This Teen Photoshopped Thanos In A Dress And People Are Actually Kinda Into It

"Wiping out half of the universe has never been this elegant."

Ikran Dahir
Remember how people were thirsting over Thanos after Avengers: Infinity War?

The hilarious thing about Avengers: Infinity War is that aside from the whole killing thing, thicc daddy Thanos is kinda my type.
Gena-mour Barrett @SmileGena

The hilarious thing about Avengers: Infinity War is that aside from the whole killing thing, thicc daddy Thanos is kinda my type.

Well, 19-year-old Twitter user @Tonystrkz told BuzzFeed News she came across a quote tweet of a tweet about dresses and it said: "Imagine Thanos in these."

imagine thanos in these 😍 https://t.co/OE6Du3NaVC
𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐧 @mcubabe

imagine thanos in these 😍 https://t.co/OE6Du3NaVC

And so she literally edited one of the dresses onto Thanos.

@tonystrkz

While some people didn't want it.

i’ve had enough https://t.co/MPCmNCbOC0
𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚛 @txxye

i’ve had enough https://t.co/MPCmNCbOC0

Most people thought that Thanos looked pretty good.

He lowkey looks good lmao https://t.co/fKMUPK9eMk
ᴄᴇʟɪᴀ ⚯͛ @mysticaljiminn

He lowkey looks good lmao https://t.co/fKMUPK9eMk

wiping out half of the universe has never been this elegant https://t.co/X4PR1THQet
d o n @jhnedsn

wiping out half of the universe has never been this elegant https://t.co/X4PR1THQet

She said she was surprised that the tweet went so viral.

Whoever did this should have ̶ t̶h̶e̶i̶r̶ ̶p̶h̶o̶t̶o̶s̶h̶o̶p̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶v̶i̶l̶e̶g̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶m̶o̶v̶e̶d̶ ̶ all new photoshop versions given to them for free for the next ten years https://t.co/Rcge0BHhBq
Salomé (ง'̀-'́)ง #SaveShadowhunters @S_for_Shadows

Whoever did this should have ̶ t̶h̶e̶i̶r̶ ̶p̶h̶o̶t̶o̶s̶h̶o̶p̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶v̶i̶l̶e̶g̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶m̶o̶v̶e̶d̶ ̶ all new photoshop versions given to them for free for the next ten years https://t.co/Rcge0BHhBq

you know what? the gauntlet and his chest suit thing really matches with this look and adds a little something to it, we stan a fashion icon https://t.co/dOJ0M3YcL8
tharushi @afeveredblur

you know what? the gauntlet and his chest suit thing really matches with this look and adds a little something to it, we stan a fashion icon https://t.co/dOJ0M3YcL8

She also edited Vision in a dress.

The saga continues
m ︽✵︽ @tonystrkz

The saga continues

And he looks pretty great too.

Vision went off 😩🙌🏿 https://t.co/ZQ9jFY7eGV
dad @YaBoiHuey

Vision went off 😩🙌🏿 https://t.co/ZQ9jFY7eGV

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

