32 Impressive Products Reviewers Discovered After “Trying Everything Else”

1. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "My skin was always perfect until I hit my 40s. Then it was downhill. I’ve battled issues with my face for over 10 years. Extremely dry sensitive skin. Been to multiple dermatologists. You name a prescription or over the counter, I’ve tried it. Even tried laser. Didn’t help! Horrible rosacea. If I put a ounce of makeup on my face it flairs my rosacea. Everything I’ve tried has only made my skin more irritated blistered and flaked at times painful. I hated leaving home due to the condition of my face. I’ve seen this product on TikTok for months. Decided to give it a try. I applied to my face and waited for the stinging burning and redness to appear like all the other lotions, serums, and potions I’ve tried. I was pleasantly surprised. Very impressed, a miracle serum." —Nana
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. And SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream for applying after any serums — this non-comedogenic moisturizer contains 97.5% snail mucin filtrate as well as vitamin E, organic aloe, and shea butter. Softer, smoother, brighter skin is in your future...and you didn't even have to splurge on Sunday Riley or Drunk Elephant.
SeoulCeuticals is a small business!
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dry sensitive skin. I am prone to acne and also get eczema patches all over just because of how dry I am. I would use great products to moisturize but I would still have gross flakes all over my face after the day. I have tried oils, creams, literally everything and I was at a loss. I thought it was just my skin type — NOPE! I use this morning and night and my skin doesn’t flake at all (even with makeup) and it’s gotten visibly more soft and less texturized. I love this stuff." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
3. A genius anti-humidity spray to rescue your hair on days when you step outside and practically get hit in the face with humidity, which inevitably causes your hair to go flat and frizzy. This formula (which is used by Kim K and J.Lo's stylist, Chris Appleton) essentially waterproofs your hair so you can rock that sleek, shiny look without any weather raining on your parade.
This is the OG formula recommended for straight, wavy, or curly hair that gets frizzy. There's also the Extra Strength Dream Coat recommended for extremely dry, dehydrated, or extremely curly/coily hair; and the Dream Coat for Curly Hair recommended for wavy or curly hair as it'll leave you with bouncy, crunch-free curls.
To use, apply it on damp (not wet) hair, then blow dry with tension to activate the product. For best results, Color Wow recommends using this after every 3–4 shampoos!
Promising review: "Hair nirvana. If you struggle with dry, coarse, unmanageable hair like I have, this is the product to buy. I am literally stunned at how much I love my hair now after just one use of this product. STUNNED. I have fought with my hair for years, I couldn’t ever find a product that made my hair feel silky (the way it feels after I leave the salon). I have color-treated hair, and have tried everything — I purchased every Moroccan Oil product with zero results. Then I read an article stating JLo’s hair stylist uses this WOW product on her, so figured, I’ll take yet another chance. One word: WOW!!! It has given my dry stiff annoying hair new life. It looks tamed, silky, I can’t stop touching it because I never thought I could have hair like this outside the salon. BUY THIS PRODUCT!" —Beth, Boston MA
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
4. Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish, made to restore brushed stainless steel, porcelain, cast-iron, and other surfaces to their former glory so you can skip replacing your entire sink.
Promising reviews: "My stainless sink had streaks on it from using an ultra strong cleaner. It left a dark shading that I thought was permanent. I’ve tried scrubs, polishers, natural home remedies from online, just about everything. I read about this sink cleaner from an online best products on Amazon blog. I figured, I’ve tried everything else so I bought it. IT WORKED!!! I’m thrilled with this cleaner and it brought the finish back on my stainless steel sink. Highly recommend this product!!" —loriregin
"I have a ceramic sink, but the drain was old and blackened from years of use. This product cleaned it up and shined the old drain. I had tried everything else but to no avail. Whatever is in this is just what you need for old sink metals." —BonLynLee
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in multiple sizes and packs).
5. A roll-on migraine stick that'll help relieve the painful pressure caused by those annoying mid-day headaches. It's formulated with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to deliver cooling relief that'll give you the will to keep going.
The Migrastil migraine stick comes from small biz Basic Vigor.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines for at least 10 years and have tried everything under the sun for it. I am a nurse. I can't take a few of the other meds (looking at you Fioricet) due to my job. And that also makes me super skeptical of natural remedies. So you can trust me when I say this WORKS. I am sitting here 30 minutes after application. Had a nice right-sided migraine solid 7/10 pain curling in a ball in a dark room practically blind in my right eye levels of pain. Now I am down to a manageable 2/10 writing this. It's cheap enough you may as well try it out, and besides skin sensitivities, it's far lower on the side effect scale. Getting another one now to keep in my work bag." —Amanda M
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
6. A travel-friendly mattifying powder shampoo you won't want to go anywhere without once you see how effective it is at mattifying oily roots. Just dab it on to release an ultra-fine powder that absorbs oil and revives ~volume~ so it's not immediately evident to everyone that your hair hasn't been washed in days.
BTW, this is vegan, cruelty-free, and benzene-free! Check out this dry shampoo on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "Loveee this! I have the oiliest scalp. This dry shampoo is the holy grail! I tried EVERYTHING!!! From the most expensive to affordable. Nothing compares!" —Amazon Customer
"I’m a licensed hair stylist and have tried every dry shampoo under the sun. I have my favorites, but the one that leaves my hair feeling the way I like irritates my scalp. This stuff is EVERYTHING! I go several days without shampooing and this product absorbs excess oil like a champ AND leaves my hair feeling soft and moveable. With no grumpy scalp! The tapping application is easier than a spray, and it’s weirdly fun!" —Rebecca LaRocque
Get it from Amazon for $15.30.
7. A CeraVe eye cream to target dark under-eye circles and puffiness while moisturizing the area to leave it looking brighter and smoother — almost like you *didn't* stay up until 2 a.m. the night before.
Promising review: "I normally don't write reviews, but I would be remiss if I didn't tell everyone how wonderful this product is. I am about to turn 55 and for the last 10 years I have have been seeing very bad bags under my eyes. I've tried everything and nothing works. But since I added this product to my routine, I have seen a reduction in those bags and the area around my eyes look younger. It works and it is affordable. It has no scent, it moisturizes well, fine for sensitive skin, etc. This will always be in my daily routine. It's magic!" —Carla Gitlin
Get it from Amazon for $13.66.
8. A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm that will repair your dry, cracked feet with its intensively nourishing formula that sinks to smooth, soften, and repair your tough heels. Plus, the salve comes in a roll-on tube that makes applying it super easy and mess-free.
Promising review: "I never write reviews and had to. If you have cracked heels get this product. I got this thinking what the hell, I’ve tried everything else, and OH MY GOD I am in love. My heels are now soft and the cracks are gone! I went from deep cracks that would sometime turn into cuts to completely smooth heels." —Noelle Caruso
Get it from Amazon for $6.47.
9. A blissfully comfy, ergonomic Trtl travel pillow in place of that bulky neck pillow that's an absolute *pain* to lug around while traveling. It's waaay more space-efficient and lightweight (not to mention more ergonomic and comfortable).
Promising review: "Every now and then something clever comes along that you wonder how you lived without. And this is one of those things, provided you fly a lot. For sleeping, the window seat has the advantage of a bulkhead that you can wedge a travel pillow against and get some rest. But 2/3rds or more of the folks onboard don't have this luxury. Enter the Trtl pillow. Wrap it around your neck, positioning the built in support to cradle your head to one side or the other and you're set. It will adjust to fit anyone, is comfortable and will easily fit in even the smallest carry-on bag or purse. I've tried the horseshoe pillows, I've tried the memory foam 'logs' and just about everything else you can think of. This is, by far, the best for those seats that don't have a window." —Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (available in four colors).
10. A teeth-whitening pen, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Promising reviews: "This product actually works! I’ve smoked for over 30 years and my teeth have never been more white! I think I’ve tried everything out there. I have finally found something that works. ! I will be sticking with this one!!!!" —MattK
"I’ve tried the toothpaste and strips, and they either didn’t work or made my teeth sensitive. This stuff has been the best. Easy, effective, and doesn’t make my teeth sensitive!" —Bsk
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
11. A rubber broom for your rugs and carpets, because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded pet fur, and you won't have to lug around a vacuum. The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile, and other flat surfaces to clean up any messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long!
Promising review: "Holy cow! I have two dogs who shed a ton, a golden retriever and a miniature border collie. I bought an area rug about a year ago, and once the dogs started rolling on it, the color completely changed! I bought a new vacuum thinking that would help, I spent a lot of money on cleaning liquids and powders specifically for carpet, but nothing brought the original color back. I bought this on a whim thinking "Why not? I've tried everything else." The first time I used it I got a furball the size of my medium-sized dog! And the same the second time! You have to put some elbow grease into it and go over the area multiple times, but my rug looks almost brand new! I think if I use it once a week, I'll be able to keep my rug looking clean. I also really like the adjustable handle and that it has a squeegee as well as the rubber bristles. It would work on other types of flooring besides carpet." —Destiny
Get it from Amazon for $17.90.
12. And a ChomChom pet hair roller if your pets love to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
Note: It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
