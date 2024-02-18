Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    41 Cheap Things That Work So Well You May Do A Double Take

    These super effective products deliver satisfying results, time and time again.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips). 

    reviewer showing a before/after of their teeth, including a particularly yellow tooth that's further back, and the after pic showing how all of their teeth are much whiter
    a hand holding the two teeth whitening pens
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Also, if you have teeth crowding that makes it hard for a toothbrush to reach certain teeth (like the reviewer above is showing), this lets you more easily target those severe areas of discoloration. 

    Promising review: "After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully

    Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $14.96.

    2. A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that works on soap scum without any scrubbing or wiping needed. All you have to do is shower and then spray this on afterward — it'll handle all the grime and residue from there.

    the bottle of wet and forget with a long extended hose and spray head
    closeup before and after of a reviewer's shower door - left side is dirty and streaked, right side is super clean without any grime or streaks
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is ridiculously good. How did I not know about this? I've aged myself 20 years cleaning my tub on hands and knees before I found this product. I basically spray after each shower and I never have to clean again." —Mr.Stan

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents, a larger refill size, and a two-pack).

    3. An odor-eliminating spray you should have on hand for when you locate your dog or cat's latest carpet accident, because it's *much* easier than a professional cleaning. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind. It's true: Your home doesn't *have* to smell like that. 

    a poop smear on a carpet and then a clean looking carpet with the bottle of spray on it
    www.amazon.com

    Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for noncarpet use. 

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys. 

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let it dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $19.31+ (also available in a gallon size).

    4. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that can remove the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher that's looking so gross, you might be thinking about replacing the machine entirely. Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle, and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear, leaving your dishwasher looking brand-new.

    before/after of a dirty looking dishwasher that's been cleaned using one of the tablets
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My brand new LG dishwasher has stopped draining on several occasions. I recently noticed that there was an egg-ish odor and I had no clue how to fix this without hiring someone to come out for a service call and drop a minimum of $100. I bought this product, used once (put on very bottom of dishwasher) and ran without dishes. Very happy to see that the water was gone and my machine smells great. DEF worth buying because I think it unclogged pipes or something." —rebecca cohen

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.49.

    5. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers for when you have a pimple emergency right before a big event and need it to disappear ASAP. Just stick one of these patches on the area before you go to bed, and it'll get to work drawing out all that nasty gunk clogging your pore, leaving you with noticeably flatter skin in six to eight hours. It'll also keep you from picking at the area and potentially making it worse!

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after showing puss drawn out from the pimple spot where a patch was placed
    amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says, "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate." For more deets, check out her full Mighty Patch review!

    Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my work day looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick."—Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 36 stickers from Amazon for $10.77.

    6. Leather Honey conditioner to breathe new life into your well-worn leather boots, couch, or chairs. This nontoxic, non-oily conditioner softens and moisturizes your leather goods, and it'll also protect them against snow and rain thanks to the water-repellent formula.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The formula is also water, snow, and rain repellent so it'll build a layer of protection for your belongings to last longer. It can be used on leather shoes, accessories, interiors, furniture, upholstery, saddles, jackets, and tack.

    Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey, and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David Horning

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).

    7. Plus, a four-sided leather brush that'll revive your suede and nubuck shoes and make them look brand-new again!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying gray colored shoes once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" —Celeste

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three styles).

    8. A pack of facial and eyebrow razors designed to safely exfoliate your skin and remove peach fuzz if desired, as well as help you shape your brows and easily remove any stray hairs. It's the cheapest way to get dermaplaning done right at home!

    amazon.com

    A small cover is included to help with precise brow shaping, if you plan to use it for that. It's suggested that you soften your face with lotion or shaving cream before using the dermaplaning tool!

    Promising review: "I regularly used the Tinkle facial razors, which I thought worked well, but I just used one of these razors for the first time yesterday and OMG the amount of peach fuzz and to my surprise dead skin that came off was shocking and oh so satisfying. I will definitely be stocking up." —I & S. Stark

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.

    9. A portable dog paw cleaner that'll keep your home free of mud and dirt after your daily dog walks. The gentle bristles clean your pup's paws quickly and effectively, keeping the leftover mess inside the container for pouring out (instead of it being tracked onto your carpet and furniture).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer that likes to dig, a mini goldendoodle that is prissy about her paws, and a standard Lab puppy that is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking into the camper was driving me CRAZY. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $15.51+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).

    10. Plastic furniture protectors when absolutely nothing will distract your cat from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. These clear, no-adhesive vinyl guards are secured using screw pins — just apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually your kitty will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.

    A side by side of the arms of a couch with and without the plastic protector
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these because my destructive cats tore up two sofas. I purchased a new sofa and didn't want to go down that road again if I could help it. I have already tried sprays, calming scent diffusers, and double-sided tape. None of these worked. I put these on two sofas and so far my cats have left them alone. I have had them on for a couple of months. Of course, you can see them but they have an obvious purpose. They attach by screw in fasteners with a spiral pin. I haven't had any problem with rips from these. They needed tightening a couple of times, but that is it." —Kristy

    Get it from Amazon for $12.90+ (available in six sizes).

    11. A hand-powered food chopper capable of swiftly chopping onions (along with veggies, fruits, nuts, and herbs) — no more tears or sliced fingers!

    gif of the food chopper in use to slice onions
    Reviewer veggie chopper with onions inside before being chopped
    Reviewer veggie chopper with onions inside after being chopped
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m pleasantly surprised that it is so easy to clean and does a great job quickly with minimal effort!! I’ve only used it for a day now, so can’t comment on sturdiness or durability, but it looks like it should last long. Just to test its limits, I added one single chopped green chili. I had expected that it won’t be able to chop or do anything in such small quantities, but it did great at finely mincing the chili! I tried overloading it with large chunks of onions and it did just as great — didn’t require any extra strength for the ‘pulls.‘ I highly recommend this. I think it is a genius invention and a great product design! Edited after two months of use: This seems really sturdy and still very pleased with this purchase! Very easy to clean. Need extra caution with the SHARP blades!" —GDD

    Get it from Amazon for $18.88+ (available in three colors and three styles). 

    12. CND SolarOil, which not only strengthens nails but also heals and smoothens dry, cracked cuticles. This conditioning treatment contains jojoba oil, almond oil, and vitamin E.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after  nails looking healthier after using the product
    amazon.com

    Each day, work the oil into your nails and cuticles, and they will begin to grow and strengthen so you don't have to worry about weak nails anymore!

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $7.92+ (available in three sizes).

    13. A jar of The Pink Stuff, an internet-beloved, all-purpose cleaning paste made to tackle stains, dirt, and grime practically anywhere. Put it to the test on that pan, bathtub, or wall you've long given up on and watch this versatile paste work its magic.

    a burn stained stovetop followed by the same stovetop completely clean and free of any stained after using the pink stuff
    amazon.com

    This TikTok-famous paste can clean literally ANY mess whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen, basement or anywhere in between. Grab a Scrub Daddy sponge (as pictured above) to really go to town on stubborn grime. 

    Promising review: "Amazing product. 99% all natural...no chemicals, no toxic odor. Shower wall hard-water stains completely wiped out. I used other products on my 10-year-old oven door and it never came as clean. First try, I wiped on, wiped off. (Recommended at least five minutes.) Second try, I applied Pink and left it overnight. Baked on grit was softened enough I could use a spoon to scrap. End result... BIG DIFFERENCE. By far the best versatile, nontoxic, gentle abrasive product. I would love a case so I could go crazy." —ap808

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    14. A descaler if your Keurig, Nespresso, or other single-cup coffee maker is dripping more slowly, making less coffee, or giving a funny taste to your drinks. Chances are, there's a buildup of minerals, limescale, and hard water deposits in need of a deep clean, but thankfully, this solution will restore your coffee maker to the lean-mean coffee-making machine it once was.

    Reviewer before and after using descaler on coffee dispenser
    amazon.com

    You can get two deep cleans out of one bottle, and it's recommended to descale your machine every two to three months for the best results.

    Promising review: "Purchased this descaler as our several-year-old Keurig single-cup coffee brewer no longer brewed a full cup of coffee. Water flow was very slow and coffee cup only half filled. Following the simple directions on the bottle and using just half a bottle of descaler, the Keurig machine was restored to full performance. It also brewed a hotter cup of coffee! Very good product as far as I am concerned." —Barnett Tessler

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    15. OxiClean stain remover that'll show the toughest of stains who's boss. You can put this versatile cleaning powder to use pretty much anywhere that's in need of rescue, from the pet urine stains in your carpet to the red wine stains on your couch.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OxiClean has saved my a** so many times, I can't even remember them all. What's that? You spilled red wine on your white carpet? Not with OxiClean you didn't. Oh what's that? You have red wine spilled on your clean white mattress? Not with OxiClean you didn't. Oh what's that?? You stained your clothes? NOT WITH OXICLEAN. If OxiClean were a religion I would subscribe to it. That is how many times it has saved my a** from pure stained hell. I use it in every wash, and when I spill something like red wine, I use a little OxiClean mixed with water in a spray bottle, and boom, gone. It's magic." —Chase Nelson

    Get a 5-pound tub from Amazon for $11.78.

    16. A two-pack of Goo Gone adhesive spray, which will make quick work of that annoying, sticky residue that's left behind from price tags, stickers, gum, and more, even if it's been caked on for a while. Even the toughest gunk is no match for this effective goo-melting formula.

    amazon.com

    If you're working with a particularly intense goo situation, you may want to pick up a plastic scraper while you're at it.

    Promising review: "I needed to remove the tank emblems from my Harley. Getting the metal part off is easy but it left behind nearly one-fourth of what was once goo but was now a rock-hard layer of crud. I tried a few different solvents with no results. Goo Gone practically melted it away and I was able to remove it with very little effort. It took several applications and scrapings with a good scraper a little at a time but it's gone now and you can't tell it was ever there." —D. Kells

    Get two 12-ounce bottles from Amazon for $19.98.

    17. A jetted bathtub cleaner (appropriately named 'Oh Yuk') to clean up your bathtub, Jacuzzi, or whirlpool so you can go back to relaxing without worrying about dirty soap buildup, leftover oils, and black flakes. Even if you *think* your jetted tub is clean, you might be shocked at the gunk that's lurking in your jets.

    Reviewer tub before getting cleaned,  the tub full of bubbles and visible dirt and rust, and the tub after being cleaned looking shiny and stain-free
    amazon.com

    Just fill up the bath, add a quarter of the bottle, wait 15 minutes for it to clean all the gross residue, then drain the tub! Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's septic safe. Check it out in action (and some very gross results) in this TikTok!

    Oh Yuk is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.

    Promising review: "This stuff is seriously amazing! I am relentless about cleaning my tub because I use it so often. Before I purchased this, I used the typical homemade recipe of bleach and powdered dishwashing soap. I’d have to run two or three cycles to get it crystal clear. One cycle with this stuff, 15 minutes, and the results are amazing! I first ran my tub with the solution, then drained it and wiped it down with a sponge. When I refilled the tub up and reran the jets, I kid you not the water was CRYSTAL CLEAR! I’m so impressed!" —Chelsea

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    18. Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser, a bleach-free powdered cleaner that does work on a filthy stove top, stainless-steel dishes, or any other nonporous surface. No need to schedule a professional clean (or buy a new pan) just yet.

    A reviewer&#x27;s stainless steel pan tarnished on one side and clean on the other after being treated with the formula
    amazon.com

    The hardworking formula is safe for use on surfaces in your bathroom and kitchen — including cookware!

    Promising review: "This stuff is like magic! Straight up wizardry. I love it! I initially bought it to clean my sink, which is porcelain and even though it's not even a year old, is just holding on to all the coffee and tea staining. I'd say it took less than a minute after making a paste with Bar Keepers Friend to clean the sink up to a nearly new shine. Taking a look at the can it's easy to find bunches of ways to use this stuff and each application is better than the last. Stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic, copper, brass, fiberglass, corian, chrome, and aluminum. See? Magic! Anyhow, I've used it in the sink, in the bathroom, to clean stainless-steel pots and pans on a 17-year-old Revereware tea kettle (which I thought would never be restored to its former loveliness, BTW). This is a product that I will buy again and again and will happily recommend to anyone." —Nicci Stephenson

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.17.

    19. A drill brush attachment that'll handle all the muscle power of cleaning for you. If you've got stains, hard-water marks, and mold and mildew buildup that you just haven't been able to get rid of, this could be the thing that finally does the trick.

    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    If you happen to need a drill, here's a good Black & Decker one (as shown above!). And check out our Drill Brush attachment review for more on just how well it works!

    Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific type of cleaning job (for example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Be sure to check the listing for which color is best for your intended purpose before buying!

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so hand scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry

    Get the set of three brushes from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors/bristle types).

    20. Vacuum storage bags capable of transforming your closet from an ever-teetering avalanche of stuff into an organized stack with room to spare. Watching the air get sucked out the bags will be *almost* as satisfying as when you see all the extra space in your closet that's somehow magically appeared out of nowhere.

    Reviewer closet before and after using vacuum storage bags
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a supreme product. The bags are made of thick, quality plastic. It is very easy to seal and to vacuum. I placed a dryer sheet in each sealed bag to keep the clothes smelling fresh. My closet looks so well organized, I have much more room and my winter clothes are stored safely and beautifully. I highly recommend this product." —AA

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in multiple packs and sizes). 

    21. A handheld garment steamer that'll have your back for that last-minute work event when your favorite pair of slacks is currently residing in Wrinkle City. All you need to do is hang your clothing items, add a little water to this steamer, and then move it from top to bottom until every wrinkle is gone.

    amazon.com, Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I’ve had this for a few months now and I use it all the time! It heats up so fast and steams the fabric within seconds! I have had no problems with water spitting out or being burnt at all. I love this machine so much I am bringing it with me on my international trips! So I have to say don’t think twice, this is a must-buy!" —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    Check out our PurSteam garment steamer review for more deets on why it's a game-changer!

    22. Interlocking drawer bins to bring some order to the chaos that is your junk drawer (we all have *at least* one). This'll let you neatly organize your odds and ends so you can always find what you need quickly — and get rid of the true junk that has no place cluttering your drawer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This set has been perfect for my desk at work. The clutter in my drawer was so annoying to sift through before I found the right pen or paper clip. Now everything is easy to find and well organized. Nice to be able to customize arrangement as well. I may purchase more of these for cluttered drawers at home." —ccc_wood

    Get the set of eight from Amazon for $10.19 (available in three colors).

    23. A 20-pack of generic melamine sponges most reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. They're extra durable, so you can put them to work on your toughest cleaning jobs and watch the mess just ✨ disappear ✨.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." —miguel mendez

    "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95.

    24. An ultra-thin electrical outlet cover with an attached power strip. The cover lays flat against the wall so you can avoid awkwardly bumping into it and actually push your desk or couch up against the wall. It also looks *much* cleaner and is easier to hide while still giving you access to multiple outlets for your devices!