People Think This American Pastor Totally Stole The Show At The Royal Wedding

"Okay, pastor!"

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As you may know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married today. That's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, by the way.

Jonathan Brady / PA Wire/PA Images
BBC

And American Reverend Michael Bruce Curry was invited to give a sermon.

Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding : https://t.co/a14L7JGcAd #RoyalWedding https://t.co/njqCaN55Gr

People are absolutely loving him.

Come through pastor with charisma, passion and a 10/10 preaching!!!
Tolly @tolly_t

Come through pastor with charisma, passion and a 10/10 preaching!!!

Including MP David Lammy.

David Lammy @DavidLammy

What power what courage what preaching with a global audience in witness. “When love is the way.. poverty will become History” The redemptive power of Love. Well done Bishop Curry. #RoyalWeddding https://t.co/9EzO53EoKs

The pastor quoted Martin Luther King and said: "We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that we will be able to make of this old world a new world."

The King Center @TheKingCenter

“We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that we will be able to make of this old world a new world. We will be able to make men better. Love is the only way.” #MLK #RoyalWedding

Beyoncé’s Horn Section @DanielleDASH

"Dr Martin Luther King said we have to discover the redemptive power of love." -Most Rev Michael Curry Come through pastor with the seasoning and flavour. https://t.co/V1TEcSZaO8

People were completely here for it.

Johnetta Elzie @Nettaaaaaaaa

Okay, pastor! MLK Quote. I'm ready to shout. Any moment. Let me know when. #RoyalWedding

夕イウ才 @TeeXCI

This pastor right here #RoyalWedding

🙌🏾

Elin Ffîon @elin_fstreet

This US episcopalian Pastor got me like #RoyalWedding

