brush! I ordered because I saw a YouTube video of a girl with curly hair using it, and her curls came out amazing! I always do wash-and-gos, and I usually would only brush/comb my hair in the shower style it once I was out, but sometimes if I waited a little longer to style it, my hair would get dry and frizzy. It would be almost impossible to get my curls defined without getting back in the shower. With this brush, now all I have to do it spray my hair with water, put product in it, and comb it through with this brush, and my curls are poppin'! The brush is also very sturdy and you can take rows out if you want a looser curl!" —Bryant
Get it from Amazon for $17.56 (available in three sizes and seven colors).
16. An elongating curling gel helping you achieve spirals that are soft and defined without losing any length. Plus, for under 10 bucks you're getting a ton of product in this generously sized tub.
Promising review: "Holy grail curl definer. I have been using it to define my curls for about 5 years. I spent so much money on other definers before I found this gel. It is VERY moisturizing and does not give you that dry hard curl that feels like it will break off if touched wrong. It dries clear, does not leave any residue and curls will last until your next wash — which is usually about 4–7 days for me. You can use a little or a lot depending on how defined you want your curls to be. I use about a handful but that's my preference. I simply slather it on, root to ends, and then whip my head back and forth a few times and I'm done with my hair!! I am definitely a lifetime customer!!" —Starr
Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
17. A 2-in-1 hair bun maker if you've ever wished you could pull off one of those effortlessly perfect buns you see on others — with this, you'll be able to easily throw your hair up in a variety of cute bun styles. And BONUS for my fellow air-dry girlies: Use this while your hair is damp, and you'll be left with beautiful curls afterward!
Curlinator Designs is a North Carolina-based small family biz that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love it!!! I was concerned I wouldn't be able to figure out how to use it, but videos make understanding simple. So much easier to use in the mornings than fixing your hair in a bun!!!" —bld9
Get it from Curlinator Designs on Etsy for