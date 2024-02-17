Before And After Images Of 26 Products That’ll Leave You In Complete And Utter Awe

1. A hard-water stain remover that'll do all the hard work for you to get your surfaces clear of cloudy droplets. Think: stained toilets, murky shower heads, and yucky tubs so clear and shiny, you might actually be able to see your reflection in them.
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard-water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! The nontoxicity of the product is definitely a plus, it doesn't smell bad and doesn't sting your lungs like some hard chemicals do. Its biodegradability is a plus! I feel better knowing I'm not dumping some more toxic chemicals down the drain. Most importantly, it works!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard-water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!" —O.R
Get it from Amazon for $17.77.
2. A pack of foot exfoliating peel masks that work like witchcraft to peel away dead skin and leave you with the softest baby bum feet. Because we care about how you feel about your skin from your head to your tippy toes, and this at-home science experiment might be gross, but you'll be so very satisfied with the results.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel as your feet start shedding layers of dead skin.
Promising review: "Okay, so first things first: I have VERY callused feet from years of barefoot gravel adventures. The directions advised me to use a second application one week after the first, which I did. My feet just keep PEELING. I'm talking massive chunks of skin coming off. My feet literally haven't felt this soft in over a decade and I'm only 21!! It's a must-have for those wanting to take care of their feet!" —Callie Pinaire
Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.95 (available in multipacks and four scents).
3. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to turn your little one's bed head into a bed full of fanciful curls and picture-perfect ringlets you could've only dreamed of. This stuff will gently detangle and restore their tresses, all without the use of harsh and nasty chemicals.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $8.69+ (also available a smaller size and in a two-pack).
4. Wet & Forget shower cleaner, which *gasp* doesn't require you to do any scrubbing. No, seriously. Simply give the areas in your bathroom that could use some TLC a quick spray down with this...and then rinse off the next day. Plus, it only has to be used once a week!
Promising review: "I wish I took before and after pictures because the results are unbelievable with no scrubbing or elbow grease. We have a stone floor/wall shower with stupid large and annoyingly mold-prone grout lines. I used it per the directions and rinsed with hot hot water the next morning, and couldn’t believe all the crap that rinsed off. Seriously worth every penny!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and multipacks).
5. A bug bite suction tool that you'll probably want to hug the inventor of (who's a mom, btw!) since these suckers drain out the irritant from nasty 'squito bites and stop swelling and itching in. its. tracks.
Check out a TikTok of the Bug Bite Thing in action and see how it can be used to remove splinters too!
You may have seen this product featured on Shark Tank! It is chemical-free, reusable, and safe to use on all ages, including children, toddlers and babies. Be sure to use light pressure. If you do it too forcefully, you can leave a mark on your skin!
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it. I’m super glad I did. My daughter and I always get a ton of mosquito bites, and this helps alleviate the itching as soon as you pull the suction back. It’s great." —Rebekka Talley
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in four colors and multipacks).
6. A jar of Lawless Forget The Filler overnight lip mask, which takes care of chapped lips that are battling dryness and dehydration. Packed with shea butter, berry extract, and hyaluronic acid, this stuff supports natural collagen production to plump and soothe as you sleep. So getting kissably softer skin has never been easier!
Team up harsh acne medication with fierce winds and you've got the perfect formula for lizard-like dryness. AKA what I'm currently dealing with — especially around my mouth. Enter: the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask, which has been saving my chapped lips for the past year. It's cooling, it's soothing. It's thick without feeling tacky. It's hydrating without feeling sticky. And I don't have to do a darn thing except liberally apply it each night and wake up with softer, fuller, less painful-feeling lips!
*And* this is vegan and cruelty-free!
Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand from Annie Lawless. She makes clean, nontoxic makeup and skincare that doesn't skimp on pigment or coverage.
Promising review: "As someone who is skeptical about overnight products like this, I was pleasantly shocked and surprised to see results the next morning after my first use! My lips not only felt hydrated and smooth, but definitely looked more plump (without that tingling sensation most plumping products provide which I don't like!)" —JuliaFromPhilly
Get it from Sephora for $22 (available in four shades).
7. A lawn repair formula invented to restore patches that have been subjected to your resident digger, your pup. This'll magically regrow your green, green grass so you can have a lush backyard once again.
This formula features a protectant to prevent future damage *and* a salt neutralizer that repairs areas that have been scorched by pet urine.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this, and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $11.03+ (available in five sizes and multipacks).
8. An all-in-one spackle kit that even a not-so-handy person can use to fix holes which have resulted from decorating — and redecorating. Think: a renter's dream kit to fill, smooth, and repair dents from a wall hanging that once looked great above the couch, but now looks like it belongs in the year 2015.
This kit contains spackle, primer, a putty knife, and a sanding pad! And reviewers mention that if you add a lick of paint after using this, your walls will look as good as new.
Promising review: "I slipped in the shower the other day and grabbed my towel bar outside of it so as not to die. Doing so, I ripped the bar off the wall, including the screws and anchors, so I had four small but kind of nasty holes in my wall. I've never done any sort of drywall repair/spackling etc. and I figured this would do the job. I applied the spackle, smoothed it with the flat end of the tube, and allowed it to dry. I was able to sand it smooth and then paint over the spackle. It looks fine now. I give it 5 stars for convenience." —John C
Get it from Amazon for $13.49.
9. Bio-Oil to gently treat uneven complexions — along with a myriad of other skin concerns. It's so effective that more than 70,000 people love it. It's also noncomedogenic, which means it won't clog pores and — *jumps for joy* — can be used on the face to eradicate acne scars, too.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face, and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it until now. I had my shingles in April, and it's August now. It works. Check the before and after pics. Scars are now gone." —twitch
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
10. A grout pen if your tiles have become so unsightly you've forgotten what color the lines that separate them are. (Spoiler: They're white!) You'll feel instantly gratified with how well this brightens up floors in your bathroom, backsplashes in the kitchen, or literally wherever tiles live in your home.
Promising review: "I just bought my first house, and because of COVID I have not had the funds I wanted to fix it up. This was cheap, and the backsplash in my new kitchen was an eyesore. I wasn't expecting much because of the price, and I am absolutely stunned. My kitchen looks so much better! It was easy to use, no odor, and quick! I did two coats because the color was dark brown. Some places I did more, but I didn't mind doing it because it was actually really satisfying. Definitely recommend this product!" —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $8.69+ (also available with a wide tip).
11. A Revlon One-Step dryer brush that handles two jobs in one go and cuts your routine in half so you can achieve silky smooth, frizz-free locks in ~30 minutes.
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!
Promising reviews: "I don't know why it took me so long to buy something like this. I went home to visit my family and my mom had this tool. I used it and instantly became obsessed. It smoothed my frizzy hair, dried, and styled it all in one. I've been exclusively using this tool for months to style my hair and haven't had to worry about pulling out any other tools! Love it!" —Gabby Stapp
"This is a must-have blow dryer. I have very thick 4c hair, and I have no problems with this blow dryer. This blow dryer cuts down the time in half and leaves my hair straight as can be. It’s amazing." —Jai Harper
Get it from Amazon for $32.41+ (available in seven styles).
12. Or! Flexible Curling Wands, which help you achieve bouncy, voluminous curls without consistent heat. When your hair is damp and moisturized, simply wrap strands around each one and let them ~work their magic~ overnight for soft, easy, natural-looking waves.
Just so ya know, they vary in size so you can pick which is best for your hair length!
Promising review: "I have thick 4c hair and I love this set. I usually have the smaller rods at the ends of my hair and have the bigger rods at the top of my hair. My hair came out so curly. It really reminded me of the movie star curls, because it has been such a long time since I have seen my hair curl without having to use heat. " —Marisa Fields-Williams
Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $9.95.
Learn more in our Tifara Flexible Foam Curling Rod deep dive here.
13. Super effective reusable mop pads that'll a) replace the need for the one-time-use (aka wasteful) refills you usually buy for your fancy wet mop and b) not only cut through but grip onto stubborn grime found in the grooves and crevices of your floors.
These are machine washable and work wonders on wood, tile, laminate, and vinyl floors!
Turbo Mops is a small business that was established in 2018, and believes a clean home can be achieved in both an eco-conscious and cost-effective way. Their products are reusable and fit many different types of mops, so you can spend less *and* waste less on disposable products.
Promising review: "I truly love these!! They adhere very well to my Swiffer mop. They cleaned my floor better than the Swiffer mop pads and the fact that they are reusable clenched the deal for me!! I'm going to buy more so I can rotate them and always have clean ones on hand. I will be saving so much money and the planet at the same time!!!" —Kimberly L
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.25 (also available in packs of four and eight).
14. Essence Lash Princess Mascara to achieve skyscraper, falsie lashes at such a gasp-worthy price, 25,000-plus reviewers haven't been able to shut up about it. Yep, this holy grail sculpts lashes at only $5 a tube, which, if you think about it, is less than a fancy coffee order!
And this is cruelty-free!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes, and I'm terrible at applying them), this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising reviews: "Love this stuff! Of course joined the craze off TikTok and I’m glad I did. Love this stuff. Cheap, doesn’t have a chemical smell, and doesn’t irritate my eyes like some other mascaras do. Highly recommend." —Chelsea
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect, and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —