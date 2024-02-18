41 Cheap Things That Work So Well You May Do A Double Take

1. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Also, if you have teeth crowding that makes it hard for a toothbrush to reach certain teeth (like the reviewer above is showing), this lets you more easily target those severe areas of discoloration.
Promising review: "After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $14.96.
2. A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that works on soap scum without any scrubbing or wiping needed. All you have to do is shower and then spray this on afterward — it'll handle all the grime and residue from there.
Promising review: "This product is ridiculously good. How did I not know about this? I've aged myself 20 years cleaning my tub on hands and knees before I found this product. I basically spray after each shower and I never have to clean again." —Mr.Stan
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents, a larger refill size, and a two-pack).
3. An odor-eliminating spray you should have on hand for when you locate your dog or cat's latest carpet accident, because it's *much* easier than a professional cleaning. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind. It's true: Your home doesn't *have* to smell like that.
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for noncarpet use.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let it dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $19.31+ (also available in a gallon size).
4. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that can remove the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher that's looking so gross, you might be thinking about replacing the machine entirely. Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle, and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear, leaving your dishwasher looking brand-new.
Promising review: "My brand new LG dishwasher has stopped draining on several occasions. I recently noticed that there was an egg-ish odor and I had no clue how to fix this without hiring someone to come out for a service call and drop a minimum of $100. I bought this product, used once (put on very bottom of dishwasher) and ran without dishes. Very happy to see that the water was gone and my machine smells great. DEF worth buying because I think it unclogged pipes or something." —rebecca cohen
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.49.
5. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers for when you have a pimple emergency right before a big event and need it to disappear ASAP. Just stick one of these patches on the area before you go to bed, and it'll get to work drawing out all that nasty gunk clogging your pore, leaving you with noticeably flatter skin in six to eight hours. It'll also keep you from picking at the area and potentially making it worse!
6. Leather Honey conditioner to breathe new life into your well-worn leather boots, couch, or chairs. This nontoxic, non-oily conditioner softens and moisturizes your leather goods, and it'll also protect them against snow and rain thanks to the water-repellent formula.
7. Plus, a four-sided leather brush that'll revive your suede and nubuck shoes and make them look brand-new again!
8. A pack of facial and eyebrow razors designed to safely exfoliate your skin and remove peach fuzz if desired, as well as help you shape your brows and easily remove any stray hairs. It's the cheapest way to get dermaplaning done right at home!
9. A portable dog paw cleaner that'll keep your home free of mud and dirt after your daily dog walks. The gentle bristles clean your pup's paws quickly and effectively, keeping the leftover mess inside the container for pouring out (instead of it being tracked onto your carpet and furniture).
10. Plastic furniture protectors when absolutely nothing will distract your cat from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. These clear, no-adhesive vinyl guards are secured using screw pins — just apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually your kitty will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.
11. A hand-powered food chopper capable of swiftly chopping onions (along with veggies, fruits, nuts, and herbs) — no more tears or sliced fingers!
Promising review: "I’m pleasantly surprised that it is so easy to clean and does a great job quickly with minimal effort!! I’ve only used it for a day now, so can’t comment on sturdiness or durability, but it looks like it should last long. Just to test its limits, I added one single chopped green chili. I had expected that it won’t be able to chop or do anything in such small quantities, but it did great at finely mincing the chili! I tried overloading it with large chunks of onions and it did just as great — didn’t require any extra strength for the ‘pulls.‘ I highly recommend this. I think it is a genius invention and a great product design! Edited after two months of use: This seems really sturdy and still very pleased with this purchase! Very easy to clean. Need extra caution with the SHARP blades!" —GDD
Get it from Amazon for $18.88+ (available in three colors and three styles).