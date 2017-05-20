Sections

Pippa Middleton Just Got Married And People Really Love Her Dress

And she is now called Mrs Matthews.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Pippa Middleton – the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge – just got married to James Matthews in a traditional wedding in Berkshire.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews leave St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, following their wedding on Saturday
Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire/PA Images

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews leave St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, following their wedding on Saturday

So she's the heir to the throne's wife's sister. And you might remember her as one the lowkey stars of the royal wedding of 2011 – but today it was her turn.

Pippa Middleton at the royal wedding in 2011
Adam Davy / PA Wire/PA Images

Pippa Middleton at the royal wedding in 2011

The Duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, walked into the church along with the pageboys and flower girls.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire/PA Images

Which included none other than her daughter, Princess Charlotte, aged 2.

Justin Tallis / PA Wire/PA Images

And her son, Prince George, 3.

Justin Tallis / PA Wire/PA Images

Princes William and Harry arrived together.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

The wedding was also attended by former Byker Grove actor Donna Air, who's dating the Middletons' brother, James.

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

And tennis legend Roger Federer was there with his wife, Mirka.

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

And the brother of the groom, Spencer Matthews.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire/PA Images

Pippa, 33, arrived with her father Michael Middleton.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire/PA Images

But the one thing people were talking about was her dress.

/ PA Wire/PA Images
Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire/PA Images
Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire/PA Images

People were saying it looked stunning.

Pippa looks stunning in this Giles Deacon dress but how cute are George and Charlotte #PippasWedding
Rita Carass @styleyourwayie

Pippa looks stunning in this Giles Deacon dress but how cute are George and Charlotte #PippasWedding

Reply Retweet Favorite
Pippa Middleton's wedding dress is absolutely stunning! ❤️ It's making me very excited to go and look for mine! #PippasWedding
Claire Louise @ClaireJagerbomb

Pippa Middleton's wedding dress is absolutely stunning! ❤️ It's making me very excited to go and look for mine! #PippasWedding

Reply Retweet Favorite
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress 😍 #Dream
Sophie Chapman @_MissSophieLC

Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress 😍 #Dream

Reply Retweet Favorite

The married couple then left the church to attend a reception at the Middleton family home, which quite literally will be held in a marquee made from glass.

Justin Tallis / PA Wire/PA Images

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

