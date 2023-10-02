31 Things That Influencers Have Normalized That Are Actually So, So Messed Up

12. Really just any behavior influencers exhibit at Disney, including: filming people without their consent, trying to get the actors to break character, ignoring safety precautions and filming on rides, and overall just taking away from everyone's experiences.

"Most of the Disney YouTubers and 'Influencers' are horrible! They prance around theme parks all day stuffing their faces, buying merchandise, and using their stans’ superchats and donations to pay for everything. ... They’re in the parks every day shoving their cameras in everyone’s faces and shoving their way through lines like they’re better than everyone else!

One streamer...even took $300 in cash from a man who said he was a fan and was there celebrating being cancer free. How could they take his money? The man said he didn’t have much. They’re nothing but glorified panhandlers, these theme park Disney Adults looking for a way to fund their lifelong vacation lifestyles. I’ve seen people leave their children and spouses at home to go and grift in the parks. Disney rules clearly state that business isn’t to be conducted on Disney property, but these people have sponsors, hawk their poorly made (and copyright infringing) T-shirts and merchandise, and detract from the paying guests’ experiences. You have no idea how many unsuspecting innocent people have had their butts on their streams, or blew their nose, or were eating, or had their legs uncrossed inadvertently, and it was all caught on these stupid streamers’ videos for all the world to see! Some have even brought their livestreams into the restroom with them, and although they pointed the camera at the ceiling or wall (multiple offenders there), you could clearly hear everything going on in that restroom! It’s against the law and is an invasion of guests’ privacy.

And I can’t tell you how many TikTokers and Instagrammers do things that are clearly against Disney and other theme parks’ rules all to get their viral shot. They hold up character meet and greet lines, making children wait while they have a whole conversation and interview with the characters. They do things that are not family-friendly or that you’d want your child seeing, especially in what’s supposed to be a family-friendly theme park. And it’s just plain creepy to see so many middle-aged and older men roaming the parks with cameras rolling. Disney needs to shut these people down instead of adding them to their media lists."



—Anonymous

"I'm a Disney Adult and not ashamed to admit that, but the length that these 'influencers' go to in order to get likes is wild. They purposely put face characters into awkward situations to get them to step out of character. Reality is, if those actors did that, they could be fired. If I ever ran into one of these people in the park, I would probably say some not-so-Disney things to them."

—ilovedogs1211

"They've taken over the parks and it's ridiculous sometimes. When I worked there (college program), I had more than once someone stick a camera in my face while I was working and started asking questions for whatever social media they created content for. I'm trying to do my job! I am not here for your views! People also try to record entire rides, which is not allowed for many rides because of the danger loose items like phones and cameras create, and get incredibly angry when you tell them they can't. They also don't listen to safety information at all if they're filming — they're focused on something else entirely. So, these people are not just annoying and entitled, they're dangerous. Hundreds of people they film everyday also most likely never consented to being filmed."

—ultimatefangirl12