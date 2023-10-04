28 "Lazy Girl" Beauty Products Recommended By TikTokers

Live Tinted was founded by Deepica Mutyala, who first went viral for her red lipstick hack for under-eye circles in 2015. The Huestick was the first product the company launched, making waves as the first multi-stick with clean ingredients to also balance out dark circles and spots. It's made with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamins C and E.

Check out the "Rise" shade in this TikTok.

Promising reviews: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a BeautyBlender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer



"I love this pencil. I'm fair and cool-toned and got the peachy pink color. I've previously used other rose pink under eye correctors and brighteners that are pretty good, but the peachy tone and the texture of the pencil are the best I've found. I just pat some concealer over top and it covers my dark circles beautifully. Will repurchase for sure!" —NickiName

Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in nine shades) or from Ulta for $24 (available in five shades).