 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending

Jimmy Kimmel Asked Americans To Point Out North Korea On A Map And A Bunch Of Them Picked Canada Instead

Yikes.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

With the United States and North Korea engaged in a war of words that could possibly turn into a real war (with nukes), it's probably not great that so many Americans can't point to North Korea on a map.

The current tensions have been inflamed by tough words from both sides as North Korea threatens to shoot a missile into the waters around the American territory of Guam. With all the saber rattling going on, a new poll suggests that almost two-thirds of Americans view the pariah state as a "very serious threat."
Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

The current tensions have been inflamed by tough words from both sides as North Korea threatens to shoot a missile into the waters around the American territory of Guam.

With all the saber rattling going on, a new poll suggests that almost two-thirds of Americans view the pariah state as a "very serious threat."

Jimmy Kimmel hit the streets of Los Angeles to ask average Americans if they could find North Korea on a map. The results were not encouraging.

View this video on YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel Live

Most people interviewed said the US should consider taking military action against North Korea. Except they didn't necessarily know where that was.

People pointed to Europe.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Middle East.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Or somewhere around Central Asia.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

But way too many people thought North Korea might be located in Canada.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Nope!

Jimmy Kimmel Live

America, please don't bomb us.

Don't bomb anyone, if you can help it. But especially don't bomb Canada. Please.
Jimmy Kimmel Live

Don't bomb anyone, if you can help it. But especially don't bomb Canada. Please.

So here's the real test. Can you find North Korea on the map?

East Asia Is Seriously Freaked Out About Trump And North Korea

https://www.buzzfeed.com/meghara/east-asia-is-seriously-freaked-out-about-trump-and-north

25 Surprising Facts You May Not Know About North Korea

https://www.buzzfeed.com/candacelowry/surprising-facts-you-may-not-know-about-north-korea?utm_term=.sj2rKVeG4#.ild7GqdpQ

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Canada

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss