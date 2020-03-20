A 24-Year-Old Who Died Mysteriously On Nauru Should Get An Inquest, Lawyers Say

The mother of a young refugee who died mysteriously on Nauru has formally requested a public inquiry into her son's death, backed by lawyers who say a coroner is obliged to investigate following a series of stories from BuzzFeed News.

Rakib Khan was just 24 when he died at Nauru's hospital just over four years ago as doctors prepared to airlift him to Australia for urgent medical treatment.



A BuzzFeed News investigation published earlier this year revealed that Khan's complaints of chest pain were initially not taken seriously. He was eventually treated for pulmonary embolism, but an autopsy later concluded there was no evidence of that condition and that it was unclear what had killed him.



In April, lawyers representing Khan's mother, Hazera Begum, wrote to Queensland's state coroner to formally request an inquest. Khan's death has never been the subject of a public or independent investigation.

According to Begum's lawyers, Queensland has jurisdiction to conduct an inquest because Khan's body was sent to Brisbane before being repatriated to his family in Bangladesh, a fact unearthed by BuzzFeed News.



Relying on the advice of senior counsel, the 15-page letter also argues that Khan was on the way to Brisbane when he died, and that his death was both related to healthcare and a death in custody. These factors make it a "reportable" death under Queensland law and mean a coroner must investigate, the lawyers say.

"Mrs Begum is pleading for an investigation into her son’s death and for Queensland to conduct an inquest. This would not only provide her with answers but may contribute to ensuring that her son’s death was not in vain," the letter says.

"She would like to see that recommendations be made to ensure that detainees at regional processing facilities receive appropriate medical attention and do not suffer the same fate as her son."



Khan's brother Ashraf Uddin told BuzzFeed News he was "so tired, so tired" of fighting for answers about his brother's death. He said that when he returns to his village, people laugh at him about Khan's death, joking that Khan fled Bangladesh to avoid being killed for his homosexuality only to end up killed by the Australian government. Uddin said he wants a report to establish a reason for Khan's death and show it to his tormentors.