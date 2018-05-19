 back to top
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Become The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex

"Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding today, Kensington Palace has announced.

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," the palace said.

"Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

The announcement came hours before the couple were due to exchange vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor, on Saturday.

The announcement came hours before the couple were due to exchange vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor, on Saturday.
The Royal Family @RoyalFamily

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle: Titles Announcement #RoyalWedding https://t.co/wyl0J7eW0g

