22 Costars Who Couldn't Generate Chemistry If Their Lives Depended On It

Recently, we wrote about actors who had no chemistry with their costars based on this Reddit thread — and the BuzzFeed Community chimed in with their own answers! Here are 22 more TV and movie couples where the chemistry was just nonexistent.*
*Along with a few answers from this Reddit thread.
3. Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama as Jackie and Fez in That '70s Show
4. Reese Witherspoon and Julianna Margulies as Bradley and Laura on The Morning Show
5. Evangeline Lilly and Aidan Turner as Tauriel and Kili in The Hobbit films
6. Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon as Jacob and Marlena in Water for Elephants
7. Chris Evans and Emily VanCamp as Steve and Sharon in Captain America: Civil War
8. Cara Delevingne with Selena Gomez as Alice and Mabel in Only Murders in the Building
9. Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc as Rachel and Joey in Friends
10. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as Joe and Kathleen in You've Got Mail
11. J.Lo and Ben Affleck as Ricki and Larry in Gigli
12. Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario as Henry and Carina in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
13. John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran as Finn and Rose in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi
14. Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler as Abby and Mike in The Ugly Truth
15. Gillian Jacobs and Donald Glover as Britta and Troy in Community
16. Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt as Melvin and Carol in As Good As It Gets
17. Katie McGrath and Mehcad Brooks as Lena and James in Supergirl
18. Miriam McDonald and Shane Kippel as Emma and Spinner from Degrassi: The Next Generation
19. Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards as Oliver and Felicity in Arrow
20. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Marc Blucas as Buffy and Riley in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
21. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds as Margaret and Andrew in The Proposal
22. And finally, Jesse Williams and Kelly McCreary as Jackson and Maggie in Grey's Anatomy
What TV or movie couple/actor pairing do you think is lacking chemistry? Let us know in the comments!
Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.