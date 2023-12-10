Skip To Content
    94 Of The Best Last-Minute Gifts To Give In 2023

    Take a break from baking your fan-favorite gingerbread and let's finish up that long overdue holiday shopping.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when they just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on their walls.

    amazon.com

    Check them out on TikTok!

    Promising review: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16).

    2. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game they can play with their squad (turn it into a drinking game?!) on cold nights or even at the beach when the weather is warm.

    a game of taco goat cheese pizza
    Amazon

    You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins! Additionally, this game comes from a small business!

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 and check out the festive version "Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman.".

    3. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book adults and kiddos alike will cherish, I'd be remiss not to say it's "the best thing that's ever been mine." The illustrations are gorgeous and it'll look so cute on display in their home.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    4. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones they've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade their sleeping situation.

    two fluffy bed pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).

    5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have them wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.

    a reviewer shows a before and after of her skin
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized through out the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $14.50.

    6. And COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer they've *absolutely* seen popping off all over their TikTok FYP — it'll pair perfectly with the Power Repairing Essence and assist in relieving their skin of redness and dryness. They might want to think twice before saying "gross" the next time they see a trail of snail slime in their garden...

    a jar of snail mucin moisturizer
    Amazon

    Check it out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $15.05

    7. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to their face each time they glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become their companion. (We all need one, honestly.)

    a floppy duck-shaped light lying on its side
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    8. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your pal's living room. It features a spot to hold their remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. They honestly may never want to leave their couch again.

    A blue pillow with five holes fitting a can, a drink, a remote control, and a phone
    amazon.com

    Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. 

    Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.

    Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.  

    9. A Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks and Popcorn Stand every child is going to be absolutely begging for this holiday season — and for good reason! It'll bring all the fun of snacking at the Parks to their imaginative at-home play. You won't be able to resist joining in on the magic.

    a disney snack cart toy
    Target

    I hunted this item down for my son for Christmas this year, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's because I desperately want to play with it myself. Check it out in all its glory on TikTok.

    Promising review: "This has to be one of the cutest play sets I’ve seen. The Disney cart is perfect and the kids absolutely love it already!" —Lwargin

    Shipping info: Orders typically ship in 3–5 business days.

    Get it from Target for $109.99.

    10. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — which I'm pretty sure is what Bruno Mars was talking about when he sang about "24K magic." They're packed with hyaluronic acid to help banish dark circles under the eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy. These would make fantastic stocking stuffers!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft! You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use, and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" —Kayleena

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $11.87.

    11. The Woman in Me, a must-buy for any fan of the iconic Princess of Pop. You might just want to double check they haven't pre-ordered this beauty, being that they have likely been obsessing over her since the '90s.

    the cover of britney spear's memoir
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Britney finally having the space to tell her own story is a highlight of 2023. While over the past few years many wrongs have been made right (or at least as right as possible), this book takes things a step further and offers perspective on events going back over two decades. I easily read the entire book in one sitting, even though it is close to 300 pages long, because growing up with Britney and watching everything she had gone through hearing what was going on behind closed doors felt like reading a letter from a friend. A lot of the book is absolutely devastating, and the fact that she manages to stay resilient through it all is a true testament to her character. I wish nothing but happiness for Britney, whatever she chooses to do with her future now." —Nicole Lynn

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $20.87.

    12. A book-shaped flower vase they'll *literally* love so much they'll treat themselves to flowers every single weekend just to ensure it's always filled with fresh ones.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).

    13. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — your loved one will get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.

    a copy of &quot;burn after writing&quot; with a dark blue cover and gold celestial designs on it
    amazon.com

    ...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.

    Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself. ♥️" —Molls

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $7.32.

    14. A plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag. 

    A green and white checkered blanket draped on a couch
    The blanket in dusty rose, blue, ivory, and navy stacked on each other
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes). 

    15. Festive cake pops that'll help anyone get into the holiday spirit (yes, even The Grinch wouldn't be able to resist taking a bite out of one of these decorated desserts).

    an array of festive cake pops
    Harry & David

    This set comes with 10 chocolate-covered cake pops.

    Promising review: "Second time we have sent cake pops as a gift… always well received and considered a special treat … will send them again!" —Nancy J.

    Shipping info: Express two-day shipping is included on this gift.

    Get it from Harry & David for $59.99.

    16. color-shifting mushroom light for the ~fun guy~ in your life who would appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.

    Reviewer holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    The mushrooms lit up in the dark
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99

    17. A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets that'll please your partner who is forever complaining about how damn hot you keep your bedroom. They come in *tons* of colors so be sure to pick their favorite!

    Beige sheets on a bed
    amazon.com

    Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). 

    Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $33.97+ (available in sizes Twin—California King and 42 colors).

    18. A set of pearly hair clips, so pretty they'll want to start planning all of their outfits around them. Everyone's going to want to know where they got these beauties from.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am wearing these a lot and they appear pretty sturdy. I have worn almost every day since opening the package! Look like they came from an expensive boutique. Worth the purchase." —Josh and Margaret

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99.

    19. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers they can keep by their bed so their feet won't have to touch the freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m 100% not gonna lie but I saw these on TikTok and was interested...needed new house slippers so I ordered. omg! YES. YAAAAS. I recommend. So soft. So plush. I ordered them in black and a half size up based on other reviews...I just enjoy how they feel on my toes. 🖤🖤 buy! Do it now! Even if TikTok told you to!" —ashdav|

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)

    Don't forget to clip the 10% off coupon for an additional discount!

    20. Tozo earbuds to gift to your brother who is infamous for losing his headphones — snag him a handful of pairs and stock him up for the year.

    rose gold tozo earbuds
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!

    Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get them from Amazon fo$24.99+ (available in four styles)

    21. Or a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones you might want to say "screw it" and buy for yourself while you’re already filling your cart with gifts for everyone else.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    *Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

    Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my AirPod Pros or my old AirPods — love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I can't even find my AirPods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week through meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

    Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get them from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in three colors)