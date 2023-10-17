44 Skincare Products To Consider Adding Into Your Repertoire

1. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have you wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized through out the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.
Get it from Amazon for $15.51.
2. Exfoliating skincare mitts designed to lift away dead skin (and remove a spray tan that's seen better days) — an excellent way for you to kickstart your spa-like experience at home.
Promising review: "If you're trying to find something for body exfoliation...this is it. Just this glove, water, and some time. I soaked in the bathtub for about 10 minutes, then got to exfoliating." —Kari Shawhan
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
3. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant which will help you say buh-bye to any unwanted bumpy skin — prepare for your body to feel as smooth as a baby's bottom. 😂
First Aid Beauty is a small business!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes and a pack of two).
4. Avarelle Pimple Patches that'll blend in with any skin tone and are gentle enough for any skin type, so you can go about your day without worrying that it looks like you're growing a second head on your face.
Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got. I personally reach for these ALL the time. I'm lucky enough to really only get one major pimple before getting my period. When that bad boy shows up I simply put one of these patches on overnight and am always amazed by how much it's shrunk down by the morning.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
5. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — designed to decrease puffiness and dark circles, so if you've been up far too late crying watching Steel Magnolias for the umpteenth time this cream will be there for you come morning.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré that'll double as a makeup primer and a moisturizing face cream, because who has time to apply two separate products these days?
Promising review: "I’m a makeup artist and have been looking for a great moisturizer and I must say this is a product I will forever keep in my kit. It’s not greasy or anything. I have a lot of clients who have asked me what was it because they really like the way it made their skin feel and even putting makeup on top, it all blends well. Try it!!!!" —Malieka Summerville
Get it from Amazon for $16.
7. A Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover you can break out to conquer the rough skin on your tootsies and heels when you simply don't have the time to head out for a legit pedicure.
Promising review: "Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks that'll make you temporarily look like a zombie (though not QUITE as terrifying as the ones chasing down Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us). This entertaining mask will tighten your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles while providing you with the opportunity to take some *very* silly selfies.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $14.98.
9. Cocokind Mymatcha All-Over Moisture Stick you'll likely want to buy two of and stow away in both your bathroom and your handbag. It has nearly too many uses to count — it'll help hydrate dry lips and skin, reduce dark circles and puffiness, and smells as delicious as your favorite latte.
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health. I treated myself to this matcha stick and it's fantastic! I use it mostly under my eyes (I've been suffering from Bell's Palsy so my eye doesn't close all the way and I've been nervous to use serums/lotions) and long the sides of my nostrils which, oddly, get very dry. It smells fantastic and is super hydrating!
Promising review: "This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." —alizza d.
Get it from Cocokind for $9.
10. Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask that starts to bubble once it's applied — get one for you and each of your roomies and prepare for a fun night of selfies (all the while banishing your blackheads).
Promising review: "Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out. I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing! I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask. I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." —Phil Textor
Get it from Amazon for $8.90.
11. 16 Dermal Korea collagen sheet masks so you don't ever have to fret about whether you have a quality mask on hand after a particularly stressful day when you're looking to unwind.
Promising review: "These masks are amazing!!! Having 'ice pick' scars left over from acne, I was told that I'd have to pay for expensive laser therapy because the body can't produce enough collagen to heal deep scars. I've been using these masks for two months and I've seen SIGNIFICANT reduction in my scars. They are almost completely gone!" —Shaun
Read our Dermal collagen sheet masks review!
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
12. Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick that'll exfoliate your clogged pores and remove excess sebum while also being a bit reminiscent of the adorable lil' character from Finding Nemo that said "you made me iiiink!"
See it in action on BuzzFeed Shopping's TikTok!
Promising review: "Here’s the thing. A scrub is never going to solve your blackhead issues long term. But there is truly no other product like this. It’s an amazing quick fix to get your pores unclogged and less noticeable, and once you’ve done that, slap on some retinol/salicylic acid with a moisturizer. Adorable packaging, unique product, and effective!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
13. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel you can count on to remove your makeup (and any other lingering grime) from your skin faster than you can say "ugh, I really should turn off the TV and shower."
I've added this cleanser into my shower routine and am a big fan! Sometimes my skin can be sensitive to certain cleansers, but this one has been great since the first time I tried it out. It's left my skin feeling fresh, grease-free, and easily takes off mascara (win!). The formula is free of oil, soaps, parabens, dyes, phthalates, and alcohol and is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. I also like that it's fragrance-free, since most of my body wash/soaps and shampoo/conditioners definitely have scents of their own.
Promising review: "I’m super picky about face wash. I’ve been using different ones for years, trying to find the perfect one. This is it..I finally found it. I have combination/dry skin, usually more on the dry side depending on the time of year. I’ve wanted a face wash that’s hydrating for my skin, gently cleanses away dirt and impurities, and didn’t irritate my skin. I also am not a fan of the thicker consistency face washes that are harder to wash away. I stumbled upon this wash and decided to give it a try for a number of reasons: 1) it’s hydrating. 2) it’s a gel…not too thick. 3) it has hyaluronic acid, which I’ve heard does wonders for skin health. This one definitely checked all the boxes for me. It’s exactly what I was looking for. I have been using it for two weeks and have already noticed a difference in my skin. Finally a good quality face wash that I like. This will be a regular product in my bathroom from now on. I’m so happy I found it." —Sammi
Get it from Amazon for $8.96
14. Provence Beauty Clearly Pink Clarifying Daily Cleanser featuring a refreshing scent filled with apple, watermelon, orange blossom, and willowbark that'll make washing your face feel like a fresh spring morning.
I've been using an array of Provence Beauty brands (like their Immortal Bloom cleanser and Deep Bleu Cloud night moisturizer) and have been very impressed! All of the products I've tried feel like a high-end item even though they have a cost effective price tag. My skin loves it just as much as my wallet!
Promising review: "I have been waiting for this to come to Ulta. I love this soap. The smell is subtle and not strong at all. It cleans my skin without over drying like other clarifying products that I have used in the past. I love the glass bottle because it feels more fancy. Really great." —Yvonne
Get it from Ulta for $5.59+ (available in two sizes).
15. Starface Outer Space Foaming Body Cleanser that is actually neon green in color and'll make every shower feel like you're living out your Nickelodeon dream of being slimed...except you're cleaning your skin!
How fun does this cleanser look??? It can be used daily and has been designed to clean and refresh acne-prone skin. It features an all-natural citrusy fragrance and is filled with moisturizing and exfoliating ingredients. It's vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, pthalate-free, and noncomedongenic.
Promising review: "Smells amazing, feels great, no reaction on sensitive skin. Highly Recommend 10/10!" —Canna
16. Nivea Classic Cream your grandparents have probably sworn by for years because it doesn't have a strongly perfumed scent and can be used on your face, hands, and body to keep your skin feeling moisturized and soft.
My grandma used to slather this all over her face and neck every night before bed. It was her biggest piece of advice to me and one that my sisters, and all of my cousins have taken to heart. She always had super soft skin and I'm sure her constant use of Nivea had something to do with it!
Promising review: "I love this because in my climate the air is very dry and humidity is very low. I first learned of this product when an exchange student from Denmark used it to replace moisture for his skin that suffered from lack of the humid and rejuvenating ocean environment. This is a luxury that becomes a necessity for aging skin subjected to highly dry, hot, and windy conditions." —Pamela
Get it from Amazon for $9.96.
17. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer you can count on to smell fantastic and leave your face feeling refreshed after the first application.
I've been using this product for the last few years and it has become one of my favorites. It's a brightening and lightweight moisturizer that really works! I like to use it in the morning for a fresh start to my day. The pretty pink hue and glass bottle also just looks gorgeous on my counter — no complaints!
Promising review: "Let me start on the smell....AMAZING it’s like real watermelon! This moisturizer feels very gentle on the skin and refreshing (it won’t be a problem for sensitive skin). I have combination skin, it’s oily and dry in some places, and this has made my oily places not so oily and my dry places are hydrated and moisturized!" —Marcelis
Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in two sizes).