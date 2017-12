Princess Michael Has Apologised For Wearing "Racist" Jewellery To Lunch With Meghan Markle

Jonathan Brady / PA Wire/PA Images

The Telegraph said it is understood that the brooch was a gift and there was no malice behind the reason for wearing it.

It was reported in 2004 that Princess Michael had told a group of African-Americans in a restaurant in New York to "go back to the colonies".

She said she never made the comments, but in an ensuing interview with ITV she denied being a racist by saying: "I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black."