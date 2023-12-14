Recently, we wrote about TV and movie couples with absolutely zero chemistry, and members of the BuzzFeed Community had their own ideas! Here are couples who just felt wooden to them.
3.
Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland as Andy and Haley in Modern Family:
4.
Piper Perabo and Nic Bishop as Annie and Ryan in Covert Affairs:
5.
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as Jon and Daenerys in Game of Thrones:
6.
Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender as Jane and Rochester in Jane Eyre:
7.
William Jackson Harper and Kristen Bell as Chidi and Eleanor in The Good Place:
8.
Lana Parrilla and Sean Maguire as Regina and Robin Hood in Once Upon a Time:
9.
Kate Winslet and Jack Black as Iris and Miles in The Holiday:
10.
Gina Rodriguez and Brett Dier as Jane and Michael in Jane the Virgin:
11.
Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate and Anthony in Bridgerton:
12.
Tasya Teles and Bob Morley as Echo and Bellamy in The 100:
13.
Tyler Blackburn and Troian Bellisario as Caleb and Spencer in Pretty Little Liars:
14.
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton as Nancy and Jonathan in Stranger Things:
15.
Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep as Robert and Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County:
16.
Cobie Smulders and Josh Radnor as Robyn and Ted in How I Met Your Mother:
17.
Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley as Kylo Ren and Rey in Star Wars:
18.
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Ana and Christian in Fifty Shades of Grey:
19.
Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant as Carrie and Charles in Four Weddings and a Funeral:
20.
America Ferrera and Ben Feldman as Amy and Jonah in Superstore:
21.
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard as Aquaman and Mera in Aquaman:
22.
Vincent Rodriguez III and Rachel Bloom as Josh and Rachel in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend:
23.
Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as Bob and Abishola in Bob Hearts Abishola:
24.
Alyson Hannigan and Amber Benson as Willow and Tara in Buffy the Vampire Slayer:
25.
And finally, "Everyone in every single Hallmark Christmas movie":