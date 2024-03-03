Here's How To Look And Feel More Put-Together (Minimal Effort Required)

1. Before getting into the style and wellness part of feeling put-together, it’s imperative to go over the one thing that ties it all together — a steady and easy-to-follow schedule that actually allots time for your self-care routines. If you’re working from home, it’s so easy to snooze your alarm clock until clock-in time or work until the wee hours of the night.
2. Swap out your high school hoodie for a ribbed turtleneck bodysuit. This'll provide the same warmth and softness while being super lightweight and looking v profesh during Zoom calls.
3. Sleep with this curling rod headband and wake up to gorgeous beachy waves that last all day. These are really simple to use (and require no heat OR arm strength — eep!): just wrap damp locks around the rollers and secure them with the provided scrunchies. Yes, that's IT.
4. Hi, people who look at the clock and realize that it’s 1 p.m. and they still haven’t eaten — this one is for you. Our grade school teachers were right: breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, and it can act as the primer for your morning’s energy levels. You can prep easy and nutritious smoothies at the beginning of your week by storing frozen produce in reusable Stasher bags in your freezer. If you’re new to the smoothie game, you can check out these smoothie recipes for some inspo!
5. And if you often forgo brekkie because you have to dash out of the door most mornings, try this Dash portable blender. All you have to do is throw in your ingredients, and press the blend button *literally* as you're walking out the door. It's also great for creating protein blends on your way to the gym!
6. The one downfall to having an all-black wardrobe? Keeping it completely lint- and hair-free with furbabies around. This lint remover is no joke when it comes to making your clothes look like they came straight out of the dryer. Plus! It works amazingly for any velvet or tufted furniture.
7. Suck up excess oil and grime with I Dew Care dry shampoo. This fine powder formula boasts an effective trio of biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder, and is pretty much the easiest thing to apply. Just use the attached puff and dab!
8. Use this mini fabric steamer to make every piece in your wardrobe look as though you regularly take your clothes to the dry cleaners. This lifesaver-type product heats up in 90 seconds and, in just a few passes, can take clothes from crumbled to crisp.
9. Upgrade your basic go-to tee with this cropped tank. This top is pretty versatile — you can wear it as an around-the-house shirt, a base layer under your flannel, or a gym shirt. Whichever way you cut it, you'll enjoy the buttery, smooth fabric wash after wash.
10. If you have extra time on your lunch break and want to spend some of it moving your body, try out this 20-minute workout. It’s quick, simple to follow, and doesn’t require any complex equipment!
11. And if you want to extend fitness into your workday, too, try this under-desk treadmill. It’s a great way to get your steps in while ticking things from your to-do list.
12. Nip coffee rings in the bud with this reversible waterproof desk mat. It will turn any surface in your home into a desk — yes, even your vintage wooden dining table!
13. Pair any button-down in your closet with cozy high-waisted pants. These are intentionally oversized, making them feel like comfy loungewear while looking business profesh.
14. Remember that home organization is a marathon, not a race. Tackle one organization task per week, and be sure to comb through the web for helpful tips. For example, organizing your bookshelf by color (as opposed to historical time period, author, or genre) makes grouping books a BREEZE. Plus, it adds cool design to your space!
15. Elevate your Saturday morning look with this super stylish two-piece set. It features a ribbed texture and a one-shoulder top that’ll look cute while you lounge at home before heading to a low-key brunch.
16. And if you want something to wear to the gym or on a hike, try this seamless set. It features a similar ribbed texture as the one above, and reviewers love that the compressive fabric feels supportive during a workout session.
17. Join #CoffeeTok and make your at-home iced coffee look luxe with some can-shaped drinking glasses. And grab some glass straws to ensure that your quest for aesthetically pleasing drinkware is sustainable.
18. Relish in the fact that this Hanes wire-free bra is one that you'll actually want to wear day in and day out. This has a second-skin feel and provides all-day support without the stabbing feeling of underwire!
19. Add Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 to your routine because protecting your skin against harmful UV rays doesn't mean having to sport an SPF that leaves behind a white cast. This formula has a sparkle-free shimmer inside to make your skin radiate as well as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to boost hydration!
20. While the app *can* be a nuisance sometimes, TikTok can also be really helpful when it comes to life hacks. Example one: Tuck your extra sweater under your sports bra for a stylish cropped look.
21. Or! Use a rubberband or scrunchie to add a cropped look to your fave oversized T-shirt.
22. If you're a proponent of the "if it ain't broke don't fix it" motto, and still have your Uggs from a decade ago, this cleaning brush will help you extend its life even further. This'll buff away scuffs, salt stains, or marks that are currently "adding character" to your suede or nubuck shoes.
23. Avoid clutter before it happens by sticking to the one-minute rule. Basically, if a task takes 60 seconds or less, do it right now — whether that's rinsing your smoothie cup or wiping your counters before bed.
24. Say buh-bye to brassiness with the Fanola purple shampoo. This deposits violet tones to counter yellow or orange tones in bleached hair, effectively extending the time between toning sessions at the salon.
25. Work (read: clean) smarter not harder with Wet & Forget cleaner. All you have to do is spray this no-rinse product onto your shower at night and wake up with a sparkly, mildew-free bathing area.
26. Tie ANY outfit together with this checkered blazer. Whether you're off to a meeting or need something to make your leggings-and-tee outfit look more streamlined, you'll reach for this and some gold hoops to add a pop of pizzazz to a look.
27. Have you ever looked around your abode, decided I'm cleaning ALL OF THIS, and then regretted the huge undertaking a few hours later? Well, you can avoid all that by breaking up your chores into days! You can use this magnetic whiteboard to write down all the chores you want done and align them to the days you (or your housemates) will get to them.
28. Touch up your brows or say goodbye to peach fuzz with a Schick dermaplaning razor. You can also use this razor as a way to slough off dead skin cells from your skin's surface, making makeup application smoother and skincare sink easier into the skin.
30. If you're working with new hair growth, then you know how funky baby hairs can get sometimes. Use this non-greasy and transparent gel cream, to tame all flyaways.
32. If you work from home but want to be cozy in something other than pajama bottoms, consider this comfortable loungewear set. It has flared pants, a U-neck tank, and a long cardigan that'll make answering emails that much better.
33. Say hello to the easiest ballerina bun with Goody hair pins — just one pin can provide the same hold as up to 20 hairpins. Simply secure your hair with a tie, spin it into a bun, and pop this pin in to keep it in place all day.
