This Black Muslim Just Became A Lord Mayor And People Are Loving This Photo Of Him

Meet 28-year-old Magid Magid, who has just become Sheffield's youngest lord mayor.
The Green party councillor was born in Somalia but raised in Sheffield. He came to the city aged 5 after spending six months in a refugee camp in Ethiopia.
Magid told BuzzFeed News that when he found out he was going to be Lord Mayor his initial reaction was "WTF?" but he was heart warmed and said that everyone was excited.
Advertisement
People have been sharing this photo of Magid squatting.
That squat has since gone viral.
People really like him.
Advertisement
However, while the picture continues to pick up shares online, Magid said his mum didn't get it and was confused as to why he posed like that.
In a statement to mark him taking up the role, he said: "Me and my family came to Sheffield from Somalia to look for a better life and this city has truly welcomed me and many others with open arms.
"This is one way of giving back to this incredible city. It really is an honour and privilege to hold this role and I will most definitely be bringing a different approach to it with the hope of engaging with all the hard to reach communities as well as celebrating/championing all that is great about Sheffield."
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.