People Are Sharing The Wildest Thing That Happened To *That One Kid* From High School, Because Every High School Has One

7. "There was a guy in my year who sustained seven concussions in four years from playing basketball and soccer, and by the time we were high school juniors, his doctor had forbid him from playing any sports whatsoever (even non-contact ones like cross country) because of how many head injuries he’d suffered. To the surprise of absolutely no one, experiencing repeated trauma to his head in his teen years severely impacted his ability to think rationally and control his impulses, which culminated in his being arrested for underage alcohol possession halfway through senior year (I grew up in a wealthy suburb where everyone came from 'good' families, so this was a big deal). How did I hear about this? His parents bailed him out, and he returned to school a few days later and bragged about it."

"He stopped attending school soon afterward, he wasn’t at graduation, nothing. After high school, his mom started telling people that he’d moved out to California (I’m from Massachusetts, so literally the other side of the country) to be with his girlfriend and was attending community college there with the hopes of getting into the tech field. My friend grew up on the same street as him, and when we were 22/23, we found out that the girlfriend wasn’t real, he wasn’t attending community college, and was living in his parents' basement the whole time, barely going out. My friend saw him for the first time in years standing on his front lawn, and when he saw her, he ran into the house."

—cristinas437192d57