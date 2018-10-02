Senior Policing Figures Want The Government To Offer Period Products To Women In Court Custody

Police and crime commissioners across the UK have backed proposed changes to the law to improve sanitary provisions in police custody, and are calling on the government to address inadequacies in court custody, BuzzFeed News can reveal.



In a letter to the Home Office, more than 30 PCCs have welcomed "essential reforms" to the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE), after shocking reports from unannounced inspections revealed that detainees were being left to bleed without menstrual protection in cells around the UK.

Police will be required to offer women free menstrual products and access to female officers, according to draft changes to PACE first reported by BuzzFeed News.

"These changes will help to ensure that detainees in police custody are treated with dignity and respect, as well as guaranteeing provision of sanitary products in police custody," the letter reads.



It also includes a united call for the government to address insufficient practices in court custody, after BuzzFeed News revealed that detainees facing long, tense waits in the run-up to court appearances are expected to ask when they need menstrual products.



"Whilst this Home Office consultation is limited to making changes that will affect those in police custody, the APCC would like to take the opportunity to highlight outstanding shortcomings in court custody with regards to treatment of menstruating detainees and the provision of sanitary products," the letter reads.

"We urge the Government to take appropriate action to ensure standards and provision are on an equal standing regardless of where people are being detained."

In stressing the importance that detainees should not have to ask for sanitary products, the letter echoes the position of legal experts who say that "overwhelmingly male" custodial environments make it hard for many women, who are already vulnerable, to ask for pads and tampons.



The letter continues: "The availability of sanitary products for a menstruating detainee should not be dependent upon any requirement or expectation that a potentially vulnerable individual in police custody proactively requests sanitary protection."

Among the senior policing figures and politicians who called for action in court custody in August was Dame Vera Baird QC, the victims lead for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners. She is among the signatories of the letter.