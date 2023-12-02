Tell Us The Most Shocking Thing That You Heard About Someone You Went To High School With

Love it or hate it, high school is a defining time in many of our lives. And though most of us like to leave it behind, it's always fun to reminisce, or even play a game of "Where are they now?" Some of the stories are sweet, some sad, but everyone seems to have one that is just absolutely batshit.
For instance, any time I hang out with my high school friends, someone brings up the kid who joined a cult where they drank the cult leader's semen mixed with orange juice.
And before you gawk, I bet some of you have some even wilder stories. So go ahead and tell us: what happened to *that* person from your high school? What wild story is told over and over? Did someone end up arrested for running a massive con across multiple states?
Did you have some wild success story, like a really weird theater kid* who went on to be a famous celeb?
Did something go down while you were still in high school, which still remains legendary in your town to this day?
Whatever your story is, we want to hear it! Let us know in the comments and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.