17 Super, Super, SUPER Creepy Comments Celebrities Made About Literal MINORS That Need To Be Addressed

3.Back in 2013, then-23-year-old Machine Gun Kellycalled then-17-year-old Kendall Jenner his celebrity crush. After the host asked if he was waiting until she was 18, Kelly said he wouldn't wait, and brought up his own age. He ended with, "I don't care. Say what you want, man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom and naked, and you're 50, you're going."
4.Kelly also tweeted, “I wish 13/14/15 year old girls weren't allowed to be hot so I wouldn’t feel like such a creeper when I look at them..I'm still 19" in 2010.
5.And in 2012, he tweeted that Eminem's daughter, then-16-year-old Hailie, was "hot as fuck.”
6.In 2003, while hosting Punk'd, Ashton Kutcher madea creepy comment about then-15-year-old Hilary Duff, who was to be a guest. "She's one of those girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins," he said.
7.In another interviewwith Mila Kunis in 2002, Kutcher talked about a bet he made with costar Danny Masterson where Masterson would pay Kutcher $20 if he used tongue when kissing the then-14-year-old Mila Kunis in a kissing scene on That '70s Show. He then said she was "receptive" (Kunis denied he had used tongue, saying she blocked him, but Kutcher maintained that he had) and clarified she was "15 by then," adding, “there's a big difference, that one year makes the whole world change."
9.Back in 2010, when former Disney star Sterling Knight was 21, he tweeted, "I wanna know when God decided to make 15 year olds so good looking......its just plain mean."
10.Howard Stern has made quite a few disgusting comments (and asked a LOT of inappropriate questions) over the course of his career — there are so many I won't list them all here. But there's one example that really doesn't get talked about enough, which are the horrific comments Stern constantly made about the Olsen twins before they were 18, including, "Now, normally I don't look at a 13-year-old and sexualize them, I don't, but these two are pieces of ass. They've grown up so perfect."
11.Stern later said he didn't actually want to have sex with them anymore, because "Something went wrong. They stopped growing, or something." Agreeing that they didn't turn out "as hot" as he thought they'd be, he said, "It really looked for a while like when they were 13 or 14 that they were gonna be supermodels... I was counting down to their 18th birthday so we could have sex with them."
12.Back in 2003, in a rare Howard Stern example where he's not the creep, he spoke about the Roman Polanski rape case with director Quentin Tarantino. Stern said, "Anytime a person's 13 and an adult has sex with them, I believe that's rape." Tarantino disagreed, saying, "I don't believe that's rape. I believe it's against the law. ... I don't believe it's rape, I mean not at 13. Not for these 13-year-old party girls." Stern later said, "you have sex with a 13-year-old girl and you're a grown man, you know that that's wrong," but Tarantino countered, "She was down with it," referring to Polanski's victim.
13.Jeremy Irons made a number of really concerning comments in 2005 about how pedophilia "hysteria" is damaging and you can no longer show affection to kids. "It is very difficult because children under 16 are immensely attractive," he said. "I remember when my son was 12 and he was like a god. He just went through that sort of golden time for about 18 months. I don't have a daughter but they do the same." He also said, "Parental love is sexual. Children practice on their parents. Girls will flirt outrageously with their fathers because they are practicing. But we should know that that is practice. Boys will flirt outrageously with their mothers in a different way."
14.Irons also said upon the 1997 release of his film Lolita — about a middle-aged man obsessed with a 14-year-old girl — that his character was not a pedophile as he "knew that what he was doing was wrong" and also said child abuse doesn't always ruin the victim's life.
15.Neil Patrick Harris made some pretty creepy comments in 2015 about Nick Jonas, when he revealed that Jonas was his "celebrity crush." At the time of the interview, Harris was 42, while Jonas was 22 — but the real creepy part was that Harris specifically referenced being attracted to Jonas when he was younger. “He was really good-looking before it was kind of allowed to think he was good-looking,” he told Wendy Williams. “Which was a bit of a problem, you kind of had to wait ’til he turned to be, y’know…19, 20, you’re like: ‘What is happening?’”
16.Zoë Kravitz also made some creepy comments in 2013 (when she was 24) about her friendship with then-14-year-old Jaden Smith. “There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you,” she said. “He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, When you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out… Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.”
17.And finally, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland joked on The Grandma's Virginity Podcast in 2011 about how he'd have lots of sex if he could go back to being in fourth grade knowing what he knows now. He then went on to say, "I'm not a pedophile, though, alright? I'm not attracted to fucking little kid bodies. I like fucking women bodies. Look, I'll say, look, a fucking 14-year-old that looks like she's 18 and, like, big titties and a nice...of course, I'm attracted to that."
