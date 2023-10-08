30 Affordable Home Products That’ll Basically Pay For Themselves After Their First Use

1. A Bluapple freshness saver dubbed as the miracle for keeping your farmers market produce as fresh as the day you bought it. This snazzy technology absorbs the ethylene gas produced by fruits and veggies, which slows down the ripening process. Thus, less food *and* cash waste!
Promising review: "I love awesome little items like the Bluapple that serve a useful purpose and make life a little easier. I put a Bluapple in each of my bottom fridge drawers where I keep my fruits and veggies and I have definitely noticed a difference. My fruits and veggies remain fresh and last longer before going bad. This saves me money and although I compost any fruits or veggies that go bad, I prefer not to have perfectly good fruit go bad before we had a chance to eat it. I am going to buy more to place throughout the fridge since we are buying and eating more fruits and veggies this summer. I also appreciate how the contents inside can be fed to a houseplant as fertilizer every three months when adding a fresh refill." —Mariposa
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A jar of the internet-beloved Pink Stuff that'll magically clean practically anything and everything in your home — and even in your closet! This potion in a paste reverses wall markings, cooked-on grease, soap scum, shoe scuffs, and whatever else that could use a little abracadabra alakazam.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. A set of sleek bar handle pulls (10, to be precise) so you can wave ta-ta to the previous tenants' taste and make your home feel like your own.
Promising Review: "I really like these pulls. I've looked elsewhere and the price was 5–10 times this price. I was a bit nervous reading the reviews of other buyers, but, I needed 43 and ordered 50, figuring that there may be some that didn't work out. Out of 50 we were able to use 49 (only one defective). I had six more drawers that could use an update as well as my kitchen and bathroom cabinets. They look great, they're sturdy and did I mention a great value? I cannot believe how much these improved the look of wherever these were installed. Recommend you buy as you're not going to get a better deal elsewhere!" —Southern New Hampshire Resident
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in three pack sizes and seven finishes).
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can trust to take care of your garbage disposal if it really hasn't been tended to, like, ever. These foam with a lemony scent and do the trick to deeply cleanse the underside of the splash guard and the interior side walls — without the need to call in the professionals.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten Garbage Disposal Freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78+.
5. A set of shelf bins to transform your chaotic mess of groceries into a fridge worthy of making an appearance on MTV's Cribs. Now you'll actually be able to see what you're stocked up on, so you don't end up wasting cash on piling in doubles of the things you already bought last week.
The set includes: five drawers and one egg holder.
Promising review: "I’m in love! I don’t know if it's my obsession with being organized but it’s a game changer! No longer trying to reach for stuff in the back of the fridge and knock over a bunch of stuff in the process. I just slide it out grab what I want and slide it back!" —Libbey Durkee
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
6. And some fridge organization labels that'll take your organization to whole new HGTV level. These babies will give your food storage a glamorous (and totally easy to achieve) makeover. Just pick from a plethora of fonts, sizes, and color options that'll make you gasp with joy every time you reach for the milk.
Organise Life is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels.
Promising review: "My fridge looks so organized. The words are clear and easy to read, and they look fantastic." —Etsy Customer
Get it from Organise Life on Etsy for $1.32+ (available in small, medium, and large with multiple labels and font size plus color options).
7. A sweet velvet pillow cover (or two) to throw on your couch or bed. The available colors and textures are guaranteed to cheer up any seating (or snoozing) area in an *instant*.
And snag some pillow inserts while you're at it!
Promising review: "To start, I used to manage Pottery Barn and they have stunning velvet pillowcases. I was wondering what these would be like in comparison and honestly I like these better! I purchased both the mauve pink and the golden khaki color. I’m about to purchase seven more now that I know how beautiful they are. The colors are spot-on and are a tad shiny but velvet should be unless stated otherwise. The brighter colors will be great for spring and summer. The price point is FANTASTIC!! If there are any negative reviews, I’m unsure what they could possibly be." —MBATLANTA
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in 34 colors and eight sizes).
8. A Boon drying rack if your collection of bottles and accessories for your tiny human has gone from cute to chaotic. This little lawn will bring order to your drying spot and hosts just about any shaped item — *and* features a tray to collect all the water.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping parenting editor Chandni Reddy has this and raves: "Is it possible for a drying rack to be life-changing? Why yes, it is. I caved and bought this grassy patch after my kitchen started to look like an episode of Hoarders. This thing instantly organized my kitchen by creating a dedicated spot for baby stuff. Bottles, pump parts, sippy cups...this bad boy can hold a LOT (at least six bottles and four cups at once) and dries everything quickly. Did I mention it's a heck of a lot more cheerful and stylish than your regular drying rack?"
Promising review: "Newborn twins are a mess. They took over our house within moments of coming through the door. For this type A mama, it was a horrifying side effect of the two most precious things in the world. A friend gave us one lawn at our shower, and we promptly hopped on Amazon and bought a second to manage the sheer volume. The lawn and the accessories are a convenient and cute way to keep your bottles and pump parts organized. There is ample space in one for one baby's needs." —Lacey
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three styles).
9. A mold and mildew removal gel to banish grout grime and any dark spots that fester along silicone caulk. And before you say anything — nope, no tools, scrubbing, or extra expense needed.
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING til I saw this on TikTok — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more." —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. An under-cabinet wineglass rack — you'll find yourself giving your guests a house tour just so you can show off your new ingenious (and attractive!) space-saving solution. Extra perfect for those tall glasses that are too finicky or fragile to fit inside the cabinets.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in two styles and four colors).
11. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light that glimmers with three different settings to add a touch of magic to your nightly bathroom visit. Illuminating your corridors for under $6? I think that's what sleepwalking dreams are made of!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light being put to use!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
12. A set of Wad-Free pads invented to make sheet-washing day less costly. If you've ever pulled out a tangled mess of bedcovers clumped together with other (sopping) items, you're going to want to listen up: These time-savers clip onto the ends of sheets to ensure everything *stays separate* so you don't have to do multiple drying cycles.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and one for the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in a four-pack).
13. A stackable cutlery organizer that will *cue hallelujah music* tidy up your once nightmarish kitchen drawers, and finally arrange silverware so you can open and close said drawers with ease. Goodbye to the days of hodgepodge storage that was jammed with extra knives that your roomie insisted would fit!
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine, which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).