“Overly Aggressive” Prosecution Of Vulnerable Women For False Rape Claims Could Deter Victims From Reporting Assaults, MPs Have Warned

The Crown Prosecution Service, the state prosecutor for England and Wales, has been criticised by MPs for its exceptionally aggressive prosecution of false rape claims, which they warn could deter victims from reporting rape.

The MPs called on the CPS to review its approach after a BuzzFeed News investigation revealed last week that hundreds of women have been prosecuted for false rape claims in the past decade – many of them vulnerable.

That’s despite rules drawn up by the CPS which are meant to restrain law enforcement from going after people who did not make clear and malicious accusations, those who are young or mentally ill, or those who have experienced past abuse.

BuzzFeed News uncovered examples of women who were prosecuted even when they reportedly went to police only under pressure, quickly recanted, or never named their attacker at all.

In one instance, the CPS prosecuted a 23-year-old with bipolar disorder after overruling the police decision not to charge her. In another, the police charged a young mother who had reported a history of childhood abuse. They noted the “reputational risk” to the force if her ex partner, who had been arrested and put in custody for more than 30 days, made a complaint or went to the media.

Labour MP Richard Burgon, shadow justice secretary, called the findings “extremely concerning” with “serious implications for our justice system”.

"Rape is already a grossly under-reported crime and overly aggressive prosecutions, including of vulnerable women with mental health conditions, run the real risk of dissuading survivors from coming forward and reporting attacks,” he said.

Burgon joined Yvette Cooper, chair of the influential home affairs select committee, in calling on the CPS to ensure it follows its own guidelines and acts with “extreme caution” so that victims are not deterred from coming forward and vulnerable women “inappropriately prosecuted”.