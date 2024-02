17 Super, Super, SUPER Creepy Comments Celebrities Made About Literal MINORS That Need To Be Addressed

13.

Jeremy Irons made a number of really concerning comments in 2005 about how pedophilia "hysteria" is damaging and you can no longer show affection to kids. "It is very difficult because children under 16 are immensely attractive," he said. "I remember when my son was 12 and he was like a god. He just went through that sort of golden time for about 18 months. I don't have a daughter but they do the same." He also said, "Parental love is sexual. Children practice on their parents. Girls will flirt outrageously with their fathers because they are practicing. But we should know that that is practice. Boys will flirt outrageously with their mothers in a different way."