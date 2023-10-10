    People Are Talking About The Best TV Theme Songs, And, Honestly, There Are Quite A Few Bops

    "BBC News is an absolute banger."

    Isabel Daly
    There are so many iconic TV theme songs.

    If you hit "skip intro" when you're watching Peacemaker, I'm genuinely worried about you. 

    Last week, I made a post about TV shows with iconic theme songs and it didn't even come close to covering all of the opening credits

    So many theme songs, so little time!

    Luckily, the (surprisingly wholesome) comment section helped me fill in the gaps. So, without further ado, here are 29 more theme songs that go way harder than they need to.

    1. Only Murders in the Building

    "Only Murders in the Building has the BEST theme song; creepy yet cosy, sinister yet warm. Not sure it’s a club banger, but deserves some love!"

    eststar

    "We stayed at an Air Bnb in Texas that was in an apartment complex that felt JUST like the Arconia!!! couldn't help but whistle that theme song."

    thesettledpirate

    "I simply adore it! The whole credits sequence is out of this world."

    applesauceandchops

    "I love it so much!! God that show is simply amazing."

    soundofsilence

    "Came here to say this. I LOVE the OMITB theme song!"

    gwinevere

    2. BBC News

    "Not sure if it actually counts as a theme tune, but BBC News is an absolute banger."

    alsosushigal007

    "I absolutely agree! I once saw my mom kinda jamming to it when she was watching it."

    legoforest

    "To quote Bill Bailey, 'it sounds like a post apocalyptic disco.'"

    kvmarch

    3. Gummi Bears

    "Just got access to Disney+. First thing I watched? Gummi Bears. You best believe I'm not skipping the intro even once."

    karene15

    4. The Leftovers

    "Nothing can nor will ever beat it."

    natalieh45f732f4c

    5. White Lotus

    "White Lotus! Specifically, season 2."

    sf84

    6. Black Sails

    "The hurdy gurdy coupled with the imagery on the screen is so good, you absolutely cannot skip it."

    cescamac

    7. Band of Brothers

    "It doesn't have a beat. You can't dance to it. The theme from Band of Brothers stops me in my tracks every time. And I cry."

    puppypal

    "Yes…beautiful theme music. We have watched the series countless times and always let the opening credits play through."

    leaactons

    8. Darkwing Duck

    "Darkwing Duck? How is that not on the list???"

    jmacxjr

    "I feel "Let's Get Dangerous" is an underutilised statement."

    thesettledpirate

    "Too dangerous."

    ryanw4b8930d84

    9. What We Do In The Shadows

    "I'd like to add What We Do In The Shadows."

    wardenfelix

    10. Fairly Odd Parents

    "I’d like to throw Fairly Odd Parents into the ring please."

    quizzyhero65

    11. Psych

    "I loved the Psych theme, but I loved it more when they changed it to match the episode."

    valap

    "Yes!! Especially when it was Boyz II Men doing the intro for 'High Top Fade Out'!"

    totalcalamity

    And here's the Boys II Men version:

    12. Xena Warrior Princess

    "Xena Warrior Princess. That theme song made me feel like the strongest bitch from my couch."

    sleepwalker4

    13. Downton Abbey

    "For being a very proper instrumental, those tones were deep and I can still feel them. It was so rich feeling that it made you feel like you were in the place of the servants just from the music."

    sleepwalker4


    14. Fresh Prince of Bel Air

    "I can't believe the list doesn't include Fresh Prince of Bel Air!!! Everyone my age knows it by heart! My kids watched it on Netflix at my suggestion. I surprised them with my super cool mom rap skills when the first episode started LOL."

    renloveslemmy

    15. X-Men

    "I had the X-Men theme song as a ring tone for the longest time."

    tashrob16

    16. Kim Possible

    "I would like to nominate: Kim Possible."

    robnsteele

    17. Good Omens

    "I’d like to suggest the Good Omens opening theme."

    catgirl99

    18. Welcome Back Kotter

    "'Welcome Back 'from Welcome Back Kotter. I realize most BF readers skew younger, but "Welcome Back" hit #1 on the Billboard chart."

    markh63


    19. Crazy Ex Girlfriend

    "Season 1 of Crazy Ex Girlfriend. I cannot ever get it out of my head."

    mbarrios56

    "I thought the Season 2 theme was the best! I don't like to talk about the Season 3 one..."

    jennyofoldstones

    "Season 1 is my favourite, but they're all iconic in their own way!"

    chelseatheenchanted

    20. Spongebog Squarepants

    "Y’all are forgetting a real big one…

    *clears throat*

    WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA??"

    smogden

    21. Liberty's Kids

    "I'd like to add that the Liberty's Kids theme song is freaking beautiful."

    andirants

    22. Bugs

    "There was a 90s UK cybercrime show called Bugs, and I can remember absolutely nothing about it except for the fact that it had a fantastic theme tune."

    alsosushigal007

    23. Miami Vice

    "I haven't seen an episode yet, but Miami Vice. Heard it on YouTube and it's been living in my head since. Same with The X Files. Quite annoying, though, as both often end up in a tinnitus loop."

    prolix

    24. Doctor Who

    "Doctor Who!!! It's otherworldly."

    sydnee_00

    25. Malcom in the Middle

    "So many good ones listed, but 'YOU’RE NOT THE BOSS OF ME' by They Might Be Giants (Malcolm in the Middle)."

    stephaniev23

    26. Deadwood

    "Deadwood theme is so haunting and perfect for the show."

    davidwigton

    27. Charmed

    "The original Charmed series had probably the greatest intro."

    sollysol

    28. The Raccoons

    "The pure 80's pop/rock magic outro from The Raccoons will forever be my favourite. 'Run with us! We've got everything you neeeed! Run with us, we are free!'"

    claire79

    29. Golden Girls

    "You’re a big fat liar if you say you don’t know the words to The Golden Girls theme song."

    mleschwartz


    Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.  



    Are there any other theme songs that deserve to be on this list? Let us know in the comments!