37 Affordable Products That'll Forever Change Your Beauty Game

1. Nyx Butter Gloss melts onto your lips, leaving them with a buttery soft sheen. Plus, it comes in 37 bold colors (and a clear tint) so you can build up a versatile arsenal of lip shades on a budget.
2. Ebin New York 24-Hour Edge Tamer helps you lay down your edges and adds shine without flaking or weighing your hair down with daily use.
3. And the BestLand Hair Finishing Stick lets you take control of all those flyaways and slick them back without feeling greasy. This petite stick can go right in your bag so it's on hand for mid-day touch-ups.
4. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer blurs your pores and creates a smooth, velvety texture for makeup to glide over and also grip onto. Infused with squalane for hydration, Poreless Putty Primer has a mattifying effect that doesn't look dry — plus, it's small enough to take on the go in case you need touch-ups.
5. Denman's Hair Brush was literally made for curly hair — it detangles, distributes product evenly, and shapes curls so you can dash out the door with perfectly sculpted spirals and time to spare. Also, its mini size makes it easy to hold and great for curly-haired kids to use as well.
6. Essence Lash Princess Mascara is beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and, most of all, for its $5 price tag!
2023: The year we stop spending over $10 on mascara.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says, "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. Plus: An MSQ Eyelash Separator Comb will gently separate your lashes and remove any clumps, leaving them perfectly ~wispy~. Because when you've spent so much time crafting the perfect eye look, the *last* thing you want is clumpy, sticky lashes (and to risk messing up your makeup while fixing).
It also comes with a cap to cover the comb end for travel and storage.
Promising review: "The handiest tool you didn't know you needed! This inexpensive little tool is perfect for creating natural-looking eyelashes! Even expensive mascaras can look cheap if they clump up on your lashes. This tool acts like a comb to gently separate your lashes and keep them from sticking together. It has been so quick and easy to incorporate into my makeup routine, and the results are much nicer than a cotton swab." —Saved1
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in five colors).
8. A double-sided BlushLips Lip Brush will also help if you're constantly applying lip balm but your lips still don't look or feel soft — chances are, they just need some exfoliation so your moisturizing product can be fully effective and your lipstick can look its best.
Jenae: I use brushes like these and swear by them! My lips are chronically dry and chapped, and using an exfoliating brush before I put on lip balm or lipstick makes all the difference in how they look and feel.
Promising review: "I love this product. I’ve been using lip scrubs for ages, but this exfoliator takes it to the next level. It really helps in removing dry lip skin for smooth lipstick application. To clean, I just wash it with antibacterial hand soap and store in a dry place. My new go-to beauty product!" —Cristina
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors). And you might want to consider pairing it with this effective little lip scrub, if you're in the market.
9. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment deeply repairs and hydrates your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex (despite being a fraction of the price).
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "This is the first product that I have ever used where I saw immediate results. For those out there that have tried Olaplex at home, it's very similar in consistency but I think I see better results and this product is much cheaper. I shampooed my hair, towel-dried so my hair was damp, then ran the product through all my hair, mostly concentrating on my ends. I left it in for as long as I could and rinsed it out and my hair felt smooth and soft immediately. I let my hair air dry and it was soooo shiny! It is a small bottle but you don't need to use much so I can see it lasting for a while if you only do a treatment once a week or once every two weeks." —Samantha Ellis
Check out our full Elizavecca Hair Protein Treatment review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $7.25.
10. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water gently but effectively removes dirt, excess oil, and even waterproof makeup from your face without leaving it dried-out or requiring any harsh rubbing.
11. Acure Brightening Facial Scrub leaves your skin positively soft and glowy thanks to Madonna lily in the ingredients, but it also packs in lemon peel, French green clay, and sea kelp to cleanse and de-gunk your pores.
Jenae: I've been using the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub for months, and it's now my go-to exfoliator. I use it a couple of times a week in the shower, and it leaves my skin *so* soft and smooth. The scrub itself also hasn't been irritating to my dry, sensitive skin, something I was definitely worried about considering I use a retinol cream once or twice a week (though I do avoid doing them on the same day). Without regular exfoliation, the dead skin cells on top of your skin can actually prevent your serums, moisturizers, and other products from sinking in as well, and I definitely noticed that after using this exfoliator, my post-shower Cerave cream seemed much more effective, keeping my skin moisturized for much longer. This is one product that's going to be in my beauty arsenal for as long as they keep making it!
Promising review: "I've been dealing with acne for over 10+ years + oily skin. So you can imagine the acne scars/hyperpigmentation my skin has. I've used TONS of facial scrubs/masks that claim that it brightens your skin. The Acure facial scrub is the BEST and worth-your-money facial scrub I've ever used. My acne scars lighten almost immediately after use. I usually use it at night and leave it on for about five to 10 minutes and wash it off. My skin is seriously so smooth (normally I have to exfoliate almost every night or else my foundation does not go on smoothly) after just one use. The next morning, my skin looks so good! Acne scars are less red and my face is so smooth. I always use less foundation the next morning too. I love that its super affordable too. Will def continue to use this product." —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is worthy of being your holy grail hair and face mask — this cult-favorite mask is made of 100% natural calcium bentonite (a type of volcanic ash) clay, which draws impurities out of skin and buildup out of hair.
13. L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water transforms your hair in just eight seconds (!) to leave your hair shiny, silky, and ultra-hydrated, no matter your hair type!
14. Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray not only protects your hair from heat and eliminates frizz after washing, but it *also* decreases blow-dry time by 50% so you have time to make that run to Starbucks before your 9 a.m. meeting.
15. E.l.f. Wow Brow makes your brows presentable in a matter of seconds for when you don't have time to be messing around with a full kit. This buildable wax-gel sculpts your hairs into place while also depositing hair-like fibers that make them look fuller. Reviewers say it's a great swap for pricier brands like Glossier and Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Promising review: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage. It’s a game changer!!" —Isabella
Get it from Amazon, Ulta, or Target for $5 (available in four shades).
16. Essence Glimmer Glow Lipstick uses pH color-changing technology to create the perfect rosy tint *for you* if you're just not sure what shade to reach for. While the gorgeous tube is super glittery, don't worry: It'll add only a sheer, subtle hint of sparkle to your lips along with the rosy tone.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising reviews: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
"This product is beautiful. Being a darker skinned woman, I am hesitant to purchase lip colors online because I am unsure how they will look on me. This product is truly tone-matching and the added sparkle is a nice touch." —lookitsanonymous
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.