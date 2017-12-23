Princess Michael Has Apologised For Wearing "Racist" Jewellery To Lunch With Meghan Markle

Jonathan Brady / PA Wire/PA Images

Last year, Kensington Palace issued a statement on behalf of Prince Harry, which condemned the racist abuse that Markle, who identifies as biracial/mixed race, had been receiving online and from the press.

In the statement the palace said Markle "has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."