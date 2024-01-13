54 Gadgets And Gizmos That Would Put Ariel's Collection To Shame

1. A TikTok Bluetooth scrolling remote that'll take your laziness trait to the next level but leave you feeling smug at the same time for working smarter not harder. You can set this bad boy up then get under your covers and enjoy some seriously cozy scrolling, hands-free.
You can also use the remote to take selfies on your phone from afar!
Check out a TikTok of the remote in action!
Promising review: "I love this for scrolling through TikTok videos on my phone while I'm in bed. It is comfortable to wear. I use it with a mounted phone holder, so it's completely hands free! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who spends hours scrolling on TikTok like I do!" —Shawn P.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A set of flameless LED candles to bring a calming ambiance to your home without the added worry of "OMG, did I leave that candle on?"
These have a 10-key remote that allows you to control the brightness, flicker, *and* choose between a 2, 4, 6, or 8-hour timer. PS, get some batteries!
Promising review: "Love these! I don't like to burn real candles because I can't handle scents, but I like the look of candles as part of decor and candlelight. I hate those cheep faux wax looking ones. These are much more sleek and fashionable. You can't immediately tell they aren't real. It's not glass but a very sturdy hard plastic which I prefer with a toddler running around. My only small complaint is the remote sensor can be weird. The candles can be right next to each other, and sometimes, not all three will turn on, so I have to hit the button three to four times. There's also a flicker light option which helps make them more realistic. Buying more!" —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A breakfast sandwich maker for those rainy Sunday mornings where all you want is a cure to your hangover but can't physically venture farther than the kitchen.
Promising review: "FAM. I need you to lissssssten. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssten. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).
4. Motorized custom shades that'll help you make even the sunniest of days into cozy ones fit for movie marathons — all you'll have to do is click your remote or ask Alexa or Google to lower them for you!
Promising review: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" —Johnny X.
Get them from Amazon for $153.99+ (available in 22 colors; all orders are custom sized).
5. A foot heater for anyone with perpetually cold tootsies — fire this bad boy up, turn on Gilmore Girls, and enjoy the warmth you’re guaranteed to feel from head-to-toe (literally).
Promising review: "This is the first product I've bought that actually works! I've suffered from cold feet all my life, but no more. This foot warmer is so cozy and plush, but most important of all, it actually heats my feet on even the coldest nights! Love it!" —Killaree
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
6. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. A mug warmer to keep on your nightstand so you can continue to sip on hot tea even if you completely forgot about it while getting a bit *too* invested in the bread week episode of The Great British Baking Show.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes can confirm this gadget is worth the money:
"After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in six colors).
8. A rechargeable lighter, so you can light every candle in your house to create the *perfect* ambience without concern you'll run out of lighter fluid.
I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super-fun gadget. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! I'll never have to buy another lighter again. My first charge lasted me seven months!
Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).
9. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
ChomChom is a small business!
Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
10. Tozo earbuds many swear are *just* like AirPods but for waaaaaay cheaper — you'll finally be able to listen to your favorite podcast in peace.
Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!
Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five styles).
Be sure to clip the coupon for an addition 15% off!
11. A set of LED lightsaber chopsticks you'll probably misplace in your utensil drawer but then have the opportunity to exclaim "THESE are the ones I've been looking for!" once you finally find them.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.