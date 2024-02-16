Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

17 Super, Super, SUPER Creepy Comments Celebrities Made About Literal MINORS That Need To Be Addressed

“I wish 13/14/15 year old girls weren't allowed to be hot so I wouldn’t feel like such a creeper when I look at them."

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Speaking to fans in 2015, Justin Bieber told 13 and 14-year-old fans it would only be four more years until they'd be 18.

Closeups of Justin Bieber asking if there are any 14-year-olds in the crowd and saying it&#x27;s only 4 years until they&#x27;re 18
u/filondo / Via reddit.com

Besides his own admission that the comment was "too much," it doesn't appear Bieber ever addressed these comments at a later date.

2. Bieber himself faced numerous instances of being sexualized and objectified by other older stars both when he was underage and newly 18 (most notably, Jenny McCarthy grabbing and kissing his neck when he was 18). For example, James Corden was super creepy toward then-16-year-old Justin at the 2011 Brit Awards, asking him to lean in closer, repeatedly questioning him about his age, and then touching his face.

Closeup shots of Justin Bieber and James Corden with corden smelling bieber and asking his age
ITV

3. Back in 2013, then-23-year-old Machine Gun Kelly called then-17-year-old Kendall Jenner his celebrity crush. After the host asked if he was waiting until she was 18, Kelly said he wouldn't wait, and brought up his own age. He ended with, "I don't care. Say what you want, man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom and naked, and you're 50, you're going."

Closeup shots of MGK saying he won&#x27;t wait until kendall jenner is 18
Fuse / Via youtube.com

It doesn't appear he has addressed these specific comments since.

4. Kelly also tweeted, “I wish 13/14/15 year old girls weren't allowed to be hot so I wouldn’t feel like such a creeper when I look at them..I'm still 19" in 2010.

Machine Gun Kelly
Johnny Nunez / WireImage via Getty Images

5. And in 2012, he tweeted that Eminem's daughter, then-16-year-old Hailie, was "hot as fuck.”

Screenshot of an MGK tweet calling eminem&#x27;s daughter hot
Machine Gun Kelly / Twitter / Via reddit.com

6. In 2003, while hosting Punk'd, Ashton Kutcher made a creepy comment about then-15-year-old Hilary Duff, who was to be a guest. "She's one of those girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins," he said.

Screenshots from &quot;Punk&#x27;d&quot; where ashton says &quot;we&#x27;re all waiting&quot; for her to turn 18, &quot;along with the olsen twins&quot;
MTV

The Independent and USA Today both reached out to Kutcher's reps for comment, but it doesn't appear they ever heard back or that Kutcher ever spoke publicly about these statements.

7. In another interview with Mila Kunis in 2002, Kutcher talked about a bet he made with costar Danny Masterson where Masterson would pay Kutcher $20 if he used tongue when kissing the then-14-year-old Mila Kunis in a kissing scene on That '70s Show. He then said she was "receptive" (Kunis denied he had used tongue, saying she blocked him, but Kutcher maintained that he had) and clarified she was "15 by then," adding, “there's a big difference, that one year makes the whole world change."

Ashton and Mila in an interview telling a story about the bet
NBC

8. There was also a clip in the 2000s of Danny Masterson (who was recently convicted of sexual assault) saying Mila Kunis was "even hotter" at 14.

Closeup shots of Mila and Danny Masterson in an interview, with masterson saying she was hotter at 14
@smellslikematterbaby / Via tiktok.com

9. Back in 2010, when former Disney star Sterling Knight was 21, he tweeted, "I wanna know when God decided to make 15 year olds so good looking......its just plain mean."

Closeup of Sterling Knight
Tibrina Hobson / WireImage via Getty Images

He then tweeted, "Notice: no undertones in my last tweet. I just don't remember girls being so mature looking at such a young age. Just an observation."

10. Howard Stern has made quite a few disgusting comments (and asked a LOT of inappropriate questions) over the course of his career — there are so many I won't list them all here. But there's one example that really doesn't get talked about enough, which are the horrific comments Stern constantly made about the Olsen twins before they were 18, including, "Now, normally I don't look at a 13-year-old and sexualize them, I don't, but these two are pieces of ass. They've grown up so perfect."

Closeup of Howard Stern
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

These clips are VERY hard to find (make of that what you will), but you can currently listen to the above quote here.

11. Stern later said he didn't actually want to have sex with them anymore, because "Something went wrong. They stopped growing, or something." Agreeing that they didn't turn out "as hot" as he thought they'd be, he said, "It really looked for a while like when they were 13 or 14 that they were gonna be supermodels... I was counting down to their 18th birthday so we could have sex with them."

The Olsen twins
Theo Wargo / WireImage via Getty Images

I cannot find any instance of Stern apologizing to the Olsen twins or addressing the clips, which again, are incredibly difficult to find.

12. Back in 2003, in a rare Howard Stern example where he's not the creep, he spoke about the Roman Polanski rape case with director Quentin Tarantino. Stern said, "Anytime a person's 13 and an adult has sex with them, I believe that's rape." Tarantino disagreed, saying, "I don't believe that's rape. I believe it's against the law. ... I don't believe it's rape, I mean not at 13. Not for these 13-year-old party girls." Stern later said, "you have sex with a 13-year-old girl and you're a grown man, you know that that's wrong," but Tarantino countered, "She was down with it," referring to Polanski's victim.

Closeup of Quentin Tarantino
Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Tarantino later apologized, writing, "I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on The Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her. Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry. So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am sorry Samantha."

13. Jeremy Irons made a number of really concerning comments in 2005 about how pedophilia "hysteria" is damaging and you can no longer show affection to kids. "It is very difficult because children under 16 are immensely attractive," he said. "I remember when my son was 12 and he was like a god. He just went through that sort of golden time for about 18 months. I don't have a daughter but they do the same." He also said, "Parental love is sexual. Children practice on their parents. Girls will flirt outrageously with their fathers because they are practicing. But we should know that that is practice. Boys will flirt outrageously with their mothers in a different way."

Closeup of Jeremy Irons
Lia Toby / Getty Images

14. Irons also said upon the 1997 release of his film Lolita — about a middle-aged man obsessed with a 14-year-old girl — that his character was not a pedophile as he "knew that what he was doing was wrong" and also said child abuse doesn't always ruin the victim's life.

Screenshot from &quot;Lolita&quot;
Samuel Goldwyn Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

It does not appear that Irons has addressed these comments, though in 2020, he did make a blanket statement about "various comments that I have reportedly made in the past," before clarifying he believes in women's rights, abortion rights, and the legalization of same-sex marriage. He did not specifically mention anything about child sex abuse.

15. Neil Patrick Harris made some pretty creepy comments in 2015 about Nick Jonas, when he revealed that Jonas was his "celebrity crush." At the time of the interview, Harris was 42, while Jonas was 22 — but the real creepy part was that Harris specifically referenced being attracted to Jonas when he was younger. “He was really good-looking before it was kind of allowed to think he was good-looking,” he told Wendy Williams. “Which was a bit of a problem, you kind of had to wait ’til he turned to be, y’know…19, 20, you’re like: ‘What is happening?’”

Closeup of Neil Patrick Harris
Fox

It does not appear Jonas or Harris ever addressed these comments.

16. Zoë Kravitz also made some creepy comments in 2013 (when she was 24) about her friendship with then-14-year-old Jaden Smith. “There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you,” she said. “He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, When you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out… Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.

Closeup of Zoe Kravitz
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The comments resurfaced after Kravitz called out Will Smith for the Oscars slap. She did not address the backlash until months later, and even then did not address her past comments about Jaden, instead focusing on her criticism of Smith. 

17. And finally, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland joked on The Grandma's Virginity Podcast in 2011 about how he'd have lots of sex if he could go back to being in fourth grade knowing what he knows now. He then went on to say, "I'm not a pedophile, though, alright? I'm not attracted to fucking little kid bodies. I like fucking women bodies. Look, I'll say, look, a fucking 14-year-old that looks like she's 18 and, like, big titties and a nice...of course, I'm attracted to that."

Closeup of Justin Roiland
Irvin Rivera / Getty Images for IMDb

"That's why this whole Chris Hansen thing, I'm like, fuck you, man. These girls are like...they look...they're fully developed," he continues, referring to the fake photos sent to the men on the show. "100 years ago, it was little 13-year-old girls if they were built like a women, they were getting married and having kids. And now we're gonna be all precious about it." He then repeats he's not a pedophile and waits until women are 18...before his cohost points out that his 22-year-old girlfriend looks like she's in junior high.

Roiland was let go from any involvement with Rick and Morty last year following accusations of domestic abuse. He has since been accused of sexual assault and sexual conversations with underage fans. He has denied all claims.

What awful examples of celebs sexualizing minors do you remember? Let us know in the comments.