52 Stunning Tattoos Inspired By Books You'll Want To Get Immediately

Let your favorite stories get under your skin. (Literally.)

Posted on
Jarry Lee
Jarry Lee
BuzzFeed Deputy Books Editor

1. Inspired by Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar.

Instagram: @girlknewyork

2. Inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Instagram: @figure8inkstudios

3. As is this one.

Instagram: @cilia__ce

4. Inspired by Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird.

Instagram: @sweetladyh77

5. Inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit.

Instagram: @netet_smm

6. Inspired by Haruki Murakami's 1Q84.

Instagram: @tart

7. Inspired by Gabriel García Márquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Instagram: @8run4

8. Inspired by Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot.

Instagram: @theregoesthenight

9. Inspired by Wilson Rawls's Where the Red Fern Grows.

Instagram: @theoldestgregg

10. Inspired by Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.

Instagram: @aadwoods

11. Inspired by C. S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Instagram: @post_apocalipstick

12. Inspired by Ernest Hemingway's For Whom the Bell Tolls.

Instagram: @ali_roudabush_tattoo

13. Inspired by Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Instagram: @erudite_redneck

14. Inspired by Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451.

Instagram: @romanholiday451

15. Inspired by William Golding's Lord of the Flies.

Instagram: @freddie_bowers

16. Inspired by J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Instagram: @literarytattoos617

17. As is this one.

Instagram: @lu_lorammartin_tattoos

18. Inspired by Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five.

Instagram: @theswiftstorm

19. Inspired by George R.R. Martin's A Storm of Swords.

Instagram: @doinyourmeewm

20. Inspired by Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree.

Instagram: @loloartsplus

21. As is this one.

Instagram: @carolinefitzzz

22. Inspired by Virginia Woolf's The Waves.

Instagram: @ireadireadiread

23. Inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince.

Instagram: @katieisms

24. Inspired by Richard Adams's Watership Down.

Instagram: @shelby_bullock96

25. Inspired by Tom Robbins's Jitterbug Perfume.

Instagram: @quilterina

26. Inspired by Maya Angelou's And Still I Rise.

Instagram: @emmalewins

27. Inspired by Douglas Adams's The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Instagram: @veggiesaurus

28. As is this one.

Instagram: @raquelcood

29. Inspired by J. D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye.

Instagram: @skinsandneedlestattoo

30. Inspired by Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time.

Instagram: @ajofgreenvalley

31. Inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Instagram: @makingmommaproud

32. Inspired by Jerry Spinelli's Stargirl.

Instagram: @delsey_keck

33. Inspired by Stephen King's The Dark Tower.

Instagram: @saraww

34. Inspired by Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness.

Instagram: @joelathe

35. Inspired by The Princess Bride.

Instagram: @jessieisokay

36. Inspired by Jane Austen's Emma.

Instagram: @dearchels

37. Inspired by Stephen King's It.

Instagram: @literarytattoos617

38. Inspired by Elizabeth Wurtzel's Prozac Nation.

Instagram: @heathermarmal

39. Inspired by Terry Pratchett's Hogfather.

Instagram: @literarytattoos617

40. Inspired by Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis.

Instagram: @zillahsmith

41. Inspired by Virginia Woolf's To the Lighthouse.

Instagram: @phrynne_

42. Inspired by Thomas Pynchon's The Crying of Lot 49.

Instagram: @timskirven

43. Inspired by Kurt Vonnegut's Cat's Cradle.

Instagram: @stu_tattoos

44. Inspired by C.S. Lewis's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Instagram: @literarytattoos617

45. Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby.

Instagram: @k8paynter

46. Inspired by Ernest Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms.

Instagram: @alixandraw

47. Inspired by Norton Juster's The Phantom Tollbooth.

Instagram: @nathankamal

48. Inspired by Sarah J. Maas's A Court of Mist and Fury.

Instagram: @virdirthara

49. As is this one.

Instagram: @schattendame

50. Inspired by Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are.

Instagram: @gearsforqueers

51. Inspired by Jonathan Safran Foer's Everything Is Illuminated.

Instagram: @autumnbermea

52. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes's Don Quixote.

Instagram: @riiotgrrl

Do you have a tattoo inspired by a book you love? Show us in the comments below!

Add Yours!

Add text, image, or both

Submit
Your message was posted successfully

