25 Costars Who May Both Be Hot But Who Couldn't Generate A Single Ounce Of Chemistry Between Them

"The Rey–Kylo Ren kiss was the cherry on top of an all-around deus ex machina poop sundae."

Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, we wrote about TV and movie couples with absolutely zero chemistry, and members of the BuzzFeed Community had their own ideas! Here are couples who just felt wooden to them.

1. Carey Mulligan and Leonardo DiCaprio as Daisy and Gatsby in The Great Gatsby:

Each of them says they&#x27;re &quot;certainly glad to see&quot; each other
Warner Bros. Pictures

jamiiya

"OMG, I totally forgot about this one. I remember everybody at the time thought this was going to be one of the greats — like Titanic-level chemistry/energy/greatness — but instead, we got this tragic casting duo. 🥴"

BuzzyNYC

"Personally, I don't like Carey Mulligan as an actor. The Great Gatsby is one of my favorite books. I thought Leo DiCaprio did a fine job, but Carey's Daisy was wooden and unlikable, beyond how unlikable her character should have been. I like how Carey comes off as a person, but I find it hard to believe that anyone can have good chemistry with someone who doesn't understand the assignment, ever."

TheGreatCatsby33

2. Charlie Hunnam and Maggie Siff as Jax and Tara in Sons of Anarchy:

They&#x27;re outside and looking at each other
Prashant Gupta / FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

kelseyr4f7d3c2d9

"Are we not gonna mention Jax and Tara??? Sons of Anarchy could have been epic if they had been cast better. ZERO CHEMISTRY."

amberocamb

3. Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland as Andy and Haley in Modern Family:

Haley holds her arms out, saying &quot;Oh don&#x27;t be so formal; c&#x27;mere, you,&quot; she and Andy kiss, and Andy says, &quot;Well, I promised this little dude a bubble beard&quot;
ABC

"I'll get a lot of hate for this 'cause some people think they should be endgame, but Andy and Haley from Modern Family. Yes, they do have a slow-burn, friends-to-lovers arc, and they seem perfect for each other on paper. But for the love of Godzilla, Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland had zero chemistry! They are more believable as best friends than soulmates."

masm2

4. Piper Perabo and Nic Bishop as Annie and Ryan in Covert Affairs:

Close-up of Annie and Ryan kissing
USA Network

"I loved Covert Affairs, but the guy Annie ended up with in the last season was literally the only male actor on the entire show over five whole seasons who Piper Perabo didn't have insanely good chemistry with."

cougar33

5. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as Jon and Daenerys in Game of Thrones:

Daenerys saying to Jon, &quot;It&#x27;s cold up here for a southern girl, so keep your queen warm,&quot; and then they kiss
HBO

"It was just soooo forced."

chloeh49645d628

"He was her literal nephew. 🤮🤮🤮"

thatsalottaspaghetti

6. Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender as Jane and Rochester in Jane Eyre:

They&#x27;re embracing and smiling at each other
Laurie Sparham / Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It’s my least favorite adaptation because they are so unbelievably dull, with a chilly air of indifference between them."

tamasauruswrex

7. William Jackson Harper and Kristen Bell as Chidi and Eleanor in The Good Place:

Eleanor saying &quot;Hey, man! What&#x27;s up?&quot; to Chidi, and then they kiss and she says &quot;Hot diggity dog!&quot;
NBC

"I think they were better as friends."

elisabethefergusone

8. Lana Parrilla and Sean Maguire as Regina and Robin Hood in Once Upon a Time:

Regina says he&#x27;s &quot;quite a good kisser,&quot; Robin Hood says &quot;Just wait till I actually have my heart back,&quot; she says &quot;Use mine for the both of us,&quot; and then they kiss
ABC

"Soooo wooden."

bee

9. Kate Winslet and Jack Black as Iris and Miles in The Holiday:

They&#x27;re looking seriously at each other
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It was like watching siblings mouth-kiss."

BrolyTheUnholy

10. Gina Rodriguez and Brett Dier as Jane and Michael in Jane the Virgin:

Priest recommends that they write a letter to each other before the wedding as a reminder of how they felt; Jane says she loves that idea because it&#x27;s so romantic, and Michael says, &quot;What about a basketball game once a month to re-up our bond?&quot;
The CW

"Unpopular opinion, probably, but I’m rewatching Jane the Virgin, and Michael and Jane just have zero chemistry."

ashtink

"I agree…I’ve been Team Rafael from the start, mainly because of the lack of chemistry between Jane and Michael."

Dutchie89

"I…haaaaaaate…Michael. From the first second he appeared onscreen. I guess that’s why — I did NOT see it between him and Jane."

F4bul0u5

11. Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate and Anthony in Bridgerton:

They&#x27;re kissing
Liam Daniel / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Simone Ashley is...hard to watch. No chemistry whatsoever with Jonathan Bailey. She made me hate a character I love from the Bridgerton books."

tonieritasolomon91

12. Tasya Teles and Bob Morley as Echo and Bellamy in The 100:

Echo asking Bellamy, &quot;What are we gonna be now,&quot; Bellamy says &quot;Nothing is gonna change on the ground,&quot; and then they kiss
The CW

"Is it possible to have negative chemistry? They had that. It didn't help that the relationship came out of nowhere (after they had been enemies who had just barely started to tolerate each other), was 'developed' offscreen during a time jump, and then they barely had interactions, but their few love scenes were also incredibly awkward."

ivanac2

"Oh god, YES. So much this. It was so painful to watch. I was so offended by this pairing, and you know it only happened to stop Clarke and Bellamy from looking too romantic. TBH, if he had to date someone, it should have been Raven."

Mandy

13. Tyler Blackburn and Troian Bellisario as Caleb and Spencer in Pretty Little Liars:

Caleb saying to Spencer on the other side of a door, &quot;I couldn&#x27;t stop staring at that little cleft on your chin, thinking about how I wanted to trace it with my finger and kiss you&quot;
Freeform

"No chemistry, and the relationship made me so mad because who does that to a friend (date a significant ex you know they loved deeply)? Same goes for the guy — who dates one of your ex’s best friends?!"

Idkwhy8373762

14. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton as Nancy and Jonathan in Stranger Things:

Murray tells Jonathan and Nancy they&#x27;re young, attractive, and have chemistry and history, and Jonathan says, &quot;Plus, the real shit: shared trauma&quot; as Nancy gives an eyeroll)
Netflix

"Even though the actors are together in real life."

bee

"Jonathan will never beat Steve Harrington's rizz."

braccolirob

15. Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep as Robert and Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County:

They&#x27;re embracing and their faces are touching
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Meryl Streep gave one of her greatest performances, but Clint Eastwood had zero chemistry with her in The Bridges of Madison County."

weaverm

16. Cobie Smulders and Josh Radnor as Robyn and Ted in How I Met Your Mother:

Ted&#x27;s kids tell him he&#x27;s into Robin, and he goes to her house with a trumpet
CBS

"Robyn and Ted are the worst together. She had waaaay more chemistry with Barney for sure."

BudgetHistorian88

17. Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley as Kylo Ren and Rey in Star Wars:

They look at each other soulfully and kiss
Lucasfilm / Disney

"The Rey–Kylo Ren kiss was the cherry on top of an all-around deus ex machina poop sundae."

AXJ66

18. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Ana and Christian in Fifty Shades of Grey:

Christian cups Ana&#x27;s face and asks her, &quot;Where have you been?&quot; and she says &quot;Waiting&quot;
Universal Pictures

"Jamie Dornan had more chemistry with Emily Blunt in that movie that bombed, where he's an antisocial man who identifies as a literal bumblebee, than with Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades."

oldladyfromtitanic

19. Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant as Carrie and Charles in Four Weddings and a Funeral:

He cups her face as they&#x27;re about to kiss
Gramercy Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The WORST chemistry."

ohforfuxsake

20. America Ferrera and Ben Feldman as Amy and Jonah in Superstore:

They&#x27;re arguing in the store about loving each other
NBC

"I don't know why, but Jonah and Amy just never did it for me on Superstore."

melaniem44f9d8ef3

21. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard as Aquaman and Mera in Aquaman:

They&#x27;re standing together outdoors and she&#x27;s looking at him
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It felt so cringey/awkward. 😬"

Yup

22. Vincent Rodriguez III and Rachel Bloom as Josh and Rachel in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend:

Josh and Rachel are embracing, and she says she moved to be with him, she knows he&#x27;s the answer to all her problems, and she&#x27;s so excited for their love story to begin, and he looks less than thrilled
The CW

"Josh and Rachel in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and then new Greg and Rachel, also in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. But Rachel and old Greg and (surprisingly at first, I thought!) Nathaniel and Rachel were great."

pitapocket

"Yes! Rebecca and Nathaniel had great chemistry, and old Greg as well. Josh — just no."

ashtin87

23. Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as Bob and Abishola in Bob Hearts Abishola:

They&#x27;re sitting together on a bus
CBS

"They have absolutely NO chemistry, never kiss, barely hug, etc.…and it seems as if Folake Olowofoyeku genuinely does not like Billy Gardell."

rvlbrown

24. Alyson Hannigan and Amber Benson as Willow and Tara in Buffy the Vampire Slayer:

Willow says to Tara, &quot;Hard to believe such a hot mama yama came from humble geek-infested roots?&quot; Tara says &quot;Trying to turn me on?&quot; Willow says &quot;I have to try now?&quot; and they kiss
The WB

"I would’ve picked Willow and Tara for lack of chemistry. The only good thing from it was the episodes of the evil Willow."

CribbageKing

25. And finally, "Everyone in every single Hallmark Christmas movie":

A woman and a man wearing a Santa hat smile at each other in the Hallmark movie &quot;Charming Christmas&quot;
Brooke Palmer / Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

thatsalottaspaghetti