    38 Inexpensive Beauty Products That'll Probably Become Your Holy Grail Items

    Brb, putting the Acure brightening facial scrub in my will because it's just *that* good.

    by
    Jenae Sitzes
    Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Chantel Turner
    Chantel Turner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Nyx Butter Gloss melts onto your lips, leaving them with a buttery soft sheen. Plus, it comes in 36 bold colors (and a clear tint) so you can build up a versatile arsenal of lip shades on a budget.

    Promising review: "Skip the expensive mall store — buy this. This is one of those drugstore products that lives up to its reputation. 'Angel Food Cake' is a nice, rose mauve color with no yellow undertones. The color stays true and won’t turn orange while you’re wearing it. It’s not sticky like so many inexpensive lip glosses. It will also keep your lips reasonably hydrated. This gloss is all you need for everyday wear." —Toomanycats

    Get it from Amazon for $4.97 (available in 36 colors, a clear shade, and three-packs).

    2. Ebin New York 24-Hour Edge Tamer helps you lay down your edges and adds shine without flaking or weighing your hair down with daily use.

    reviewer&#x27;s hair with edges laid flat
    Just a note that you don't have to lay your edges, but this is great if you do!

    Get it from Amazon from $4.97.

    3. And the BestLand Hair Finishing Stick lets you take control of all those flyaways and slick them back without feeling greasy. This petite stick can go right in your bag so it's on hand for mid-day touch-ups.

    Promising review: "No matter what I do or what expensive and high rated product I try, my flyaways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top of head flyaway frizz! I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smooths my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way!" —RachelOK

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    4. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer blurs your pores and creates a smooth, velvety texture for makeup to glide over and also grip onto. Infused with squalane for hydration, Poreless Putty Primer has a mattifying effect that doesn't look dry — plus, it's small enough to take on the go in case you need touch-ups.

    Promising review: "This is smooth, blends well with foundation, and feels good on the skin. Sets well with powder. I sometimes wear it alone for a little smoother look, since it's colorless it doesn't look like foundation. The price is great and I've yet to see it in a store. I like that I can control how much to apply and a little goes a long way. It appears to wash off well. Will be buying it again." —Y. C.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.

    5. I Dew Care Dry Shampoo Powder will make you a die-hard fan once you see how effective it is at mattifying oily roots. Just dab it on your roots to release an ultra-fine powder that absorbs oil and revives ~volume~ so you can stay fresh from morning to night.

    Reviewer before using the dry shampoo powder, with extremely oily blonde hair, and after using it with hair looking much fresher and less greasy
    the powder container and poof applicator
    BTW, this is cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa

    Get it from Amazon for $15.57 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 15%). 

    6. Denman's Hair Brush was literally made for curly hair — it detangles, distributes product evenly, and shapes curls so you can dash out the door with perfectly sculpted spirals and time to spare. Also, its mini size makes it easy to hold and great for curly-haired kids to use as well.

    Promising review: "I love this brush! I ordered because I saw a YouTube video of a girl with curly hair using it, and her curls came out amazing! I always do wash-and-gos, and I usually would only brush/comb my hair in the shower style it once I was out, but sometimes if I waited a little longer to style it, my hair would get dry and frizzy. It would be almost impossible to get my curls defined without getting back in the shower. With this brush, now all I have to do it spray my hair with water, put product in it, and comb it through with this brush, and my curls are poppin'! The brush is also very sturdy and you can take rows out if you want a looser curl!" —Bryant

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in three styles and seven colors).

    7. Essence Lash Princess Mascara is beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and, most of all, for its $5 price tag!

    Before shot of a Buzzfeed editor without mascara
    After shot of BuzzFeed editor with long lashes
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    2023: The year we stop spending over $10 on mascara. 

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says, "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

    Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    8. Plus: An MSQ Eyelash Separator Comb will gently separate your lashes and remove any clumps, leaving them perfectly ~wispy~. Because when you've spent so much time crafting the perfect eye look, the *last* thing you want is clumpy, sticky lashes (and to risk messing up your makeup while fixing).

    close-up of reviewer's long, wispy lashes after using the comb
    reviewer hand holding the black eyelash separator comb
    It also comes with a cap to cover the comb end for travel and storage. 

    Promising review: "The handiest tool you didn't know you needed! This inexpensive little tool is perfect for creating natural-looking eyelashes! Even expensive mascaras can look cheap if they clump up on your lashes. This tool acts like a comb to gently separate your lashes and keep them from sticking together. It has been so quick and easy to incorporate into my makeup routine, and the results are much nicer than a cotton swab." —Saved1

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in five colors). 

    9. Lanoplips Ointment 101 gives life to dry lips, cracked cuticles, rough skin patches, and other parts of your body in need of deep hydration. It uses all-natural lanolin oil, which mimics your skin's own natural oils, to heal and moisturize anywhere your skin could use some nourishment.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "This stuff does not just sit on top of your lips and make them slimy — it actually absorbs and makes them feel like baby-soft skin. Not sticky at all and no shine so it's great to go outside around the lip where the dryness is without showing. In winter especially, my lips are red and irritated and stinging from the dryness and I have to keep applying lip goo all day. This stuff, one application and they feel soft for hours even after eating. Use it at bedtime and they are perfect the next a.m." —pltrn

    Get it from Amazon for $9.63+ (available in five flavors).

    10. A double-sided BlushLips Lip Brush will also help if you're constantly applying lip balm but your lips still don't look or feel soft — chances are, they just need some exfoliation so your moisturizing product can be fully effective and your lipstick can look its best.

    A model holding three scrubber lip brushes
    Amazon

    Jenae: I use brushes like these and swear by them! My lips are chronically dry and chapped, and using an exfoliating brush before I put on lip balm or lipstick makes all the difference in how they look and feel. 

    Promising review: "I love this product. I’ve been using lip scrubs for ages, but this exfoliator takes it to the next level. It really helps in removing dry lip skin for smooth lipstick application. To clean, I just wash it with antibacterial hand soap and store in a dry place. My new go-to beauty product!" —Cristina

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors). And you might want to consider pairing it with this effective little lip scrub, if you're in the market.

    11. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment deeply repairs and hydrates your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex (despite being a fraction of the price).

    the tube
    before and after of BuzzFeed editor's hair looking dry, then moisturized and silky after product use
    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.

    Promising review: "This is the first product that I have ever used where I saw immediate results. For those out there that have tried Olaplex at home, it's very similar in consistency but I think I see better results and this product is much cheaper. I shampooed my hair, towel-dried so my hair was damp, then ran the product through all my hair, mostly concentrating on my ends. I left it in for as long as I could and rinsed it out and my hair felt smooth and soft immediately. I let my hair air dry and it was soooo shiny! It is a small bottle but you don't need to use much so I can see it lasting for a while if you only do a treatment once a week or once every two weeks." —Samantha Ellis

    Check out our full Elizavecca Hair Protein Treatment review for more deets!

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    12. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water gently but effectively removes dirt, excess oil, and even waterproof makeup from your face without leaving it dried-out or requiring any harsh rubbing.

    Promising review: "I switched from using makeup pads and makeup remover for environmental purposes, and switched over to re-useable make-up cloths and micellar water. This has been my favorite, as it removes makeup and cleanses skin. I have very sensitive skin, so I just use this on my face at night and follow up with a light moisturizer. This combination has done wonders for my skin, and I keep on coming back to this one by Garnier because I've had no negative side effects." —Claire

    Get it from Amazon for $3.98+ (available in two sizes and two- and three-packs).

    13. Acure Brightening Facial Scrub leaves your skin positively soft and glowy thanks to Madonna lily in the ingredients, but it also packs in lemon peel, French green clay, and sea kelp to cleanse and de-gunk your pores. 

    Before and after showing the scrub evened reviewer's skin tone and helped get rid of breakouts on their cheek
    www.amazon.com

    Jenae: I've been using the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub for months, and it's now my go-to exfoliator. I use it a couple of times a week in the shower, and it leaves my skin *so* soft and smooth. The scrub itself also hasn't been irritating to my dry, sensitive skin, something I was definitely worried about considering I use a retinol cream once or twice a week (though I do avoid doing them on the same day). Without regular exfoliation, the dead skin cells on top of your skin can actually prevent your serums, moisturizers, and other products from sinking in as well, and I definitely noticed that after using this exfoliator, my post-shower Cerave cream seemed much more effective, keeping my skin moisturized for much longer. This is one product that's going to be in my beauty arsenal for as long as they keep making it!

    Promising review: "I've been dealing with acne for over 10+ years + oily skin. So you can imagine the acne scars/hyperpigmentation my skin has. I've used TONS of facial scrubs/masks that claim that it brightens your skin. The Acure facial scrub is the BEST and worth-your-money facial scrub I've ever used. My acne scars lighten almost immediately after use. I usually use it at night and leave it on for about five to 10 minutes and wash it off. My skin is seriously so smooth (normally I have to exfoliate almost every night or else my foundation does not go on smoothly) after just one use. The next morning, my skin looks so good! Acne scars are less red and my face is so smooth. I always use less foundation the next morning too. I love that its super affordable too. Will def continue to use this product." —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon for $6.62.

    14. Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is worthy of being your holy grail hair and face mask — this cult-favorite mask is made of 100% natural calcium bentonite (a type of volcanic ash) clay, which draws impurities out of skin and buildup out of hair.

    It's great for people with oily skin and hyperpigmentation when used as a face mask. Combine the powder with apple cider vinegar for the best results!

    Promising reviews: "I have very thick, super curly, coarse hair. I have been natural going on nine years. I’ve never been able to wear my hair in a wash-and-go style because my roots were always puffy, tangled, and had no curl definition. It would just swell up and look like cotton. Oh, but then I used this miracle in a jar. It’s messy, and takes forever. But for the first time in my natural hair journey, I have been consistently wearing wash-and-gos. Takes me no time to style my hair, it’s moisturized, shiny, and looks so healthy. I’ve had soooo many people tell me how healthier my hair looks now. If I could give it 20 stars just for my hair I would!" —keina

    "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought raw apple cider vinegar to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. This mask had been such a life saver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient, so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" —Afton StAmour

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).

    15. L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water transforms your hair in just eight seconds (!) to leave your hair shiny, silky, and ultra-hydrated, no matter your hair type!

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87 (available in two sizes).

    16. Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray not only protects your hair from heat and eliminates frizz after washing, but it *also* decreases blow-dry time by 50% so you have time to make that run to Starbucks before your 9 a.m. meeting.

    Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on you hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quit a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk, but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy) and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15" from my head and spray the top, both sides and the back once, the rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" —Janice C. Henderson

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).

    17. E.l.f. Wow Brow makes your brows presentable in a matter of seconds for when you don't have time to be messing around with a full kit. This buildable wax-gel sculpts your hairs into place while also depositing hair-like fibers that make them look fuller. Reviewers say it's a great swap for pricier brands like Glossier and Anastasia Beverly Hills. 

    before and after of brows from using the Wow Brow - the before photo looks unkempt and patchy, the after photo looks styled and filled in
    Target

    Promising review: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage. It’s a game changer!!" —Isabella

    Get it from Amazon or Ulta for $5 or from Target for $5 (available in four shades). 

    18. Essence Glimmer Glow Lipstick uses pH color-changing technology to create the perfect rosy tint *for you* if you're just not sure what shade to reach for. While the gorgeous tube is super glittery, don't worry: It'll add only a sheer, subtle hint of sparkle to your lips along with the rosy tone.

    Reviewer with pink lip stain