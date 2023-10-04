    22 TV Shows With Theme Songs That Are So Iconic They Deserve A Grammy

    DJ's need to start playing the Succession theme song.

    Isabel Daly
    by Isabel Daly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I love a good theme song.

    NBC

    ^^ live footage me and my friends jamming out to the Cyberchase theme song. 

    The right theme song can establish a show's tone, introduce character dynamics, and even establish the show's central themes. Also, they're usually catchy as hell. 

    So, when u/Ok-Outcome-6387 asked the fine people of Ask Reddit "what's the best T.V. theme song ever?", I knew I had to round up the best answers.

    1. Peacemaker

    HBO

    "Peacemaker, by a mile. Nothing to do with the show itself. Everything is all in the opening of the episode."

    – u/LordsOfJoop

    "Every once in a while, my girlfriend and I will just turn to each other and say 'DO YOU REALLY WANNA, DO YOU REALLY WANNA TASTE IT?' when we're home."

    – u/Grimm17


    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    2. The X-Files

    Fox

    "The only theme song that meant I could take an hour away from studying during high school." 

    – u/Keri2816

    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. M.A.S.H.

    CBS

    "M.A.S.H., and it's not even close."

    – u/JimiOfTheValley


    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    4. Seinfeld

    NBC

    "I’d say Seinfeld, mainly because I can’t think of another theme that became so intensely embedded in the public consciousness. Even now, if you play just that first single bass slap a majority of American adults could probably tell you what it’s from."

    – u/Dr_broadnoodle·

    Here's the full theme song:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    5. Power Rangers

    Fox

    "Unironically, Power Rangers' theme songs do more work than they need to."

    – u/WPGSquirrel

    "It had no right to slap as hard as it did."

    – u/yrulaughing


    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    6. Gilmore Girls

    The WB

    "Instant comfort."

    – u/occasional_idea


    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    7. Narcos

    Netflix

    "Could listen to it all day."

    – u/Nightowl00000

    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    8. Thundercats

    Cartoon Network

    "The original ThunderCats theme was, and still is, awesome."

    – u/WaywardMind


    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    9. Death Note

    Nippon Television Network System

    "The second opening for Death Note fucking shreds."

    – u/yrulaughing

    Here's the opening credits (headphone users, beware):

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    10. Gravity Falls

    Disney Channel

    "The Gravity Falls theme song goes hard."

    – u/Prudent-Town3441


    Here's the opening sequence:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    11. Succession

    HBO

    "Succession has a banging song!"

    – u/oddkidd9

    "The discordance of the song so perfectly matches the family of the show. I never skipped the intro."

    – u/Solid-Illustrator702


    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    12. Parks and Recreation

    NBC

    "I think is the only theme I don’t skip when binge watching."

    – u/elpaco313


    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    13. Smallville

    The WB

    "Admittedly not the best but it's iconic."

    – u/killa_J_cobb


    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    14. Phineas and Ferb

    Disney

    – u/Euphoric-March-8159·

    Here's the opening theme:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    15. Peaky Blinders

    BBC Two

    "Makes me want to take up smoking and drink whiskey."

    – u/Hardlyasubstitute


    16. Here's the theme song:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    17. Danny Phantom

    Nickelodeon

    "The Danny Phantom theme song is a hit."

    – u/1manbandmann


    Here's the theme song:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    18. Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

    PBS

    "For best TV theme song of all time, I’ll go with Rockapella’s 'Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?' Them singing that song was THE reason to watch that show!"

    – u/bodyknock


    Here's Rockapella performing the theme song live on Good Morning America:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    19. Firefly

    Fox

    "I am SHOCKED I had to scroll so far down for this. There are a lot of good answers, but Firefly so perfectly complements the show itself."

    – u/NotAnotherBookworm


    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    20. Duck Tales

    Disney

    I remember getting into a fight with someone in 7th grade because they insisted they were saying "woo-woo." Fuck you still, Jon, you're wrong."

    – u/Annual-Intern5669


    Here's the theme song:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    21. Game of Thrones

    HBO

    "The Game of Thrones intro was so iconic that it's still being copied."

    – u/tolkienbooks

    "Majestic." 

    – u/volcanicsunset

    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    22. Friends

    NBC

    "I haven't watched more than a few episodes and I have that damn theme song stuck in my head everyday."

    – u/volcanicsunset

    Watch the opening credits here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Note: submissions have been edited for length/clarity.



    Thank you u/Ok-Outcome-6387 and everyone who shared their favourite show themes in the AskReddit thread!