33 Products You'll Appreciate If You're A Morning Person

1. A sunrise alarm clock that'll wake you up so pleasantly you'll feel truly energized about getting up to start your day.
This lovely lil' gadget has seven different light settings, calming "wake up" noises, and can be set to gradually get brighter at 30, 20, or 10 minutes.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped, especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A cold-brew maker you'll be happy to see each morning even if you *do* prefer to get up early — because who wouldn't want to start their day with coffee that's already ready to drink?
Promising review: "We use this all the time in my house. A little less than when I initially bought it, as there's less call for cold brew in the winter, but it still gets some use. I generally prefer glass to plastic in my kitchen, but the body of it seems to have held up well despite extensive and extended use. I certainly recommend it if you're looking tired of making cold brew at home with the mason jar method but still don't want to spill the cash for a fancier-than-necessary alternative." —Matthew Baird
Get it from Amazon for $21.60+ (available in one or two quarts and three colors).
Check our full review of the Takeya 10310 Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker here.
3. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer to make whipping up breakfast the easiest part of your day — break this out and impress any morning guests with your simple-but-delicious pancake-making skillzzzzz.
When making pancakes, just pour all the ingredients directly into the bottle, shake it up, and then squeeze the batter directly onto your pan or griddle. It couldn't be easier!
Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A stuffed waffle maker you can count on to make all of your breakfast dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5. Or an adorable mini waffle maker, in case you prefer your breakfast to look cute as a button. You can also use this lil' gadget to crank out some delightful hash browns or tiny pizzas (YUMMY) or to press tiny paninis.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 16 styles).
6. A rapid egg cooker you can use to make your breakfast faster than you can say, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?"
One little machine that can whip up hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs and omelets? Sounds magical! And let me tell you — it is. Get one of these egg-cellent appliances ASAP.
Promising review: "This egg cooker is some sort of insane magic. It is brilliant...totally changed my life and is my new best friend in the kitchen. Super simple to use, instructions are extremely clear, with pictures and some recipes to get you going, and the different types of eggs you can cook with this is incredible: hard boiled, poached (!!!) and an omelet. We didn't even have to try it a few times to get it right — first time the eggs came out the most perfect I've ever cooked them and all I did was follow a few basic instruction steps, then walk away and listen for the buzzer. Even the buzzer at the end is more than a sound...it's music that my son and I dance to in the kitchen. I'm in heaven. All for such a low price. I can die happy now:)" —Amazon Customer
Check out our deep dive into the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker here.
Get it from Amazon for $16.82+ (available in seven colors).
7. An activity book, designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — you'll get the chance to dig deep into your past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself ♥️" —Molls
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
8. A mug warmer, so even when you get distracted by the million other things on your morning to-do list you can still enjoy the treat that is a hot coffee.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes can confirm this gadget is worth the money:
"After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).
9. And a motivational morning mug covered in inspirational messages that'll pair perfectly with a good mood and a sunny morning.
Grow Up Gaby is a small business based out of Wales, UK that sells gorgeous themed mugs you won't be able to help but buy multiples of to fill your entire cabinet.
Promising review: "This beautiful cup is PERFECT for me; the handle accommodates all fingers on one hand, the paintings and sayings are cute, and the PACKAGING was very hardy/secure." —Donna Burns
Get it from Grow Up Gaby on Etsy for $11.94.
10. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher you'll likely want to buy for every single switch in your home (apologies) as you'll be able to use it to transform *any* device into a smart one! Once you set it up you'll be able to use Google, Alexa, or an app on your phone to control it. Technology, man. Use it to turn on your coffee machine or kitchen lights before climbing out of bed bright and early!
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. I need to get one of these for my husband who drags himself out of bed every morning to turn on his espresso machine.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in white and black).
11. Tozo earbuds many swear are *just* like AirPods but for waaaaaay cheaper — you'll finally be able to listen to your favorite podcast in peace (and without disturbing anyone else in your home).
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly says she can even wear these ear buds and listen to a podcast while blow drying her hair with her round dryer brush!
Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!
Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five styles).
12. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your at-home latte into one you'd expect to receive from your favorite barista.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 39 styles).