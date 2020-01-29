Australia Put Hundreds Of Women On Nauru. There Are Just Eight Left.

Just shy of six years ago, the tiny island nation of Nauru was home to more than 300 women who had tried to come to Australia by boat to seek asylum.



Now, only eight remain.

“I’m waiting for the day Allah wants me to go,” Fawzia (a pseudonym), a 27-year-old Somali woman, tells BuzzFeed News via an interpreter. “I’m waiting for my time.”

In 2013, Australia vowed that nobody who sought asylum by boat would ever be settled in the country. Instead, it dumped hundreds of potential refugees offshore on small Pacific islands for processing, in a hardline policy that has outlasted three prime ministers.

At its peak in mid-2014 more than 1,200 people were warehoused on Nauru — an island 21 square kilometres in size, with a population of about 13,000. Others were sent to a detention camp on PNG’s Manus Island.

By October 2019 — the last time for which detailed official statistics are available — Fawzia had watched all but 278 of those people leave Nauru. Of those left, none were children, who were all moved elsewhere by the end of February 2019. The vast majority were recognised refugees.

Just 12 were women: 10 Iranian women; a Sri Lankan woman, Vaishnavi (a pseudonym); and Fawzia. That figure has now dwindled to eight.

While some women have gone to Australia for medical treatment or to accompany their children, Fawzia does not have children or any significant health issues. “I am a healthy woman, I thank Allah for that, and I won’t say any lies [to reach Australia],” she says.

Other women have returned to their home countries, or travelled to the U.S. under an unusual deal between the two countries that has seen over 600 refugees who originally tried to reach Australia resettled there, even after Trump’s election.

Fawzia’s first application to go to the US was rejected, and she is waiting to hear back about a second application.

“When I first arrived we [had] fled from problems in my country, and we thought it was better here than where I came from at that time,” she explains.

About eight months ago, the only other Somali woman remaining left Nauru. “We kept each other company,” Fawzia says.

Now she is left on the island with her family far away, and mostly surrounded by men. She barely sees the other refugee women, who mostly struggle with their mental health and stay at home, she says. She speaks to her family back home every day.

Although she initially found it difficult to find work that would allow her to wear her hijab, and not force her to wear trousers or to be around alcohol, now that other women have left she has taken over some of their work and can wear her hijab.

Her existence is “sometimes lonely”, Fawzia admits, but her steadfast faith has helped her to endure seven years of detention.

“Some people are cutting themselves because they don’t have religion,” she says. “When I think something bad, I go to pray and I read the Quran and I fast.”

If she needs help, the male asylum seekers will help her, she says, and she feels safe with the “good people” of Nauru.

But others do not feel this way.