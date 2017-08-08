Trump Promises "Fire And Fury" For North Korea

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," said Trump , who is on a "working vacation" this week at his New Jersey golf course. "They have been very threatening beyond a normal statement."

President Donald Trump issued a colorful threat to North Korea on Tuesday, saying the country would be "met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it continued threatening the United States.

Trump made the remarks hours after a Washington Post report cited an assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency concluding Pyongyang had miniaturized a nuclear warhead that could be delivered by its missiles. It's the latest indication of North Korea's growing nuclear capabilities. In recent months, North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests that have incensed the White House.



The UN Security Council agreed on Saturday to put in place a new set of economic sanctions targeting key sectors, including coal and iron, as well as seafood exports and North Korean laborers overseas, in hopes of hitting Pyongyang's billions of dollars of export revenue. Those sanctions came on the heels of two intercontinental ballistic missile tests North Korea carried out in July.

North Korea's official news agency, KCNA, on Monday promised "thousands-fold" revenge on the US for the sanctions.

"There is no bigger mistake than the United States believing that its land is safe across the ocean," KCNA said.

North Korea's state-controlled media frequently threatens the US and South Korea with annihilation.

Though the latest UN sanctions are some of the toughest placed on North Korea, the Trump administration's approach to the pariah state has largely mirrored the strategy adopted by the Obama administration, which used sanctions as the primary means to punish Pyongyang for provocative actions like nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Trump did not say exactly what "fire and fury" might entail if North Korea continues to threaten the US.

Aside from sanctions, the US and the international community have few options, and critics of sanctions say they are not properly enforced by China, which is North Korea's most important trading partner and only significant diplomatic ally.