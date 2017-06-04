Jeremy Corbyn Says He'd Use "Whatever Force Is Necessary" To Stop Terrorists

Jeremy Corbyn has said that police must be able use "whatever force is necessary" to stop terrorists on British streets and has vowed to increase the numbers of armed police officers in response to last night's terror attack in London.

The two main parties suspended their election campaigns after Saturday night's attack on London Bridge, which left seven dead, but Corbyn restarted his campaign on Sunday night with a speech that outlined a significant hardening of his stance on how British police should deal with terrorists.

Shortly after he became leader in 2015, Corbyn caused widespead controversy by saying that he was "not happy" with police being ordered to "shoot-to-kill" suspected terrorists on British streets – describing the policy as "quite dangerous" and "counterproductive".



However, in his speech on Sunday night in Carlisle in the north of England, the Labour leader vowed to "take whatever action is necessary" as prime minister to tackle terrorism, less than a day after three suspected terrorists were shot dead by police in London.

Corbyn also took aim at prime minister Theresa May, claiming she was warned by police chiefs about the effect that cuts on police forces could have on the security of British streets, saying she accused them of "crying wolf".

"Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country," said Corbyn. "That includes full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did last night, as they did in Westminster in March.

"You cannot protect the public on the cheap. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts. Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation but she accused them of 'crying wolf'."

The Labour leader added: "We will recruit another 10,000 new police officers, including more armed police, as well as 1,000 more security services staff to support our communities and help keep us safe."

Corbyn went on to say that the election, which will take place on Thursday, is now not only just a battle of ideas between the Labour party and the Conservatives, but about the "struggle between terrorism and democracy itself" adding that terrorists should be prevented from "halting democracy".

"The mass murderers who brought terror to our streets in London and Manchester want our election to be halted," he said. "They want democracy halted. They want their violence to overwhelm our right to vote in a fair and peaceful election and to go about our lives freely.

"That is why it would be completely wrong to postpone next Thursday’s vote, or to suspend our campaigning any longer."