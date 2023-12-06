38 Gadget Gifts You’ll Agree Are Worth The Splurge

This version features a design from Baked by Melissa — cupcakes and hair styling tools? Who woulda thought! BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers! She said:



"I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time."

Promising review: "As a first time Beachwaver user I was so impressed! I have never been able to use a regular curling iron or a wand so I had high hopes that the Beachwaver would be my hair curling solution, and it was! The Beachwaver is so easy to use and it makes perfect curls every time. At first I had trouble understanding which way I was supposed to curl the hair, but after a tiny bit of practice and a tutorial video I became a Beachwaver pro. It is truly so easy to use and I recommend that everyone gets themselves a Beachwaver even if you already know how to curl hair because it definitely speeds up the hair curling process!" —Raleigh K.

Shipping info:

From Amazon:

Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

From Beachwaver:

12/7 by midnight PST was the last day to order with standard shipping for estimated arrival before 12/25.

12/15 by noon CST is the last day for expedited shipping for estimated arrival before 12/25.

12/19 noon CST is the last day to order with express shipping for estimated arrival before 12/25.

Get a pink rose glitter B1 from Beachwaver for $69 or check out the original (sans-tie dye) from Amazon for $78.99.