Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

A London Marathon Runner Helped A Struggling Athlete Over The Finishing Line And Everyone Loved It

"You've just encompassed everything that's so special about the London Marathon. We salute you."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Sunday more than 40,000 people took part in the London Marathon, with Prince Harry, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cheering the runners on.

Luke Macgregor / PA Wire/PA Images

Among the runners was Matthew Rees, who has been praised online for helping a fellow athlete when he saw him struggling, just meters from the finishing line.

Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry applauded as Rees stopped to help David Wyeth on the Mall, just outside Buckingham Palace.

👏 This is incredible! Swansea Harrier Matthew Rees helps a struggling runner cross the line at the #LondonMarathon
BBC Wales News @BBCWalesNews

👏 This is incredible! Swansea Harrier Matthew Rees helps a struggling runner cross the line at the #LondonMarathon

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wyeth was raising money for the Isabel Hospice, in memory of his late uncle.

ALL THE ❤️❤️❤️ IN THE ACTUAL WORLD to the man who helped my superstar cousin David Wyeth #LondonMarathon… https://t.co/qTYawjtGpY
Beth Whalley @beth_whalley

ALL THE ❤️❤️❤️ IN THE ACTUAL WORLD to the man who helped my superstar cousin David Wyeth #LondonMarathon… https://t.co/qTYawjtGpY

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rees, from Swansea, told the Press Association that he went to cheer on Wyeth, picked him up and said "Come on, we can do this".

The 29-year-old said that his calf had started to cramp early on, and seeing Wyeth brought back the feelings of the whole marathon to him.'I saw him try to stand up again and his legs just went down again, and I thought 'this is more important, getting him across the line is more important than shaving a few seconds off my time',' he said.'This is what the marathon is about – it's about people – it's for everyone. Moments like this make it worth it. I'm just glad he's OK.'
Jack Hardy / PA Wire/PA Images

The 29-year-old said that his calf had started to cramp early on, and seeing Wyeth brought back the feelings of the whole marathon to him.

"I saw him try to stand up again and his legs just went down again, and I thought 'this is more important, getting him across the line is more important than shaving a few seconds off my time'," he said.

"This is what the marathon is about – it's about people – it's for everyone. Moments like this make it worth it. I'm just glad he's OK."

Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

People were moved by the selfless sporting gesture.

Twitter: @Zoewooster
Matthew Rees, of @SwanHarrierDev, you've just encompassed everything that's so special about the #LondonMarathon. W… https://t.co/nQ43BfD9V8
London Marathon @LondonMarathon

Matthew Rees, of @SwanHarrierDev, you've just encompassed everything that's so special about the #LondonMarathon. W… https://t.co/nQ43BfD9V8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LauraJChurch

It has been called "sportsmanship at its finest".

Twitter: @OneDayCreative

And Rees has been hailed as a "legend".

Twitter: @gavreynolds

💪💪💪🏃🏃🏃

Jack Hardy / PA Wire/PA Images

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews