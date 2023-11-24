Just 31 Black Friday Deals For Anyone Looking To Upgrade Their Home Office Setup

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. 33% off a 49-inch Samsung ultrawide monitor (the 2023 model) that'll significantly expand your screen space so you can stop painstakingly switching between tabs all the time — a productivity game-changer.
2. 33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout the whole house (but especially in your office).
3. 32% off a PuroAir HEPA Air Purifier to help keep your office dust-free so your pet can continue to hang in there with you.
6. 30% off a faux leather desk mat at Amazon to protect your desk and make it look put together in an instant.
10. 25% off a customizable office door sign on Etsy you can spin to show your kids, partner, or roomie when they can come in, when they should knock to check, and when you're on "Do Not Disturb."
11. 40% off a Govee smart floor standing lamp from Amazon with 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, *and* it's compatible with Alexa.
16. 30% off a multi-plug surge protector at Amazon with regular and USB plugs so you can plug in *all* the things you need — finally. It has an automatic nightlight too!
17. $50 off a mini Marshall speaker that packs a wallop of sound in a small package, perfect for anyone who lives in a smaller space but loves jamming out. Or anyone who wants to bring their tunes on the go — it's even waterproof!
21. 30% off almost everything at Boy Smells (also great for gifting!) so you can fill your space with delicious scents.
26. 51% off a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones at Amazon (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life.
27. And $80 off 2nd Gen AirPods Pro (bringing them to $169 — the lowest I've ever seen *and* $20 less than other retailers' deals right now) at Walmart. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
31. An obscenely comfortable Lovesac for 30% off you will jump into once, then debate quitting your job so you can just enjoy its warm, snuggly, goodness 24/7.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
