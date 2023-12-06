38 Gadget Gifts You’ll Agree Are Worth The Splurge

1. A Furbo camera that's an absolute must-have for pet parents — they'll be able to check on Fido at anytime and will even receive push notifications when their pup is barking so they can talk to them through the app to calm them and even toss them a treat!
It features realtime two-way audio, color night vision, and a 360-degree rotating 1080p camera.
Promising review: "Having cameras inside the house are nice for checking on the dogs. Having a feeder where you can watch your dogs eat is better. Having a camera that can swivel to check where your dogs went and feed them? Perfect. Setup was easy and I was up and running in no time. I have no regrets making this purchase and I’ve gotten my dogs used to the new camera and they definitely enjoy all the treats being dispensed. It’s also nice to be able to talk to the pups and stop them from doing stuff through the mic. Highly recommend for people who aren’t at home a lot and worry about their pets and just want to give them some loving while you’re busy." —Eugene
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $210.
2. An automatic milk frother they can use for traditional hot frothing *or* to create their own cold foam (instead of paying a pretty penny to have it top your Starbies drinks). Reviewers are obsessed with how thick and creamy the froth gets, even from low fat and almond milks, and just how *fast* it works to fully froth in just one minute.
Check out a TikTok of the milk frother in action.
Promising review: "I’m pleased to report it has outperformed all of them. It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop. I have used it with almond milk and regular and they both come out beautifully. I pour it over a bit of very strong coffee from my French press mixed with some Trader Joe’s sipping chocolate. Just perfect. It’s the first at-home mocha that doesn’t leave me feeling deprived of my fancy coffee fix. As a bonus, it’s very easy to use — plug and play, really —s mall to store, and it cleans up like a breeze." —Placeholder
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in three colors)
3. A Renpho percussion massager — a must-have if they’re forever complaining about the knots in their back and wishing they could take a daily trip to the spa.
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, I tried it out, and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A stuffed waffle maker you can count on to make all of their breakfast dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5. A Beast countertop blender that'll look gorgeous atop their kitchen counter but *also* become a treasured gadget by their entire family — it's designed to reduce vibrations and noise so anyone can make a smoothie first thing in the morning without worrying about disturbing everyone else.
This made Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list! And my coworker Maitland Quitmeyer swears by it too. Check out her full Beast blender review for more deets!
Promising review: “There are so many things to love about this blender! Its sleek design, quiet motor, and overall look makes you proud to place it on your kitchen countertop. The most impressive part of the Beast is its blending power. The one-minute interval program is the perfect length of time to ensure all of your ingredients are fully blended — no need to shake the bottle or re-blend multiple times!” —Allison K.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $140.25 (available in three colors).
6. A rotating Beachwaver curling iron featuring the ability to basically curl their hair for them while they stand around watching YouTube videos. Technology these days, man.
This version features a design from Baked by Melissa — cupcakes and hair styling tools? Who woulda thought! BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers! She said:
"I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time."
Promising review: "As a first time Beachwaver user I was so impressed! I have never been able to use a regular curling iron or a wand so I had high hopes that the Beachwaver would be my hair curling solution, and it was! The Beachwaver is so easy to use and it makes perfect curls every time. At first I had trouble understanding which way I was supposed to curl the hair, but after a tiny bit of practice and a tutorial video I became a Beachwaver pro. It is truly so easy to use and I recommend that everyone gets themselves a Beachwaver even if you already know how to curl hair because it definitely speeds up the hair curling process!" —Raleigh K.
Shipping info:
From Amazon:
Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
From Beachwaver:
12/7 by midnight PST was the last day to order with standard shipping for estimated arrival before 12/25.
12/15 by noon CST is the last day for expedited shipping for estimated arrival before 12/25.
12/19 noon CST is the last day to order with express shipping for estimated arrival before 12/25.
Get a pink rose glitter B1 from Beachwaver for $69 or check out the original (sans-tie dye) from Amazon for $78.99.
7. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner they'll become obsessed with when they see just how much dirt and gunk it pulls out of all the surfaces in their life.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $89.
8. A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so they can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in two colors).
9. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that'll let them use their Bluetooth headphones to watch whatever ~*movie of the month*~ is playing during their flight.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in three models).
10. A sunrise alarm clock to wake them up so pleasantly they'll forget that they're supposed to be cranky about heading off to work.
This lovely lil' gadget has seven different light settings, calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20, or 10 minutes.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $32.88.
11. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll fantastically suck up all the dust and debris they sweep its way — Rosie from The Jetsons is shaking!!!
Eye-Vac is a small business!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in six colors).
Don't forget to clip the coupon for an additional $20 off!