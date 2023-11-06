Skip To Content
22 Costars Who Couldn't Generate Chemistry If Their Lives Depended On It

"There's more chemistry between Wu and Michelle Yeoh in the Mahjong scene than Wu and Henry Golding in the entire film."

Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, we wrote about actors who had no chemistry with their costars based on this Reddit thread — and the BuzzFeed Community chimed in with their own answers! Here are 22 more TV and movie couples where the chemistry was just nonexistent.*

*Along with a few answers from this Reddit thread.

1. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire and Owen in Jurassic World

Screenshots from &quot;Jurassic World&quot;
Universal Pictures

"Literally where did it come from? The film was going so well, and then it's like the writers forgot what they were doing and just added in a kiss for a laugh. Makes no sense for the characters and completely took away from the actual plot."

lauraaliily

"One comment pointed out that Chris Pratt has better romantic chemistry with the CGI raptor, and it's fucking true."

u/Thopterthallid

2. Constance Wu and Henry Golding as Rachel and Nick in Crazy Rich Asians

Screenshot from &quot;Crazy Rich Asians&quot;
Sanja Bucko / Warner Bros. Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"I enjoy rewatching this once in a while, but there's no denying that there's more chemistry between Wu and Michelle Yeoh in the Mahjong scene than Wu and Henry Golding in the entire film."

prolix

3. Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama as Jackie and Fez in That '70s Show

Fez tells Jackie he loves her and they kiss and she says it was nice
Fox

"She should have been with Hyde."

u/shaneous

"Just having Jackie go through virtually every guy in the group. They were clearly running out of ideas."

u/yDownvoted

4. Reese Witherspoon and Julianna Margulies as Bradley and Laura on The Morning Show

Screenshot from &quot;The Morning Show&quot;
Apple TV

"It seems too forced."

kctiedens

"Bradley and Laura on this season of The Morning Show on Apple+ have exactly zero chemistry. I'm catching Lesbian Bed Death just watching them."

tronchin

5. Evangeline Lilly and Aidan Turner as Tauriel and Kili in The Hobbit films

Screenshots from &quot;The Hobbit&quot;
Warner Bros. Pictures

"The elf/dwarf romance in The Hobbit movies between Tauriel and Kili. it was non-canonical, served no plot purpose, and wasn't even slightly believable."

u/McFeely_Smackup

"And wasn't even supposed to happen! Evangeline Lilly signed on because there wasn't a romance. Then the reshoots happened..."

u/knight_ofdoriath

"That movie tears me up inside because of that stupid romance subplot. I loved the book so much. I've never been so let down by a movie before."

u/League_of_Dimwits

6. Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon as Jacob and Marlena in Water for Elephants

Screenshot from &quot;Water for Elephants&quot;
David James/20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I did not see any chemistry or sexual tension between them at all. Very wooden performances whenever they were on screen together."

k4bb2fb4dd

"What also would have added to the discomfort between Reese and Robert in Water for Elephants is that he had a really bad cold during filming, so she *really* didn’t want to kiss him."

imaginaryximageryx

7. Chris Evans and Emily VanCamp as Steve and Sharon in Captain America: Civil War

Screenshots from &quot;Captain America: Civil War&quot;
Marvel

"Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter in the movie Civil War. Or maybe their relationship just seemed to come out of absolutely nowhere. The entire theater groaned when they kissed."

u/CosmicAviary

8. Cara Delevingne with Selena Gomez as Alice and Mabel in Only Murders in the Building

Screenshot from &quot;Only Murders in the Building&quot;
Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Painful. Actually, Cara Delevingne with ANYONE."

kbo0116

"I love the bi representation and how the older guys were surprised but very accepting, but the relationship was soooo awkward."

dajcia

9. Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc as Rachel and Joey in Friends

Screenshots from &quot;Friends&quot;
NBC

Suggested by u/Food-Oh_Koon

"It only had bad chemistry after they decided to MAKE them have bad chemistry. When Joey and Rachel initially fell for one another, it was amazing. But then they started going for each other...then it sucked."

u/robrobusa

10. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as Joe and Kathleen in You've Got Mail

Screenshot from &quot;You&#x27;ve Got Mail&quot;
Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

"What was that weird choice in the '90s to keep throwing [Tom Hanks] and Meg Ryan together? They don't mesh, it's just weird to watch. You've Got Mail is one of my most loathed films. Ever."

lobsterlemonlime

11. J.Lo and Ben Affleck as Ricki and Larry in Gigli

jennifer&#x27;s character in bed saying, it&#x27;s turkey time, gobble gobble
Sony Pictures Releasing

"Technically, J.Lo with any of her costars. Even her own boyfriend at the time, Ben Affleck, couldn't save Gigli."

masm2

12. Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario as Henry and Carina in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Screenshot from &quot;Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales&quot;
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"The lady scientist and the younger guy that were in the lead in the latest Pirates of the Caribbean. Apart from being painfully cliché, the romance is so unnatural and poorly played. Such a shame. The opening with the bank was amazing."

u/Blubber28

13. John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran as Finn and Rose in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi

Screenshot from &quot;Star Wars: The Last Jedi&quot;
Lucasfilm/Disney

"Really wasn't digging the Finn and Rose romance in The Last Jedi."

[deleted]

"I slid out of my chair in disbelief when she kissed him. Like, midnight showing, just slid right down to the theater floor as an instinctive reaction to get away from it. Why can't boys and girls just be FRIENDS! THEY WERE SUCH GREAT FRIENDS! Also, Finn has more chemistry with both Rey and Poe, tbh."

u/Istoh

14. Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler as Abby and Mike in The Ugly Truth

Screenshot from &quot;The Ugly Truth&quot;
Saeed Adyani / Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"I always thought that Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler had zero chemistry in The Ugly Truth. In fact, she had more chemistry with the underwear in that one scene than in the entire movie!"

crafty_gm

15. Gillian Jacobs and Donald Glover as Britta and Troy in Community

Troy tells Britta &quot;&quot;I&#x27;m sorry. I think I proved today that I&#x27;m not ready for this. I wanted it to work. I did. I care about you so much, and I love being around you. I just think I&#x27;m better as your friend... because that I know I can be good at&quot;
NBC

Suggested by u/lordlollygag

"That really seemed like it came out of nowhere and disappeared just as quickly. I have no idea what they were thinking besides causing friction between the actual relationship, Troy and Abed."

u/knight_ofdoriath

16. Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt as Melvin and Carol in As Good As It Gets

Screenshot from &quot;As Good As It Gets&quot;
Sony Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"*Shudders.*"

sweety7946

"I KNOW!!! WTF, and it won an Oscar? Da hell?"

superpickles

17. Katie McGrath and Mehcad Brooks as Lena and James in Supergirl

Screenshots from &quot;Supergirl&quot;
The CW

Suggested by u/erikacrdx

"James doesn't have good romantic chemistry with anyone, though. He's a great character, and I like him a bit, but he just isn't good at doing the romance thing."

u/RoboWonder

"I hope the writers just drop it; I get secondhand embarrassment every time they are on screen together by just watching them. Lena is best alone."

u/awesomepaige

"James and Lena make sense on a character level, but between the bad writing and the fact that the actors don't click [causes them to] fall completely flat."

u/RmmThrowAway

18. Miriam McDonald and Shane Kippel as Emma and Spinner from Degrassi: The Next Generation

Screenshot from &quot;Degrassi: The Next Generation&quot;
CTV/TeenNick

"Two of the most opposite people you’d ever find who literally barely ever talked throughout their entire school career and were essentially thrown together so they could have an 'ending' before their generation left the show."

[deleted]

19. Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards as Oliver and Felicity in Arrow

Screenshots from &quot;Arrow&quot;
The CW

"They made great friends, but romantic partners? Nope, total lack of chemistry, like watching two wet rags. I will always maintain that he should've been with Laurel, and...dumped the borderline emotionally abusive cry-baby."

u/adzpower

"When she was the friendly tech girl and they were friends, it was great, and it worked. Her character has devolved so much. I still watched it for some reason, but she's become really hard to stand."

u/Kizaing

"I thought they had great friend chemistry, but I stopped watching when they got together because they are all wrong for each other and have no romantic chemistry. I wish they could have just been friends; Olly doesn’t have to bang every female character he’s not related to."

u/exsanguinator1

20. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Marc Blucas as Buffy and Riley in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Screenshot from &quot;Buffy the Vampire Slayer&quot;
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

Suggested by u/crochetprozac

"Oh my god, yes! Their entire relationship seemed like it was just about sex and not about the two having a genuine connection."

u/sapphicpenguin

21. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds as Margaret and Andrew in The Proposal

Screenshot from &quot;The Proposal&quot;
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"I love Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, but they had zero chemistry in The Proposal. That movie wasn't winning any Oscars, but still, straight up made it hard to watch."

grapeape12041986

22. And finally, Jesse Williams and Kelly McCreary as Jackson and Maggie in Grey's Anatomy

Screenshot from &quot;Grey&#x27;s Anatomy&quot;
ABC

Suggested by u/CemeteryCat17

"'Gaggie.' And Jackson is CLEARLY still in love with April."

[deleted]

"Maggie is the most childish character there has ever been, and she is made out to be so grown up, [like] she is ahead of everyone. Jackson is so chill and mature...whose idea was this?????"

u/thegreatsalvio

What TV or movie couple/actor pairing do you think is lacking chemistry? Let us know in the comments!

Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.