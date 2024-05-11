45 Little Ways To Add A Bit Of Luxury To Your Everyday Life

It can fit up to two oversized bath towels and heats up in just one minute, with a built-in auto-off feature for safety. You can throw your PJs in here, too, to warm them up before bed! This particular towel warmer also comes in some adorable colors, like light blue and pink.

Get a closer look at it on TikTok!

Promising review: "So, I am one of those people that usually runs colder than most. I get out of the shower, and am usually FREEZING even with a towel wrapped around me. THIS CHANGED THE GAME!! I put my towel in before my shower (I like 15–20 minutes to heat it), and when I pull it out, it is warm throughout the entire towel and if I leave the lid off after pulling out my towel (I've turned off the machine at this point) the residual heat helps to heat the room. Since I have gotten this towel warmer, I have recommended it to almost every person in my family. I LOVE IT!! So worth it!! Update: The husband has also taken to using it for every shower. STILL so in love!" —Sara

Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in five colors).