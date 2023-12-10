94 Of The Best Last-Minute Gifts To Give In 2023

Promising review: "Britney finally having the space to tell her own story is a highlight of 2023. While over the past few years many wrongs have been made right (or at least as right as possible), this book takes things a step further and offers perspective on events going back over two decades. I easily read the entire book in one sitting, even though it is close to 300 pages long, because growing up with Britney and watching everything she had gone through hearing what was going on behind closed doors felt like reading a letter from a friend. A lot of the book is absolutely devastating, and the fact that she manages to stay resilient through it all is a true testament to her character. I wish nothing but happiness for Britney, whatever she chooses to do with her future now." —Nicole Lynn



Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Amazon for $20.87.