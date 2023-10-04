22 TV Shows With Theme Songs That Are So Iconic They Deserve A Grammy

I love a good theme song.
So, when u/Ok-Outcome-6387 asked the fine people of Ask Reddit "what's the best T.V. theme song ever?", I knew I had to round up the best answers.
1. Peacemaker
Watch the opening credits here:
3. M.A.S.H.
Watch the opening credits here:
4. Seinfeld
Here's the full theme song:
5. Power Rangers
Watch the opening credits here:
7. Narcos
Watch the opening credits here:
8. Thundercats
9. Death Note
Here's the opening credits (headphone users, beware):
Here's the opening sequence:
11. Succession
Watch the opening credits here:
12. Parks and Recreation
Watch the opening credits here:
13. Smallville
Watch the opening credits here:
14. Phineas and Ferb
Here's the opening theme:
15. Peaky Blinders
16. Here's the theme song:
17. Danny Phantom
Here's the theme song:
18. Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?
Here's Rockapella performing the theme song live on Good Morning America:
19. Firefly
Watch the opening credits here:
20. Duck Tales
Here's the theme song:
21. Game of Thrones
Watch the opening credits here:
22. Friends
Watch the opening credits here:
Note: submissions have been edited for length/clarity.