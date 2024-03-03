Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Here's How To Look And Feel More Put-Together (Minimal Effort Required)

    The easiest way to do chores in under a minute below.

    by
    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Before getting into the style and wellness part of feeling put-together, it’s imperative to go over the one thing that ties it all together — a steady and easy-to-follow schedule that actually allots time for your self-care routines. If you’re working from home, it’s so easy to snooze your alarm clock until clock-in time or work until the wee hours of the night.

    a list of alarm notifications for 7AM labeled &quot;wake up&quot;, 10AM labeled &quot;start work&quot;, and 6PM labeled &quot;stop working&quot;.
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Plus, having no work boundaries can force you to lose the ability to indulge in things like hobbies, hanging out with friends, or anything that makes life extra fun! Give yourself the bandwidth to live your life with a few simple alarms. 

    P. S. This works for other time-sucks, too, like doing laundry, cooking meals, or running errands. 

    P. P. S. You can set periods for notification snoozes on your Slack and email accounts, too. Just sayin’!

    2. Swap out your high school hoodie for a ribbed turtleneck bodysuit. This'll provide the same warmth and softness while being super lightweight and looking v profesh during Zoom calls.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The bodysuit is soooo comfy and stretches just right. Obsessed. I’m totally ordering other colors. Also this is NOT see-through!!!" —Sharon Green

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).

    3. Sleep with this curling rod headband and wake up to gorgeous beachy waves that last all day. These are really simple to use (and require no heat OR arm strength — eep!): just wrap damp locks around the rollers and secure them with the provided scrunchies. Yes, that's IT.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is so amazing I bought one for all the people in my family! You clip the soft roll onto the top of your head and then continue to wrap strands of damp wet hair in a spiral formation, wrapping away from your face. Secure the bottoms with soft scrunchies and you'll have gorgeous curls for days, LITERALLY. Takes a whopping five minutes if you have thick hair like me. Sleep with it overnight (not uncomfortable at all) and your curls will actually last for days. So simple, so awesome, so much time saved. Can't recommend enough!" —Kaitlin

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight color combinations).

    4. Hi, people who look at the clock and realize that it’s 1 p.m. and they still haven’t eaten — this one is for you. Our grade school teachers were right: breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, and it can act as the primer for your morning’s energy levels. You can prep easy and nutritious smoothies at the beginning of your week by storing frozen produce in reusable Stasher bags in your freezer. If you’re new to the smoothie game, you can check out these smoothie recipes for some inspo!

    BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been needing a container to hold my prepped smoothies in the freezer and this is the perfect solution. I avoid plastic, so this is a great substitution. My fruit doesn't stick to the sides of the pouch and it can hold the perfect amount of fruit for one large smoothie. Happy with this purchase." —Anna Young

    Get the Stasher bags from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in multiple colors and sizes).

    5. And if you often forgo brekkie because you have to dash out of the door most mornings, try this Dash portable blender. All you have to do is throw in your ingredients, and press the blend button *literally* as you're walking out the door. It's also great for creating protein blends on your way to the gym!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am slowly buying all the Dash products. They are the perfect size for a single person in a small apartment. They are good looking and do the job perfectly." —SeattleReign

    Get it from Amazon for $25.60+ (available in two colors).

    6. The one downfall to having an all-black wardrobe? Keeping it completely lint- and hair-free with furbabies around. This lint remover is no joke when it comes to making your clothes look like they came straight out of the dryer. Plus! It works amazingly for any velvet or tufted furniture.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using this, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two colors).

    7. Suck up excess oil and grime with I Dew Care dry shampoo. This fine powder formula boasts an effective trio of biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder, and is pretty much the easiest thing to apply. Just use the attached puff and dab!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Pro tip: Apply just a bit of product, brush it out, and repeat. Putting too much product at once may lead to a sheen of white residue.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA, and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair, so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa

    Get it from Amazon for $18.

    8. Use this mini fabric steamer to make every piece in your wardrobe look as though you regularly take your clothes to the dry cleaners. This lifesaver-type product heats up in 90 seconds and, in just a few passes, can take clothes from crumbled to crisp.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I am beyond thrilled with this little gizmo. It has worked wonders on everything in my closet from delicate chiffon and poly-blends, to heavier cotton and wool-blends. I have even steamed stubborn wrinkles from blazers and purses and linen. I considered purchasing a larger steamer, but they tend to be clumsy, heavy and difficult to maneuver. This steamer is perfect. And for frequent refills, I simply keep a pitcher of water nearby. For the price, you can't beat it." —Savvy Shopper

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    9. Upgrade your basic go-to tee with this cropped tank. This top is pretty versatile — you can wear it as an around-the-house shirt, a base layer under your flannel, or a gym shirt. Whichever way you cut it, you'll enjoy the buttery, smooth fabric wash after wash.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." —Danijtate

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).

    10. If you have extra time on your lunch break and want to spend some of it moving your body, try out this 20-minute workout. It’s quick, simple to follow, and doesn’t require any complex equipment!

    Photos by Lauren Zaser for BuzzFeed / Design by Chris Ritter for BuzzFeed

    These quick total-body workouts require no equipment, by the way! 

    11. And if you want to extend fitness into your workday, too, try this under-desk treadmill. It’s a great way to get your steps in while ticking things from your to-do list.

    the treadmill
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this treadmill to use under my stand up desk when I’m working from home, and it’s been wonderful. It’s easy to maneuver when I want to use it and put it away, though admittedly a little heavy and awkward to slide sideways when putting it away. But nothing I can’t do on my own! I also started rolling it out to the living room in the evenings if I’m just sitting and watching TV to get more movement in my day. It’s not too loud at all, and I’d recommend this product to anyone looking for a portable treadmill!" —Alison L. Carrico 

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in eight colors). 

    12. Nip coffee rings in the bud with this reversible waterproof desk mat. It will turn any surface in your home into a desk — yes, even your vintage wooden dining table!

    Reviewer pic of the rectangle desk mat in blue with laptop, coffee, mouse and pen on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S

    Get it from Amazon for $9.80+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).

    13. Pair any button-down in your closet with cozy high-waisted pants. These are intentionally oversized, making them feel like comfy loungewear while looking business profesh.

    Djerf Avenue

    Get them from Djerf Avenue for $139 (available in sizes XXS–3XL, including tall fits, and three colors).

    14. Remember that home organization is a marathon, not a race. Tackle one organization task per week, and be sure to comb through the web for helpful tips. For example, organizing your bookshelf by color (as opposed to historical time period, author, or genre) makes grouping books a BREEZE. Plus, it adds cool design to your space!

    BuzzFeed Nifty, BuzzFeed

    It's really simple to organize your bookshelf!

    15. Elevate your Saturday morning look with this super stylish two-piece set. It features a ribbed texture and a one-shoulder top that’ll look cute while you lounge at home before heading to a low-key brunch.

    Person taking a mirror selfie in a red crop top and pants with a phone covering their face
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the color and matierial of this set. I am a runner therefore I need length on shorts so my thighs don’t rub together and this is the perfect length. The color is just as pictured. The material is ribbed, soft, and stretchy once you put it on. I really love the one shoulder top; However, if you have larger girls up top I would recommend sizing up so there’s more support. Overall, I would recommend this to anyone! One last thing is this set makes your booty look so good." —Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes S–L, with shorts or leggings, and in 21 colors).

    16. And if you want something to wear to the gym or on a hike, try this seamless set. It features a similar ribbed texture as the one above, and reviewers love that the compressive fabric feels supportive during a workout session.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." –Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in sizes S–L and in 28 colors).

    17. Join #CoffeeTok and make your at-home iced coffee look luxe with some can-shaped drinking glasses. And grab some glass straws to ensure that your quest for aesthetically pleasing drinkware is sustainable.

    a reviewer holding the glass with cold brew coffee in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these because I kept seeing them on TikTok, and I wanted to decorate them with cute designs. I did decorate them with my Cricut, and I just love them! They feel a bit thin to the touch, but are definitely durable! I’m so shocked I haven’t broken one yet, because I’m so clumsy, but they are definitely going to scratch that TikTok-buying itch! I love drinking iced coffee or beer out of them, it’s just a great shape glass! Thanks!" —Sara B 

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $24.93

    18. Relish in the fact that this Hanes wire-free bra is one that you'll actually want to wear day in and day out. This has a second-skin feel and provides all-day support without the stabbing feeling of underwire!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I haven’t worn another bra since I got this and I’m gonna buy, like, five more. I am a 34F/G and I’ve never found any bralette that fit me (always either too big in the band or too small in the cup). I got a medium and I’m SHOCKED to report that not only do my girls actually fit inside (the fabric has a lot of stretch), but it actually holds them up pretty well." —Lily H

    Get it from Amazon for $15.94 (available in sizes S–3X and in four colors).

    19. Add Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 to your routine because protecting your skin against harmful UV rays doesn't mean having to sport an SPF that leaves behind a white cast. This formula has a sparkle-free shimmer inside to make your skin radiate as well as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to boost hydration!

    reviewer wearing the sunscreen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this stuff! It was recommended to me in a Facebook group when I asked for a one-and-done face cream for someone who doesn't really wear makeup. I wanted dewy, I wanted some light refraction, I wanted sun protection, and I didn't want heavy color. This is all those things. It works really well in the Florida sun. I'm covered in freckles and it doesn't dull or smudge them, it just brightens everything. I don't wear face makeup, other than the occasional swipe of bronzer, and this works great with that. Love it love it love it." —KristenB

    Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in five sizes/quantities).

    20. While the app *can* be a nuisance sometimes, TikTok can also be really helpful when it comes to life hacks. Example one: Tuck your extra sweater under your sports bra for a stylish cropped look.

    BuzzFeed

    You can also check out other useful tricks at "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

    21. Or! Use a rubberband or scrunchie to add a cropped look to your fave oversized T-shirt.

    BuzzFeed

    You can check out the full technique at "I Tested 10 TikTok Fashion Hacks".

    22. If you're a proponent of the "if it ain't broke don't fix it" motto, and still have your Uggs from a decade ago, this cleaning brush will help you extend its life even further. This'll buff away scuffs, salt stains, or marks that are currently "adding character" to your suede or nubuck shoes.

    amazon.com

    This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede with no harsh rubbing or scrubbing required.

    Promising review: "I was amazed. After spending about five minutes cleaning suede boots with fairly significant smudges, they came out almost completely clean and are looking really good." —Beth Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98.

    23. Avoid clutter before it happens by sticking to the one-minute rule. Basically, if a task takes 60 seconds or less, do it right now — whether that's rinsing your smoothie cup or wiping your counters before bed.

    Zoë Burnett / BuzzFeed, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    Say hello to a bed that's made every day! Who would have thought?!

    Check out "I Lived By The One-Minute Rule For An Entire Week".

    24. Say buh-bye to brassiness with the Fanola purple shampoo. This deposits violet tones to counter yellow or orange tones in bleached hair, effectively extending the time between toning sessions at the salon.

    three photos of reviewer hair showing the loss of brassiness from left to right
    amazon.com

    Use this only once a week (for about three minutes at a time) to prevent your hair from turning a slightly lavender shade.

    Promising review: "Finally! A purple shampoo that actually does something to my brassy hair! I have silver-white hair that is exceptionally hard to maintain due to how easily my hair gains brassy tones and how stubborn they are to remove. I've tried a ton of other brands, and none of their toning shampoos will do a damn thing to my hair even if I leave them on for an hour. I normally have to dilute violet direct dyes to make a dent in my brass. It's nice to not have to schedule a chunk of time to mix a batch of custom toner, painstakingly apply it, and then sit around for an hour while it does its stuff. This shampoo actually works really well and can cut a lot of time out of my bi-weekly color maintenance." —Audrey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).

    25. Work (read: clean) smarter not harder with Wet & Forget cleaner. All you have to do is spray this no-rinse product onto your shower at night and wake up with a sparkly, mildew-free bathing area.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98.

    26. Tie ANY outfit together with this checkered blazer. Whether you're off to a meeting or need something to make your leggings-and-tee outfit look more streamlined, you'll reach for this and some gold hoops to add a pop of pizzazz to a look.

    model wearing plaid blazer
    Boohoo

    Get it from Boohoo for $28.80 (originally $48, available in sizes L–3X). 

    27. Have you ever looked around your abode, decided I'm cleaning ALL OF THIS, and then regretted the huge undertaking a few hours later? Well, you can avoid all that by breaking up your chores into days! You can use this magnetic whiteboard to write down all the chores you want done and align them to the days you (or your housemates) will get to them.

    Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This magnetic calendar is the perfect size for my fridge I use it for my older sons and husband to remind them of house chores it’s working out pretty good and it cleans off very smoothly" —Dea Evans

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three styles).

    28. Touch up your brows or say goodbye to peach fuzz with a Schick dermaplaning razor. You can also use this razor as a way to slough off dead skin cells from your skin's surface, making makeup application smoother and skincare sink easier into the skin.

    reviewer before and after photo of eyebrows with stray hairs on left and no more stray hairs on right
    amazon.com

    And don't panic! This tool is super gentle, so you don't have to worry about accidental nicks and scrapes.

    Promising review: "This is a 100% painless and incredibly easy alternative to waxing or plucking. A few quick swipes gets rid of peach fuzz and I never have to worry about breaking out because of it. Also, it doesn't make hair grow back coarser or darker." —Ellen R.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.

    29. Transform your standard bras into a razorback bra with adjustable clip holders.

    model before and after photo with bra straps showing on top and not showing on bottom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." —Amanda

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in nine color and pack combinations).

    30. If you're working with new hair growth, then you know how funky baby hairs can get sometimes. Use this non-greasy and transparent gel cream, to tame all flyaways.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage and no matter how I put my hair up, I have bad fly aways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    31. Or! Use an edge control gel to lay your baby hairs for a slicked-back look.

    amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to!

    Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013

    Get it from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in six sizes and four scents).

    32. If you work from home but want to be cozy in something other than pajama bottoms, consider this comfortable loungewear set. It has flared pants, a U-neck tank, and a long cardigan that'll make answering emails that much better.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love my new pajama set! Thinking of getting a few more in the near future. It’s comfy and you look well put together if you need to run a quick errand!" —jenn l.

    Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).

    33. Say hello to the easiest ballerina bun with Goody hair pins — just one pin can provide the same hold as up to 20 hairpins. Simply secure your hair with a tie, spin it into a bun, and pop this pin in to keep it in place all day.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.85.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.