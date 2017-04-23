Jack Hardy / PA Wire/PA Images

The 29-year-old said that his calf had started to cramp early on, and seeing Wyeth brought back the feelings of the whole marathon to him.

"I saw him try to stand up again and his legs just went down again, and I thought 'this is more important, getting him across the line is more important than shaving a few seconds off my time'," he said.

"This is what the marathon is about – it's about people – it's for everyone. Moments like this make it worth it. I'm just glad he's OK."