With the United States and North Korea engaged in a war of words that could possibly turn into a real war (with nukes), it's probably not great that so many Americans can't point to North Korea on a map.
Jimmy Kimmel hit the streets of Los Angeles to ask average Americans if they could find North Korea on a map. The results were not encouraging.
People pointed to Europe.
The Middle East.
Or somewhere around Central Asia.
But way too many people thought North Korea might be located in Canada.
Nope!
America, please don't bomb us.
So here's the real test. Can you find North Korea on the map?
