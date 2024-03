Loads of people in the replies were swearing up and down that they used the term far before 2004, and that there's no way this is where it came from. So, because I am skeptical and nosy, I decided to do a little research. As it turns out, terms like "downer" and "Negative Nancy" had already existed before the sketch, but there is no record of "Debbie Downer" being used prior to the episode's airdate in 2004. That's right, y'all — "Debbie Downer" is no older than a Gen Z'er and is not, in fact, a phrase your grandma said when you were a wee kiddo.