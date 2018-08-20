The Government Has Proposed Changes To The Law After Menstruating Women Were Left To Bleed In Police Custody

The government will issue proposed changes to the law to improve sanitary provisions in police custody and ensure that women are treated with dignity when they are on their periods, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

Police will be required to offer women free menstrual products and access to female officers, according to draft changes to the Police and Criminal Evidence (PACE) Act, which will be published when the government announces its consultation at midday.

It comes after shocking reports from unannounced inspections revealed that women were being left to bleed without menstrual protection in cells around the UK.

Women had been denied tampons for safety reasons, recorded on CCTV while changing menstrual products, and left unable to wash their hands, or even shower, for several days, according to reports from the Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA), a Home Office-funded watchdog that advises the government and police authorities about custody conditions.

In a report by BuzzFeed News, one woman described how a male police officer laughed at her when she asked for sanitary products. At its worst, one woman deemed at risk of self-harm was placed in a paper suit, and denied underwear and tampons in case she tried to strangle or choke herself.

The ICVA wrote an open letter to the Home Office calling for the introduction minimum standards of sanitary provisions in January. In May, the government announced that it was working on revisions to PACE Code C, which sets out the legal requirements for the detention and treatment of suspects in custody.

The draft changes will need to be passed in parliament before they can become law. In a statement ahead of the six-week consultation period, Nick Hurd, minister for policing and the fire service, said everyone in custody should be treated with “dignity”.

“Our proposals should leave forces across the country in no doubt of their responsibilities towards women in custody,” he said.