94 Of The Best Last-Minute Gifts To Give In 2023

1. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when they just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on their walls.
2. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game they can play with their squad (turn it into a drinking game?!) on cold nights or even at the beach when the weather is warm.
3. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book adults and kiddos alike will cherish, I'd be remiss not to say it's "the best thing that's ever been mine." The illustrations are gorgeous and it'll look so cute on display in their home.
4. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones they've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade their sleeping situation.
5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have them wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
6. And COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer they've *absolutely* seen popping off all over their TikTok FYP — it'll pair perfectly with the Power Repairing Essence and assist in relieving their skin of redness and dryness. They might want to think twice before saying "gross" the next time they see a trail of snail slime in their garden...
7. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to their face each time they glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become their companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
8. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your pal's living room. It features a spot to hold their remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. They honestly may never want to leave their couch again.
9. A Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks and Popcorn Stand every child is going to be absolutely begging for this holiday season — and for good reason! It'll bring all the fun of snacking at the Parks to their imaginative at-home play. You won't be able to resist joining in on the magic.
I hunted this item down for my son for Christmas this year, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's because I desperately want to play with it myself. Check it out in all its glory on TikTok.
Promising review: "This has to be one of the cutest play sets I’ve seen. The Disney cart is perfect and the kids absolutely love it already!" —Lwargin
Get it from Target for $109.99.
10. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — which I'm pretty sure is what Bruno Mars was talking about when he sang about "24K magic." They're packed with hyaluronic acid to help banish dark circles under the eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy. These would make fantastic stocking stuffers!
11. The Woman in Me, a must-buy for any fan of the iconic Princess of Pop. You might just want to double check they haven't pre-ordered this beauty, being that they have likely been obsessing over her since the '90s.
Promising review: "Britney finally having the space to tell her own story is a highlight of 2023. While over the past few years many wrongs have been made right (or at least as right as possible), this book takes things a step further and offers perspective on events going back over two decades. I easily read the entire book in one sitting, even though it is close to 300 pages long, because growing up with Britney and watching everything she had gone through hearing what was going on behind closed doors felt like reading a letter from a friend. A lot of the book is absolutely devastating, and the fact that she manages to stay resilient through it all is a true testament to her character. I wish nothing but happiness for Britney, whatever she chooses to do with her future now." —Nicole Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $20.87.
12. A book-shaped flower vase they'll *literally* love so much they'll treat themselves to flowers every single weekend just to ensure it's always filled with fresh ones.
13. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — your loved one will get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
14. A plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
15. Festive cake pops that'll help anyone get into the holiday spirit (yes, even The Grinch wouldn't be able to resist taking a bite out of one of these decorated desserts).
This set comes with 10 chocolate-covered cake pops.
Promising review: "Second time we have sent cake pops as a gift… always well received and considered a special treat … will send them again!" —Nancy J.
Get it from Harry & David for $59.99.
16. A color-shifting mushroom light for the ~fun guy~ in your life who would appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.