People Think This American Pastor Totally Stole The Show At The Royal Wedding

As you may know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married today. That's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, by the way.
And American Reverend Michael Bruce Curry was invited to give a sermon.
People are absolutely loving him.
Including MP David Lammy.
The pastor quoted Martin Luther King and said: "We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that we will be able to make of this old world a new world."
People were completely here for it.
🙌🏾
