38 Inexpensive Beauty Products That'll Probably Become Your Holy Grail Items

Jenae: I've been using the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub for months, and it's now my go-to exfoliator. I use it a couple of times a week in the shower, and it leaves my skin *so* soft and smooth. The scrub itself also hasn't been irritating to my dry, sensitive skin, something I was definitely worried about considering I use a retinol cream once or twice a week (though I do avoid doing them on the same day). Without regular exfoliation, the dead skin cells on top of your skin can actually prevent your serums, moisturizers, and other products from sinking in as well, and I definitely noticed that after using this exfoliator, my post-shower Cerave cream seemed much more effective, keeping my skin moisturized for much longer. This is one product that's going to be in my beauty arsenal for as long as they keep making it!

Promising review: "I've been dealing with acne for over 10+ years + oily skin. So you can imagine the acne scars/hyperpigmentation my skin has. I've used TONS of facial scrubs/masks that claim that it brightens your skin. The Acure facial scrub is the BEST and worth-your-money facial scrub I've ever used. My acne scars lighten almost immediately after use. I usually use it at night and leave it on for about five to 10 minutes and wash it off. My skin is seriously so smooth (normally I have to exfoliate almost every night or else my foundation does not go on smoothly) after just one use. The next morning, my skin looks so good! Acne scars are less red and my face is so smooth. I always use less foundation the next morning too. I love that its super affordable too. Will def continue to use this product." —Tiffany

Get it from Amazon for $6.62.