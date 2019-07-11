Meet Zoha Rahman, The Muslim Actor In "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

What was it like going from your educational background into acting? Zoha Rahman: It was a slow transition for me because I was still at uni. I was still studying law, and that’s how I got into acting. So it was still part time, and when I started my master's, I decided to do it full time. I decided to take a big leap of faith and do acting, and now I’m still doing it. I will do it as long as I can because it's truly what I enjoy doing the most — I’m happiest when I’m in front of a camera or with a script to learn.

BuzzFeed News spoke to Rahman about acting, adjusting the hijab to be more trendy, and her experience on the Far From Home set. This interview contains one Avengers: Endgame spoiler, for those who have still not watched it.

In January, photos from the filming of Spider-Man: Far From Home appeared to show a Muslim woman in a hijab on the set, and people started to wonder who she could be. The woman in the photos is Zoha Rahman, a law graduate from Pakistan. She plays a student in Peter Parker’s class in the film. Rahman's appearance in Far From Home is the first time a hijabi actor has been credited as a main cast member in a Marvel movie.

What was acting in a hijab like for you?

ZR: Well, I don’t wear the hijab apart from when I pray, but I was still very conscious of not treating it as just part of a costume. It's not just a hat, and I was always mindful of respecting what I was representing.



In terms of everyone around me, I definitely felt a bit of hesitation from those who had only seen me in a hijab. Keep in mind, wardrobe and makeup are the first things we get done on set, so most people did not see me without one until we had our first cast and crew gathering, where some people didn't recognise me.



It was a very “Clark Kent/Superman” moment for me, or should I say “Peter Parker/Spider-Man”, especially in Europe. But the best part for me was being able to give my input. I styled the hijab myself and I worked with the wardrobe team, deciding on styles to wrap it and on certain costume details, as sometimes I felt the sleeves were too short or there needed to be tights under a skirt in order for the outfit to be modest enough for a hijab-wearing teenager, with no compromise on style.



What do you think about the trend of hijabs in some films and TV shows often looking like kids' hijabs or an outdated style, and how did you approach styling your hijab?



ZR: Usually when you see a hijab in the movies or on [a] TV show, it’s usually a tight, unflattering fit that's, quite frankly, a ready-made version of what an actual teenager would never actually wear. I took ideas from a lot of hijabi-style bloggers on Instagram, a lot of whom are actually my friends, and a lot of them wear hijabs, so there's a lot of inspiration out there. When I first went into wardrobe for fittings, they actually gave me a piece of cloth — well, it was a scarf. I guess it had a single stitch in it and there was a hole for the face. Not to say anything wrong about the wardrobe department, but honestly, they didn’t know what they were doing.



I said, “Guys, what is this?” They said: “Oh my gosh, do you know how to tie one?” I was like, yes, I do, and they were so relieved. I could see on their faces that this was something that was really troubling them.



They said they needed to cater to continuity, obviously, because for them, having the hijab in the exact same place all day was important because that’s what you need for filming.

What can you tell us about your role?



ZR: I can tell you I had a really great time. The best memories we had [were] when we were waiting to go on set. We were all in our little tent. We would play such silly games — we always had a deck of cards; always we would make up games to play. We had a good time, but I can’t tell you much about the story.



What was it like working with the cast?

ZR: It was really amazing. Obviously I was quite nervous on my first day. I didn’t know what to expect, but everyone was so professional and so friendly because we were together for such a long time. We became such good friends. It was really great.



What was a memorable personal moment on set?



ZR: On one of the biggest sets, I remember I had a member of the security team come up to me as I was walking to get lunch. She was wearing a hijab herself and was a woman of colour. She politely asked me if I was a Muslim and if I wore the hijab myself. I told her that yes, I was a Muslim, but I didn't wear the hijab. She hugged me super tight and said, “Mashallah, I am so happy to see someone like you in such a big movie; I can't wait to tell my daughters.”



Her warmth and genuine happiness meant so much to me; I definitely went back to my trailer and let a few tears fall, and it just reinforced how badly I want to keep fighting the careless representations in mainstream media afforded to people of colour. Since then, I have had so many messages from fans of the MCU telling me they can't wait to see me onscreen, or that they are so excited to finally have someone like them or like their mother for them to look up to. The support I have received so far has been incredible, and I hope I can make all these people proud.