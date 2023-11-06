21 Messy Celeb Divorces That Showed Celebs' True Colors

I don't know about y'all, but this whole Sophie Turner/Joe Jonas divorce business has COMPLETELY changed my opinion of Joe Jonas...and not for the better.
And turns out, it's not the only celeb divorce that really showed a famous person's true colors. Reddit user Sagebea recently asked, "What celebrity breakup made you see one or both celebrities in a different light?" and people had a lotttt to say. Here are 21 other celebs who people started to hate in the wake of their divorce.
1."John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler. Especially given the baby situation. It was supposedly a mutual decision not to have children, but then he immediately got another woman pregnant as the marriage ended, and now she’s having to freeze her eggs. ... He gives me the ick now."
2."For me it was Jason and Olivia. He was always one of my favorite cast members on SNL, loved almost everything he was in. But serving her papers onstage while she was doing a presentation just made me change my mind immediately."
3."Not sure of the timeline of this incident in regards to their breakup, but I decided I was done with Russell Brand when he tweeted that pic of Katy Perry without makeup after having startled her awake. He also [according to Perry] texted her that he wanted a divorce. ... And now the things he's [allegedly] done have made those seem super insignificant, but I definitely started avoiding anything of his after that tweet."
4."Was never much of a fan of him, but when Alec Baldwin was mid-custody battle with his ex-wife Kim Basinger in 2007 and he left that absolutely atrocious voicemail to his 11-year-old daughter Ireland. Never watched something with him in it since and for more reasons even so now."
5."Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. I used to listen to her podcast pretty religiously, and they seemed like a really cool couple. I loved when he would sit in on the podcast. When they split, I just got this weird vibe from him all of a sudden, and he said and did some things that made me like him much less. I used to love Parks and Recreation-era Pratt and early movie star Pratt, but now if I see he's in a movie, it kind of makes me not want to see it."
6."Kim and Kanye. We already knew Kanye was not well, but I didn't realize how dangerous and scary he was becoming. I didn't know he would get so dark — especially during Sketegate. And Kim? I was very impressed by how Kim handled the divorce and seemed to step back for a few months (a lifetime for her) to lie low. I thought she was overall quite classy and genuinely seemed to be putting her children first (to the extent that any Kardashian would). She also seemed to earnestly want to work with Ye and wanted to protect his image and give him every opportunity to rebuild himself for their children — even though she could probably take him to the cleaners. I think she really did her best here, and I respected it."
7."Ariana [Grande] and Dalton [Gomez]. I know little of their marriage, but after she wrote 'Thank U, Next' and the line 'only wanna do it once real bad, gon' make that shit last' about marriage, I thought they were genuinely end game. Then all the cheating allegations came out about how she [allegedly] ended the marriage of that SpongeBob guy [Ethan Slater] .... Really can't listen to her music the same way anymore."
8."Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I have trouble watching movies featuring either of them, because so much about their relationship is now public knowledge."
9."For me it was the Brad/Jen breakup. You could feel her pain, but she marched through that breakup like a champ even though things were smack in her face in a daily basis about Brad/Angie. Loved Jen after that when I was neutral before. Brad fell off [his] pedestal."
10."Saw Brad Pitt posted already, but for me, it’s his divorce from Angelina. The way he has acted toward her and their children turned me off to everything he’s done and has going on. The way you act toward those closest to you speaks volumes of your integrity as a person, especially the way you conduct yourself with your children."
11."Sandra Bullock. Never really thought much of her, but I felt so terrible for her after being publicly humiliated by Jesse James and his cheating. While they were in the process of adopting a child, no less."
12."Kelsey Grammer. Gosh, he was great as Frasier. But he was such a tool during his divorce/cheating/remarriage. Camille may be a piece of work, but she is the mother of his children, and the stuff he said about her in the press was atrocious."
13."Taika [Waititi]...gives me sleazy vibes now."
14."Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan — she had an affair with Russell Crowe, and then that was sort of her public downfall. However, he's now on his fourth wife, so I have to think that there was more to it than her just deciding to cheat."
15."Charles and Diana. I was so young when she died that most of my thoughts on this are retrospective, but she seemed so light in her post-divorce interviews, and it’s kind of obvious that her marriage was miserable!"
16."As much as I adore Harrison Ford, was super bummed to discover he was unfaithful to his wife Mary Marquardt with Carrie Fisher (who I also adored). He was 33, and she was 19."
17."This is an old one, but Ralph Fiennes [allegedly] leaving Alex Kingston for another woman."
18."When Seal found out Heidi Klum was (allegedly) dating one of their security guards after their split, he said she was sleeping with 'the help.'"
19."Kenneth Branagh cheating on his then wife, Emma Thompson, with Helena Bonham Carter is mine. I didn't even know he had been married to Emma, but my mom had followed it closely back in the '90s, and she said he'd been really cruel after it — very public with Helena and very pushing it in people's faces. ... Any time Kenneth has a shite film these, days my mom is delighted, haha."
20."Ewan McGregor. I am good at moving past cheating scandals when it comes to celebs because it happens so frequently. If I come for one, then I'll have to come for them all, and I don't have the energy...except when it deals with kids. It is beyond cruel and almost unhinged to have your child meet, laugh, and have dinner with the person you're having an affair with."
21.And finally, they didn't technically get married, but this one's so bad we had to include it... "Julia Roberts leaving Kiefer Sutherland at the altar...while running off to Ireland with his best friend, Jason Patric."