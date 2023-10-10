Recently, Reddit user
trpclshrk asked, "Who is a well known actor ... that you never see having chemistry with their co-stars?" and people had a lot of strong feelings. Here are 22 actor pairings where one or both of the actors involved just had absolutely zero chemistry with the other.
1.
The Rock in
Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt...and also, actually, The Rock in basically everything
4.
Keanu Reeves with Carrie-Anne Moss in
The Matrix
5.
Ansel Elgort with Rachel Zegler in
West Side Story
6.
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson with each other in
Marry Me
7.
Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan with each other in V
alerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
8.
Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright with each other in
Harry Potter
9.
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in
Thor
10.
And Natalie Portman and Hayden Christiansen with each other in
Star Wars
11.
Cate Blanchett with Brad Pitt in
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
12.
Katherine Heigl with Alexis Bledel in
Jenny's Wedding
13.
...and Katherine Heigl with James Marsden in
27 Dresses
14.
Anne Hathaway with Christian Bale and basically everyone else in
The Dark Knight
15.
Tom Cruise with Demi Moore in
A Few Good Men
16.
And Tom Cruise with Renée Zellweger in
Jerry Maguire
17.
One final Cruise example: Tom Cruise with Nicole Kidman in
Eyes Wide Shut.
18.
Jodie Foster and Tom Skerritt with each other in
Contact
19.
Jennifer Lawrence with Josh Hutcherson in
The Hunger Games
20.
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas with each other in
Ghosted
21.
Arnold Schwarzenegger with Sharon Stone in
Total Recall
22.
And finally, apparently Joaquin Phoenix with literally every costar.