21 Messy Celeb Divorces That Showed Celebs' True Colors

"Kim and Kanye. We already knew Kanye was not well, but I didn't realize how dangerous and scary he was becoming. I didn't know he would get so dark — especially during Sketegate. And Kim? I was very impressed by how Kim handled the divorce and seemed to step back for a few months (a lifetime for her) to lie low. I thought she was overall quite classy and genuinely seemed to be putting her children first (to the extent that any Kardashian would). She also seemed to earnestly want to work with Ye and wanted to protect his image and give him every opportunity to rebuild himself for their children — even though she could probably take him to the cleaners. I think she really did her best here, and I respected it."