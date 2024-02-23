32 Products That Must Be Really Great Because Reviewers Fell In Love With Them After “Trying Everything Else”

This is the OG formula recommended for straight, wavy, or curly hair that gets frizzy. There's also the Extra Strength Dream Coat recommended for extremely dry, dehydrated, or extremely curly/coily hair; and the Dream Coat for Curly Hair recommended for wavy or curly hair as it'll leave you with bouncy, crunch-free curls.

To use, apply it on damp (not wet) hair, then blow dry with tension to activate the product. For best results, Color Wow recommends using this after every 3–4 shampoos!

Promising review: "Hair nirvana. If you struggle with dry, coarse, unmanageable hair like I have, this is the product to buy. I am literally stunned at how much I love my hair now after just one use of this product. STUNNED. I have fought with my hair for years, I couldn’t ever find a product that made my hair feel silky (the way it feels after I leave the salon). I have color-treated hair, and have tried everything — I purchased every Moroccan Oil product with zero results. Then I read an article stating JLo’s hair stylist uses this WOW product on her, so figured, I’ll take yet another chance. One word: WOW!!! It has given my dry stiff annoying hair new life. It looks tamed, silky, I can’t stop touching it because I never thought I could have hair like this outside the salon. BUY THIS PRODUCT!" —Beth, Boston MA

Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).