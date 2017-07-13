52 Stunning Tattoos Inspired By Books You'll Want To Get Immediately

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. Inspired by Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @girlknewyork 2. Inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @figure8inkstudios 3. As is this one. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @cilia__ce 4. Inspired by Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sweetladyh77 5. Inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @netet_smm 6. Inspired by Haruki Murakami's 1Q84. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @tart 7. Inspired by Gabriel García Márquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @8run4 8. Inspired by Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @theregoesthenight 9. Inspired by Wilson Rawls's Where the Red Fern Grows. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @theoldestgregg 10. Inspired by Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @aadwoods 11. Inspired by C. S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @post_apocalipstick 12. Inspired by Ernest Hemingway's For Whom the Bell Tolls. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ali_roudabush_tattoo 13. Inspired by Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @erudite_redneck 14. Inspired by Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @romanholiday451 15. Inspired by William Golding's Lord of the Flies. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @freddie_bowers 16. Inspired by J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @literarytattoos617 17. As is this one. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lu_lorammartin_tattoos 18. Inspired by Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @theswiftstorm 19. Inspired by George R.R. Martin's A Storm of Swords. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @doinyourmeewm 20. Inspired by Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @loloartsplus 21. As is this one. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @carolinefitzzz 22. Inspired by Virginia Woolf's The Waves. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ireadireadiread 23. Inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @katieisms 24. Inspired by Richard Adams's Watership Down. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @shelby_bullock96 25. Inspired by Tom Robbins's Jitterbug Perfume. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @quilterina 26. Inspired by Maya Angelou's And Still I Rise. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @emmalewins 27. Inspired by Douglas Adams's The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @veggiesaurus 28. As is this one. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @raquelcood 29. Inspired by J. D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @skinsandneedlestattoo 30. Inspired by Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ajofgreenvalley 31. Inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @makingmommaproud 32. Inspired by Jerry Spinelli's Stargirl. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @delsey_keck 33. Inspired by Stephen King's The Dark Tower. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @saraww 34. Inspired by Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @joelathe 35. Inspired by The Princess Bride. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jessieisokay 36. Inspired by Jane Austen's Emma. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @dearchels 37. Inspired by Stephen King's It. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @literarytattoos617 38. Inspired by Elizabeth Wurtzel's Prozac Nation. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @heathermarmal 39. Inspired by Terry Pratchett's Hogfather. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @literarytattoos617 40. Inspired by Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @zillahsmith 41. Inspired by Virginia Woolf's To the Lighthouse. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @phrynne_ 42. Inspired by Thomas Pynchon's The Crying of Lot 49. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @timskirven 43. Inspired by Kurt Vonnegut's Cat's Cradle. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @stu_tattoos 44. Inspired by C.S. Lewis's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @literarytattoos617 45. Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @k8paynter 46. Inspired by Ernest Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @alixandraw 47. Inspired by Norton Juster's The Phantom Tollbooth. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @nathankamal 48. Inspired by Sarah J. Maas's A Court of Mist and Fury. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @virdirthara 49. As is this one. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @schattendame 50. Inspired by Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @gearsforqueers 51. Inspired by Jonathan Safran Foer's Everything Is Illuminated. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @autumnbermea 52. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes's Don Quixote. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @riiotgrrl Do you have a tattoo inspired by a book you love? Show us in the comments below! Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Add Yours! Add text, image, or both Attach Image Attach Image Submit Your message was posted successfully Sign In to Add Yours Want great book recommendations in your inbox every week? Sign up for the BuzzFeed Books newsletter! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Responses